Vue table component with virtual dom and easy api.

Keep smooth when the data reachs thousands of rows or even more.

Easy to use with a simple config.

live demo

Installation

yarn add vue-virtual- table

or

npm install --save vue-virtual-table

Usage

A simplest example:

< template > < vue-virtual-table :config = "tableConfig" :data = "tableData" > </ vue-virtual-table > </ template > < script > import VueVirtualTable from 'vue-virtual-table' export default { components : { VueVirtualTable }, data : () => ({ tableConfig : [{ prop : 'user' }, { prop : 'age' }], tableData : [{ user : 'a1' , age : 20 }, { user : 'a2' , age : 21 }, { user : 'a3' , age : 23 }] }) } </ script >

Every item of the config refers to a column. When you don't set sepcific 'name' of the table column header, it will uses the 'prop' value as default. Or you can set the tableConfig like:

tableConfig: [{ prop : 'user' , name : 'User Name' }, { prop : 'age' , name : 'Age' }]

And if you want to search in the 'user' column, set the tableConfig like:

tableConfig: [{ prop : 'user' , name : 'User Name' , searchable : true }, { prop : 'age' , name : 'Age' }]

For the 'age' column which is a set of number, you'd better use 'numberFilter' to filter numbers with "<", ">", "between" etc.

tableConfig: [{ prop : 'user' , name : 'User Name' , searchable : true }, { prop : 'age' , name : 'Age' , numberFilter : true }]

There are many convenient features hard to explain one by one. Here is a complex example and you can get more info in the tables below the example:

< template > < vue-virtual-table :config = "tableConfig" :data = "tableData" :height = "800" :itemHeight = "55" :minWidth = "1000" :selectable = "true" :enableExport = "true" v-on:changeSelection = "handleSelectionChange" > < template slot-scope = "scope" slot = "actionCommon" > < button @ click = "edit(scope.index, scope.row)" > Edit </ button > < button @ click = "del(scope.index, scope.row)" > Delete </ button > </ template > </ vue-virtual-table > </ template > < script > import VueVirtualTable from 'vue-virtual-table' export default { components : { VueVirtualTable }, data : () => ({ tableConfig : [ { prop : '_index' , name : '#' , width : 80 }, { prop : 'user' , name : 'User' , searchable : true , sortable : true , summary : 'COUNT' }, { prop : 'age' , name : 'Age' , numberFilter : true }, { prop : 'city' , name : 'City' , filterable : true }, { prop : '_action' , name : 'Action' , actionName : 'actionCommon' } ], tableData : [ { user : 'a1' , age : 20 , city : 'aaaa' }, { user : 'a2' , age : 21 , city : 'bbbb' }, { user : 'a3' , age : 23 , city : 'aaaa' } ] }), methods : { handleSelectionChange(rows) { console .log(rows) }, edit(index, row) { console .log(index) }, del(index, row) { console .log(index) } } } </ script >

Examples

Click here to see the examples. You can clone this repo and use vue serve example/xxx.vue to preview.

Table Attributes

name type description required default data Array The array of data. Every item is a row. Yes config Array The config of table. Yes minWidth Number Set the minimum width of table. No 1200px height Number Set the height of table. No 300px itemHeight Number Set the height of row. No 42px bordered Boolean Whether table has vertical border. No false hoverHighlight Boolean Whether to hightlight current row. No true selectable Boolean Whether row is selectable. No false enableExport Boolean Whether to show export-to-table button No false language String Language from ['en', 'cn', 'ptBR'] No 'cn'

Table Events

name parameters description changeSelection rows When the selected rows change click row, $event When row is clicked contextmenu row, $event When row is right-clicked

Table Config

param type description required default prop String Property name Yes key String Key of element with data need in filter No same to the property name name String Display name No same to the property name width Number Column width No auto sortable Boolean Whether this column is sortable No false searchable Boolean Whether this column is searchable No false filterable Boolean Whether this column is filterable No false numberFilter Boolean If it's a column of number. You can use this. No false summary String summary type from ['COUNT', 'SUM'] or customize(eg. ${clicks}*100/${reach} is calculated with the summary of other two columns). No prefix String Display before the value No suffix String Display after the value No alignItems String Same with flex. Control the content of a cell No center isHidden Boolean Whether this column is hidden No false eTip Array Tool tip of a cell to display certain props (eg. ['name'] will display the value of 'name' prop in the tool tip ) No eTipWithProp Boolean Whether to show the prop name in the tool tip No eClass Object Attach class to the cell (eg. {redColor: '${spend}>100'} add the 'redColor' class to the cell whose 'spend' prop is greater than 100) No No

Special Props

name description _index Show the index of row _action A slot to customize the content _expand A slot to customize a popover window

Custom slot with formatted data and filter

{ prop : '_action' , key : 'price' , name : 'Price' , sortable : true , numberFilter : true , prefix : "R$ " , actionName : 'price-info' }

{ id : v.id, name : obj.name, price : obj.price, price_formatted : currency(obj.price)}