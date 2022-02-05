Only 3 required props, simple and very easy to use.
Big data list with high render performance and efficient.
You don't have to care about item size, it will calculate automatic.
https://tangbc.github.io/vue-virtual-scroll-list
https://codesandbox.io/s/live-demo-virtual-list-e1ww1
npm install vue-virtual-scroll-list --save
Root component:
<template>
<div>
<virtual-list style="height: 360px; overflow-y: auto;" // make list scrollable
:data-key="'uid'"
:data-sources="items"
:data-component="itemComponent"
/>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import Item from './Item'
import VirtualList from 'vue-virtual-scroll-list'
export default {
name: 'root',
data () {
return {
itemComponent: Item,
items: [{uid: 'unique_1', text: 'abc'}, {uid: 'unique_2', text: 'xyz'}, ...]
}
},
components: { 'virtual-list': VirtualList }
}
</script>
Item component:
<template>
<div>{{ index }} - {{ source.text }}</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
name: 'item-component',
props: {
index: { // index of current item
type: Number
},
source: { // here is: {uid: 'unique_1', text: 'abc'}
type: Object,
default () {
return {}
}
}
}
}
</script>
More usages or getting start you can refer to these clearly examples.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
data-key
|String|Function
|The unique key get from
data-sources in each data object. Or a function called with each
data-source and return their unique key. Its value must be unique in
data-sources, it is used for identifying item size.
data-sources
|Array[Object]
|The source array built for list, each array data must be an object and has an unique key get or generate for
data-key property.
data-component
|Component
|The render item component created / declared by vue, and it will use the data object in
data-sources as render prop and named:
source.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|
keeps
|Number
|30
|How many items you are expecting the virtual list to keep rendering in the real dom.
|
extra-props
|Object
|{}
|Extra props assign to item component that are not in
data-sources. Notice:
index and
source are both occupied inner.
|
estimate-size
|Number
|50
|The estimate size of each item, if it is closer to the average size, the scrollbar length looks more accurately. It is recommended to assign the average that calculate by yourself.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|
start
|Number
|0
|Setting scroll position stay start index.
|
offset
|Number
|0
|Setting scroll position stay offset.
|
scroll
|Event
|Emited when scrolling, param
(event, range).
|
totop
|Event
|Emited when scrolled to top or left, no param.
|
tobottom
|Event
|Emited when scrolled to bottom or right, no param.
|
resized
|Event
|Emited when item resized (mounted), param
(id, size).
|
direction
|String
|vertical
|Scroll direction, available values are
vertical and
horizontal
|
page-mode
|Boolean
|false
|Let virtual list using global document to scroll through the list.
|
top-threshold
|Number
|0
|The threshold to emit
totop event, attention to multiple calls.
|
bottom-threshold
|Number
|0
|The threshold to emit
tobottom event, attention to multiple calls.
|
root-tag
|String
|div
|Root element tag name.
|
wrap-tag
|String
|div
|List wrapper element
(role=group) tag name.
|
wrap-class
|String
|List wrapper element class name.
|
wrap-style
|Object
|{}
|List wrapper element inline style.
|
item-tag
|String
|div
|Item wrapper element
(role=item) tag name.
|
item-class
|String
|Item wrapper element class name.
|
item-class-add
|Function
|A function that you can return extra class (String) to item wrapper element, param
(index).
|
item-style
|Object
|{}
|Item wrapper element inline style.
|
item-scoped-slots
|Object
|{}
|The
$scopedSlots for item component.
|
header-tag
|String
|div
|For using header slot, header slot wrapper element
(role=header) tag name.
|
header-class
|String
|For using header slot, header slot wrapper element class name.
|
header-style
|Object
|{}
|For using header slot, header slot wrapper element inline style.
|
footer-tag
|String
|div
|For using footer slot, footer slot wrapper element
(role=footer) tag name.
|
footer-class
|String
|For using footer slot, footer slot wrapper element class name.
|
footer-style
|Object
|{}
|For using using footer slot, footer slot wrapper element inline style.
You can call these methods via
ref:
|Method
|Description
|
reset()
|Reset all state back to initial.
|
scrollToBottom()
|Manual set scroll position to bottom.
|
scrollToIndex(index)
|Manual set scroll position to a designated index.
|
scrollToOffset(offset)
|Manual set scroll position to a designated offset.
|
getSize(id)
|Get the designated item size by id (from
data-key value).
|
getSizes()
|Get the total number of stored (rendered) items.
|
getOffset()
|Get current scroll offset.
|
getClientSize()
|Get wrapper element client viewport size (width or height).
|
getScrollSize()
|Get all scroll size (scrollHeight or scrollWidth).
|
updatePageModeFront()
|When using page mode and virtual list root element offsetTop or offsetLeft change, you need call this method manually.
This component use an
in-place patch strategy to render list instead of
v-for and
:key. This way achieves the best efficient, but only suitable when your list output does not rely on item component inner state or temporary DOM state (e.g. form input values).
But how to deal with such a situation? Without maintaining inner state, recommend to use props and dispatch (stateless component), here is an example keep-state.
Welcome to improve this component with any issue, pull request or code review.
Maintain and update occasionally, for changes see release.