Vue table component with virtual dom and easy api.
yarn add vue-virtual-table
or
npm install --save vue-virtual-table
A simplest example:
<template>
<vue-virtual-table :config="tableConfig" :data="tableData"> </vue-virtual-table>
</template>
<script>
import VueVirtualTable from 'vue-virtual-table'
export default {
components: {
VueVirtualTable
},
data: () => ({
tableConfig: [{ prop: 'user' }, { prop: 'age' }],
tableData: [{ user: 'a1', age: 20 }, { user: 'a2', age: 21 }, { user: 'a3', age: 23 }]
})
}
</script>
Every item of the config refers to a column. When you don't set sepcific 'name' of the table column header, it will uses the 'prop' value as default. Or you can set the tableConfig like:
tableConfig: [{ prop: 'user', name: 'User Name' }, { prop: 'age', name: 'Age' }]
And if you want to search in the 'user' column, set the tableConfig like:
tableConfig: [{ prop: 'user', name: 'User Name', searchable: true }, { prop: 'age', name: 'Age' }]
For the 'age' column which is a set of number, you'd better use 'numberFilter' to filter numbers with "<", ">", "between" etc.
tableConfig: [{ prop: 'user', name: 'User Name', searchable: true }, { prop: 'age', name: 'Age', numberFilter: true }]
There are many convenient features hard to explain one by one. Here is a complex example and you can get more info in the tables below the example:
<template>
<vue-virtual-table
:config="tableConfig"
:data="tableData"
:height="800"
:itemHeight="55"
:minWidth="1000"
:selectable="true"
:enableExport="true"
v-on:changeSelection="handleSelectionChange"
>
<template slot-scope="scope" slot="actionCommon">
<button @click="edit(scope.index, scope.row)">Edit</button>
<button @click="del(scope.index, scope.row)">Delete</button>
</template>
</vue-virtual-table>
</template>
<script>
import VueVirtualTable from 'vue-virtual-table'
export default {
components: {
VueVirtualTable
},
data: () => ({
tableConfig: [
{ prop: '_index', name: '#', width: 80 },
{
prop: 'user',
name: 'User',
searchable: true,
sortable: true,
summary: 'COUNT'
},
{ prop: 'age', name: 'Age', numberFilter: true },
{ prop: 'city', name: 'City', filterable: true },
{ prop: '_action', name: 'Action', actionName: 'actionCommon' }
],
tableData: [
{ user: 'a1', age: 20, city: 'aaaa' },
{ user: 'a2', age: 21, city: 'bbbb' },
{ user: 'a3', age: 23, city: 'aaaa' }
]
}),
methods: {
handleSelectionChange(rows) {
console.log(rows)
},
edit(index, row) {
console.log(index)
},
del(index, row) {
console.log(index)
}
}
}
</script>
Click here to see the examples. You can clone this repo and use
vue serve example/xxx.vue to preview.
|name
|type
|description
|required
|default
|data
|Array
|The array of data. Every item is a row.
|Yes
|config
|Array
|The config of table.
|Yes
|minWidth
|Number
|Set the minimum width of table.
|No
|1200px
|height
|Number
|Set the height of table.
|No
|300px
|itemHeight
|Number
|Set the height of row.
|No
|42px
|bordered
|Boolean
|Whether table has vertical border.
|No
|false
|hoverHighlight
|Boolean
|Whether to hightlight current row.
|No
|true
|selectable
|Boolean
|Whether row is selectable.
|No
|false
|enableExport
|Boolean
|Whether to show export-to-table button
|No
|false
|language
|String
|Language from ['en', 'cn', 'ptBR']
|No
|'cn'
|name
|parameters
|description
|changeSelection
|rows
|When the selected rows change
|click
|row, $event
|When row is clicked
|contextmenu
|row, $event
|When row is right-clicked
|param
|type
|description
|required
|default
|prop
|String
|Property name
|Yes
|key
|String
|Key of element with data need in filter
|No
|same to the property name
|name
|String
|Display name
|No
|same to the property name
|width
|Number
|Column width
|No
|auto
|sortable
|Boolean
|Whether this column is sortable
|No
|false
|searchable
|Boolean
|Whether this column is searchable
|No
|false
|filterable
|Boolean
|Whether this column is filterable
|No
|false
|numberFilter
|Boolean
|If it's a column of number. You can use this.
|No
|false
|summary
|String
|summary type from ['COUNT', 'SUM'] or customize(eg.
${clicks}*100/${reach} is calculated with the summary of other two columns).
|No
|prefix
|String
|Display before the value
|No
|suffix
|String
|Display after the value
|No
|alignItems
|String
|Same with flex. Control the content of a cell
|No
|center
|isHidden
|Boolean
|Whether this column is hidden
|No
|false
|eTip
|Array
|Tool tip of a cell to display certain props (eg.
['name'] will display the value of 'name' prop in the tool tip )
|No
|eTipWithProp
|Boolean
|Whether to show the prop name in the tool tip
|No
|eClass
|Object
|Attach class to the cell (eg.
{redColor: '${spend}>100'} add the 'redColor' class to the cell whose 'spend' prop is greater than 100)
|No
|No
|name
|description
|_index
|Show the index of row
|_action
|A slot to customize the content
|_expand
|A slot to customize a popover window
{prop: '_action', key: 'price', name: 'Price', sortable: true, numberFilter: true, prefix: "R$ ", actionName: 'price-info'}
{id: v.id, name: obj.name, price: obj.price, price_formatted: currency(obj.price)}
<template slot-scope="scope" slot="price-info">
<div>{{ scope.row.price_formatted }}</div>
</template>