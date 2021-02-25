!!! NOTE !!! Hi developer. Please contribute to the project if you find a bug or suggest an improvement / feature. Because I’m very, very busy these days, and it won’t end in the next 2-4 months. Hope you can do it faster than me )

Vue2 component to integrate with Vis-Network views

Best reagrds to the https://github.com/alexcode/vue2vis which is the base for this component. This project might have some issues from https://github.com/alexcode/vue2vis

Installation

npm install --save vis-util vis-data vis-network vue-vis-network

or

yarn add vis-util vis-data vis-network vue-vis-network

Usage

Declare the component

import { Network } from "vue-vis-network" ; Vue.component( 'network' , Network);

Add the component in the template.

< body > < div id = "app" > < network ref = "network" :nodes = "nodes" :edges = "edges" :options = "options" > </ network > </ div > </ body >

Add groups, items and options in your observed data or computed.

new Vue({ el : '#app' , data() { return { nodes : [ { id : 1 , label : 'circle' , shape : 'circle' }, { id : 2 , label : 'ellipse' , shape : 'ellipse' }, { id : 3 , label : 'database' , shape : 'database' }, { id : 4 , label : 'box' , shape : 'box' }, { id : 5 , label : 'diamond' , shape : 'diamond' }, { id : 6 , label : 'dot' , shape : 'dot' }, { id : 7 , label : 'square' , shape : 'square' }, { id : 8 , label : 'triangle' , shape : 'triangle' }, ], edges : [ { from : 1 , to : 2 }, { from : 2 , to : 3 }, { from : 2 , to : 4 }, { from : 2 , to : 5 }, { from : 5 , to : 6 }, { from : 5 , to : 7 }, { from : 6 , to : 8 } ], options : { nodes : { borderWidth : 4 }, edges : { color : 'lightgray' } } } }, });

Add Visjs CSS

import " vue-vis-network / node_modules / vis-network / dist / vis-network .css ";

Here is a basic working demo

Events

Component Events

By default all Vis-network events are emitted by your component. You can subscribe to a subset by passing an array in the prop events Vis-network event.

< body > < div id = "app" > < network ref = "network" :nodes = "nodes" :edges = "edges" :options = "options" :events = "['selectNode', 'hoverNode']" @ select-node = "onNodeSelected" @ hover-node = "onNodeHovered" > </ network > </ div > </ body >

Data Events

When you pass an Array of data object, it is converted internally as a DataSet. An event with the DataSet object will be fired at mounted. It's name will be prepend with the prop name (Ex: items-mounted , groups-mounted ). You could use it to interact with the DataSet.

All the Visjs DataSet event will be prepened the same fashion ( items-add , items-remove , items-update ). For example, pushing a new object to the items prop will fire a items-add event with the following payload:

{ event : 'add' , properties : { items : [ 7 ], }, senderId : null , }

Advanced

You can also manage your own data bindings by passing your own DataSet or DataView instead of an Array.

import { DataSet } from 'vue-vis-network' ; new Vue({ el : '#app' , data() { return { nodes : new DataSet([ { id : 1 , label : 'circle' , shape : 'circle' }, { id : 2 , label : 'ellipse' , shape : 'ellipse' }, { id : 3 , label : 'database' , shape : 'database' } ]), edges : new DataSet([ { from : 1 , to : 2 }, { from : 1 , to : 3 } ]), options : { nodes : { borderWidth : 4 } } } }, });

Vis-network documentation

For the full reference see:

Change log

Please see CHANGELOG for more information what has changed recently.

Testing

$ npm run test

Contributing

Please see CONTRIBUTING and CONDUCT for details.

Build Setup

$ npm install $ npm run build

Build for production

NODE_ENV=production npm run build set NODE_ENV=production && npm run build set NODE_ENV=production && npm run build:bundle

Run demo locally

cd .. npm link cd example npm install npm link vue-vis-network npm run serve

Go to http://localhost:8080/ to see running examples

NOTE: If you make changes to the library you should run npm run build again in the root folder. The dev server should detect modification and reload the demo

Security

If you discover any security related issues, please email contact@r3code.ru instead of using the issue tracker.

Credits

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.