A waterfall layout component for Vue.js .

Branch 0.x (version 0.x.x) is compatible with Vue 1 .

Demo

Installation

npm install --save vue-waterfall

Usage

Vue-waterfall is a UMD module, which can be used as a module in both CommonJS and AMD modular environments. When in non-modular environment, Waterfall will be registered as a global variable.

Import

ES6

import Waterfall from 'vue-waterfall/lib/waterfall' import WaterfallSlot from 'vue-waterfall/lib/waterfall-slot' export default { ... components: { Waterfall, WaterfallSlot }, ... }

ES5

var Vue = require ( 'vue' ) var Waterfall = require ( 'vue-waterfall' ) var YourComponent = Vue.extend({ ... components: { 'waterfall' : Waterfall.waterfall, 'waterfall-slot' : Waterfall.waterfallSlot }, ... })

Browser

< script src = "path/to/vue/vue.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/vue-waterfall/vue-waterfall.min.js" > </ script >

new Vue({ ... components: { 'waterfall' : Waterfall.waterfall, 'waterfall-slot' : Waterfall.waterfallSlot }, ... })

HTML structure

< waterfall :line-gap = "200" :watch = "items" > < waterfall-slot v-for = "(item, index) in items" :width = "item.width" :height = "item.height" :order = "index" :key = "item.id" > </ waterfall-slot > </ waterfall >

Props

waterfall

Name Default Description line v v or h . Line direction. line-gap - Required. The standard space (px) between lines. min-line-gap = line-gap The minimal space between lines. max-line-gap = line-gap The maximal space between lines. single-max-width = max-line-gap The maximal width of slot which is single in horizontal direction. fixed-height false Fix slot height when line = v . grow - Number Array. Slot flex grow factors in horizontal direction when line = v . Ignore *-gap . align left left or right or center . Alignment. auto-resize true Reflow when window size changes. interval 200 The minimal time interval (ms) between reflow actions. watch {} Watch something, reflow when it changes.

Name Default Description width - Required. The width of slot. height - Required. The height of slot. order 0 The order of slot, often be set to index in v-for . key '' The unique identification of slot, required for transition. move-class - Class for transition. see vue-animated-list .

Transition

Inspired by vue-animated-list , vue-waterfall supports moving elements with translate in transition, click on the demo page to see it.

vue-waterfall has not supported <transition-group> in Vue 2 ( #10 ) .

Events

ON ( 'reflow' ) { reflow }

AFTER ( reflow ) { emit 'reflowed' }

Reactivity

WHEN ( layout property changes ) { reflow }

WHEN ( slot changes ) { reflow }

License

Released under the MIT License.