!!! NOTE !!! Hi developer. Please contribute to the project if you find a bug or suggest an improvement / feature. Because I’m very, very busy these days, and it won’t end in the next 2-4 months. Hope you can do it faster than me )
Vue2 component to integrate with Vis-Network views
Best reagrds to the https://github.com/alexcode/vue2vis which is the base for this component. This project might have some issues from https://github.com/alexcode/vue2vis
npm install --save vis-util vis-data vis-network vue-vis-network
or
yarn add vis-util vis-data vis-network vue-vis-network
Declare the component
import { Network } from "vue-vis-network";
Vue.component('network', Network);
Add the component in the template.
<body>
<div id="app">
<network ref="network"
:nodes="nodes"
:edges="edges"
:options="options">
</network>
</div>
</body>
Add groups, items and options in your observed data or computed.
new Vue({
el: '#app',
data() {
return {
nodes: [
{id: 1, label: 'circle', shape: 'circle' },
{id: 2, label: 'ellipse', shape: 'ellipse'},
{id: 3, label: 'database',shape: 'database'},
{id: 4, label: 'box', shape: 'box' },
{id: 5, label: 'diamond', shape: 'diamond'},
{id: 6, label: 'dot', shape: 'dot'},
{id: 7, label: 'square', shape: 'square'},
{id: 8, label: 'triangle',shape: 'triangle'},
],
edges: [
{from: 1, to: 2},
{from: 2, to: 3},
{from: 2, to: 4},
{from: 2, to: 5},
{from: 5, to: 6},
{from: 5, to: 7},
{from: 6, to: 8}
],
options: {
nodes: {
borderWidth: 4
},
edges: {
color: 'lightgray'
}
}
}
},
});
Add Visjs CSS
import "vue-vis-network/node_modules/vis-network/dist/vis-network.css";
Here is a basic working demo
By default all Vis-network events are emitted by your component. You can subscribe to a subset by passing an array in the prop
events Vis-network event.
<body>
<div id="app">
<network ref="network"
:nodes="nodes"
:edges="edges"
:options="options"
:events="['selectNode', 'hoverNode']"
@select-node="onNodeSelected"
@hover-node="onNodeHovered">
</network>
</div>
</body>
When you pass an Array of data object, it is converted internally as a DataSet.
An event with the DataSet object will be fired at mounted. It's name will be prepend with the prop name (Ex:
items-mounted,
groups-mounted). You could use it to interact with the DataSet.
All the Visjs DataSet event will be prepened the same fashion (
items-add,
items-remove,
items-update). For example, pushing a new object to the
items prop will fire a
items-add event with the following payload:
{
event: 'add',
properties: {
items: [7],
},
senderId: null,
}
You can also manage your own data bindings by passing your own DataSet or DataView instead of an Array.
import { DataSet } from 'vue-vis-network';
new Vue({
el: '#app',
data() {
return {
nodes: new DataSet([
{id: 1, label: 'circle', shape: 'circle' },
{id: 2, label: 'ellipse', shape: 'ellipse'},
{id: 3, label: 'database',shape: 'database'}
]),
edges: new DataSet([
{from: 1, to: 2},
{from: 1, to: 3}
]),
options: {
nodes: {
borderWidth: 4
}
}
}
},
});
For the full reference see:
