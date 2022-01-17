Vue 2 image and video loader supporting lazy loading. Visual 2.x is a simplification of Version 1.x with a greater reliance on modern browser features (IntersectionObserver, object-fit, srcset, sizes, etc).
Examples at https://bkwld.github.io/vue-visual.
npm install --save vue-visual or
yarn add vue-visual
import Vue from 'vue'
import Visual from 'vue-visual'
Vue.component('visual', Visual)
import 'vue-visual/index.css'
See the Storybook.
A list of the component properties that may be set on the Visual component.
image (string) : The URL of an image to load.
srcset (string) : An
img srcset, used in addition to the
image. Both are recommended.
webp-srcset (string) : A
srcset that will be added to a
source inside of a
picture element with a
type of
image/webp.
video (string|array) : A video that is loaded after the image is loaded if the device supports video. If a string, should be the URL to a source video. If an array, a list of video URLs that will be added as difference
<source>s.
width (number|string) : This width will be applied to the asset element. If a number, it's assumed to be a px value.
height (number|string) : See
width
max-width (number|string) : This value will be applied to the asset element as the css
max-width. If a number, it's assumed to be a px value.
sizes (string) : Specify the
img
sizes attribute.
aspect (number) : Force the Visual to a specific aspect ratio. This works by making the asset
position:absolute and then using an inner div with a
padding-top set to a percentage.
expand (boolean) : Make the Visual fill it's container via CSS using absolute positioning.
object-fit (string) - Default
cover. Like the CSS property.
object-position (string) - Default
center center. Like the CSS property.
align (string) - Default
center middle.. Used in conjunction with slots to position the slot content. May be any combination of one horizontal (
left,
center,
right) and one vertical (
top,
middle,
bottom) choice, space-delimited.
autoload (boolean) - Default:
true. If
true, assets are loaded immediately unless
lazyload.
lazyload (boolean) - Waits until the Visual enters the viewport to trigger loading. Overrides,
autoload.
intersection-options (object) - IntersectionObserver options. Used with
lazyload and
autopause.
placeholder-color - Sets a background color behind the assets. Most useful in conjunction with an
aspect value.
transition (string, boolean) - Default:
'vv-fade'. A Vue transition name that is applied when an asset is loaded. Set to an empty string to immediately render assets rather than waiting for loading.
autoplay (boolean) - If
true, begins playing immediately.
autopause (boolean) - If
true, begins playing when the Visual enters the viewport and stops when it leaves. Overrides
autoplay.
loop (boolean) - Sets
<video>
loop
muted (boolean) - Sets
<video>
muted
controls (boolean) - Sets
<video>
controls
alt (string) - Sets the
alt attribute or
aria-label value, depending on context.
default: Markup is added after the assets and before the loader
image-source: Adds
<source> tags to the
<picture> element.
video-source: Adds
<source> tags to the
<video> element.
load() - Manually initiate loading.
play() - Tell
video to play.
pause() - Tell
video to pause.
restart() - Tell
video to restart playback from beginning.
loaded:image - Image asset has finished loading
loaded:video - Video asset has finished loading
loaded - All assets hvae loaded
yarn storybook and use that as your HMR friendly dev environment
npm version ... to build, tag, and update the poblished storybook
setDefaults for setting default options. See custom-defaults for an example of how to implement this functionality using a functional component.
migrate-1.x.coffee shows an example of a functional component that migrates the old API to the new API.