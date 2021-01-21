Vue component for efficiently rendering large collection data. Inspired by react-virtualize.

Demo

Usage

Install

npm i vue-virtual-collection

Import

import Vue from 'vue' import VirtualCollection from 'vue-virtual-collection' Vue.use(VirtualCollection)

Use it!

vue-virtual-collection offers two ways of using a VirtualCollection .

Default Usage

The standard way of using a VirtualCollection is to to pass the entire collection of items to it as a single group. This is suitable for most cases, especially if all the items in the collection are either very similar or very different from one another.

In the sample below, the collection is instantiated as an Array and passed directly to the VirtualCollection in that form.

< template > < div > < VirtualCollection :cellSizeAndPositionGetter = "cellSizeAndPositionGetter" :collection = "items" :height = "500" :width = "330" > < div slot = "cell" slot-scope = "props" > {{props.data}} </ div > </ VirtualCollection > </ div > </ template > < script > export default { data () { return { items : Array .from({ length : 1000 }, (_, index) => ({ data : '#' + index })) } }, methods : { cellSizeAndPositionGetter(item, index) { return { width : 100 , height : 150 , x : (index % 2 ) * 110 , y : parseInt (index / 2 ) * 160 } } } } </ script >

Item Grouping

Item grouping is an optional feature that can be used to potentially improve performance, and is ideally suited to cases where the collection of items to render are logically divisable into a small number of different categories that may be updated, added or removed at different rates.

Instead of passing the entire collection as an array to the VirtualCollection , the collection is passed as an array of "groups" - objects that each contain a subset of the entire collection's items that should logically be handled the same way.

An example of where this might be appropriate is using VirtualCollection to represent a chess game. In this scenario, there might be separate items within the collection to represent the chessboard tiles and the chess pieces. Chessboard tiles and chess pieces are logically distinct categories of items, and each category would update at different rates; the collection of chessboard tiles would never change after being initially rendered, whereas the collection of pieces would change after every move.

Without grouping, changing the position of a piece (or adding/removing one) would cause everything in the collection to be re-processed and potentially re-rendered, including the chessboard tiles. However, if we pass the pieces and the tiles as separate groups, then VirtualCollection will only reprocess the collection of chess pieces after each turn, and skip reprocessing the chessboard tiles.

< template > < div > < VirtualCollection :cellSizeAndPositionGetter = "cellSizeAndPositionGetter" :collection = "collectionGroups" :height = "500" :width = "500" > < div class = "grid-cell" slot = "cell" slot-scope = "{data}" > < ChessTile v-if = "data.isTile" /> < ChessPiece v-else /> </ div > </ VirtualCollection > </ div > </ template > < script > export default { data () { return { chessTiles : [ { data : { isTile : true } }, ], chessPieces : [ { data : { isPiece : true } }, ], collectionGroups : [ { group : [] }, { group : [] } ] } }, methods : { cellSizeAndPositionGetter(item, itemIndex, groupIndex) { switch (groupIndex) { case 0 : return { width : 0 , height : 0 , x : 0 , y : 0 } case 1 : return { width : 0 , height : 0 , x : 0 , y : 0 } default : throw new Error ( "Not a tile or piece" ) } } }, watch : { chessTiles : function ( chessTiles ) { this .collectionGroups[ 0 ].group = chessTiles; }, chessPieces : function ( chessPieces ) { this .collectionGroups[ 1 ].group = chessPieces } } } </ script >

Props

cellSizeAndPositionGetter

Type: Function

(item: object, index: number) -> ({ height: number, width: number, x: number, y: number })

Required: ✓

Callback responsible for returning size and offset/position information for a given cell

function cellSizeAndPositionGetter ( item, index ) { return { width : item.width, height : item.height, x : item.x, y : item.y } }

Alternate usage

If using the item grouping feature, the second parameter is the index of the item within the group it belongs to and a third parameter represents the index of the group within the collection of groups passed to VirtualCollection .

(item: object, itemIndex: number, groupIndex: number) -> ({ height: number, width: number, x: number, y: number })

function cellSizeAndPositionGetter ( item, itemIndex, groupIndex ) { return { width : item.width, height : item.height, x : item.x, y : item.y } }

collection

Type: Array

Required: ✓

The data for cells to render. Each object in array must contain a data property, which will be passed into slot scope.

const collection = [ { data : { text : "#1" } }, { data : { text : "#2" } }, { data : { text : "#3" } }, ]

Alternate usage

If using the item grouping feature, each element of the collection should be an object with a group property representing a group of logically-related items. Each item of each group must contain a data property, which will be passed into slot scope.

const collection = [ { group : [ { data : { text : "#1" } }, { data : { text : "#2" } }, { data : { text : "#3" } }, ] }, { group : [ { data : { text : "#A" } }, { data : { text : "#B" } }, { data : { text : "#C" } }, ] }, ]

width

Type: number

Required: ✓

The width of collection viewport

height

Type: number

Required: ✓

The height of collection viewport

scrollToBottomRange

Type: number

Default: undefined

When present the component will emit scrolled-to-bottom-range when the bottom is >= 1 and the number provided. The scrolled-to-bottom will still be fired, and the 2 events will not be emitted at the same time.

containerPaddingBottom

Type: number

Default: 0

Optionally extend the calculated height of the collection container, the affect is apparent padding-bottom

headerSlotHeight

Type: number

Default: 0

When injecting content into the header slot, you should also add the px height of the slot. This ensure items are removed from view at the right time.

sectionSize

Type: number

Default: 300

Optionally override the size of the sections a Collection's cells are split into. This is an advanced option and should only be used for performance tuning purposes.

Events

This event is emitted when the container scrollTop is reduced to 0.

This event is emitted when the container scrollTop has reach the bottom.

This event is emitted only when a scrollToBottomRange value is provided, and is fired when the container is scroller with range of the bottom, the range defined by the said prop.

Slots

header

The header slot allows you to simulate a full-page mode for the virtual-scroller content. By setting the VirtualCollection height and width to be that of the browser window, the header will then sit on top of the scrollable items however will move out of view when the VirtualCollection is scrolled down.

< VirtualCollection :cellSizeAndPositionGetter = "item => { return { width: item.width, height: item.height, x: item.x, y: item.y }}" :collection = "items.items" :height = "items.boxHeight" :width = "items.boxWidth" :containerHeightSpacer = "50" v-on:scrolled-to-top = "scrollTop" v-on:scrolled-to-bottom = "scrollBottom" > < template v-slot:header > < div > This content will sit on top of the scrollable items acting as a header. </ div > </ template > < div slot = "cell" slot-scope = "props" > {{props.data}} </ div > </ VirtualCollection >

cell

< div slot = "cell" slot-scope = "yourOwnScope" > {{yourOwnScope.data.text}} </ div >

The data property in items of collection will be passed into the slot scope.