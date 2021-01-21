Vue component for efficiently rendering large collection data. Inspired by react-virtualize.
npm i vue-virtual-collection
import Vue from 'vue'
import VirtualCollection from 'vue-virtual-collection'
Vue.use(VirtualCollection)
vue-virtual-collection offers two ways of using a
VirtualCollection.
The standard way of using a
VirtualCollection is to to pass the entire collection of items to it as a single group. This is suitable for most cases, especially if all the items in the collection are either very similar or very different from one another.
In the sample below, the collection is instantiated as an
Array and passed directly to the
VirtualCollection in that form.
<template>
<div>
<VirtualCollection
:cellSizeAndPositionGetter="cellSizeAndPositionGetter"
:collection="items"
:height="500"
:width="330"
>
<div slot="cell" slot-scope="props">{{props.data}}</div>
</VirtualCollection>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data () {
return {
/**
* This will create 1000 items like:
* [
* { data: '#0' },
* { data: '#1' },
* ...
* { data: '#999' }
* ]
*/
items: Array.from({length: 1000}, (_, index) => ({ data: '#' + index }))
}
},
methods: {
cellSizeAndPositionGetter(item, index) {
// compute size and position
return {
width: 100,
height: 150,
x: (index % 2) * 110,
y: parseInt(index / 2) * 160
}
}
}
}
</script>
Item grouping is an optional feature that can be used to potentially improve performance, and is ideally suited to cases where the collection of items to render are logically divisable into a small number of different categories that may be updated, added or removed at different rates.
Instead of passing the entire collection as an array to the
VirtualCollection, the collection is passed as an array of "groups" - objects that each contain a subset of the entire collection's items that should logically be handled the same way.
An example of where this might be appropriate is using
VirtualCollection to represent a chess game. In this scenario, there might be separate items within the collection to represent the chessboard tiles and the chess pieces. Chessboard tiles and chess pieces are logically distinct categories of items, and each category would update at different rates; the collection of chessboard tiles would never change after being initially rendered, whereas the collection of pieces would change after every move.
Without grouping, changing the position of a piece (or adding/removing one) would cause everything in the collection to be re-processed and potentially re-rendered, including the chessboard tiles. However, if we pass the pieces and the tiles as separate groups, then
VirtualCollection will only reprocess the collection of chess pieces after each turn, and skip reprocessing the chessboard tiles.
<template>
<div>
<VirtualCollection
:cellSizeAndPositionGetter="cellSizeAndPositionGetter"
:collection="collectionGroups"
:height="500"
:width="500"
>
<div class="grid-cell" slot="cell" slot-scope="{data}">
<ChessTile v-if="data.isTile" />
<ChessPiece v-else />
</div>
</VirtualCollection>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data () {
return {
chessTiles: [ { data: { isTile: true } }, /* ... */ ],
chessPieces: [ { data: { isPiece: true } }, /* ... */ ],
collectionGroups: [ { group: [] }, { group: [] } ]
}
},
methods: {
cellSizeAndPositionGetter(item, itemIndex, groupIndex) {
switch (groupIndex)
{
case 0:
// Compute size and position for chessboard tile
return { width: 0, height: 0, x: 0, y: 0 }
case 1:
// Compute size and position for chess piece
return { width: 0, height: 0, x: 0, y: 0 }
default:
throw new Error("Not a tile or piece")
}
}
},
watch: {
chessTiles: function (chessTiles) {
this.collectionGroups[0].group = chessTiles;
},
chessPieces: function (chessPieces) {
this.collectionGroups[1].group = chessPieces
}
}
}
</script>
Type:
Function
(item: object, index: number) -> ({ height: number, width: number, x: number, y: number })
Required: ✓
Callback responsible for returning size and offset/position information for a given cell
function cellSizeAndPositionGetter(item, index) {
return {
width: item.width,
height: item.height,
x: item.x,
y: item.y
}
}
Alternate usage
If using the item grouping feature, the second parameter is the index of the item within the group it belongs to and a third parameter represents the index of the group within the collection of groups passed to
VirtualCollection.
(item: object, itemIndex: number, groupIndex: number) -> ({ height: number, width: number, x: number, y: number })
function cellSizeAndPositionGetter(item, itemIndex, groupIndex) {
return {
width: item.width,
height: item.height,
x: item.x,
y: item.y
}
}
Type:
Array
Required: ✓
The data for cells to render. Each object in array must contain a
data property, which will be passed into slot scope.
const collection = [
{ data: { text: "#1" } },
{ data: { text: "#2" } },
{ data: { text: "#3" } },
// ...
]
Alternate usage
If using the item grouping feature, each element of the collection should be an object with a
group property representing a group of logically-related items. Each item of each group must contain a
data property, which will be passed into slot scope.
const collection = [
{
group: [
{ data: { text: "#1" } },
{ data: { text: "#2" } },
{ data: { text: "#3" } },
// ...
]
},
{
group: [
{ data: { text: "#A" } },
{ data: { text: "#B" } },
{ data: { text: "#C" } },
// ...
]
},
// ...
]
Type:
number
Required: ✓
The width of collection viewport
Type:
number
Required: ✓
The height of collection viewport
Type:
number
Default: undefined
When present the component will emit
scrolled-to-bottom-range when the bottom is >= 1 and the number provided.
The
scrolled-to-bottom will still be fired, and the 2 events will not be emitted at the same time.
Type:
number
Default: 0
Optionally extend the calculated height of the collection container, the affect is apparent padding-bottom
Type:
number
Default: 0
When injecting content into the header slot, you should also add the px height of the slot. This ensure items are removed from view at the right time.
Type:
number
Default: 300
Optionally override the size of the sections a Collection's cells are split into. This is an advanced option and should only be used for performance tuning purposes.
This event is emitted when the container scrollTop is reduced to 0.
This event is emitted when the container scrollTop has reach the bottom.
This event is emitted only when a
scrollToBottomRange value is provided, and is fired when the container is scroller with range of the bottom, the range defined by the said prop.
The header slot allows you to simulate a full-page mode for the virtual-scroller content. By setting the VirtualCollection height and width to be that of the browser window, the header will then sit on top of the scrollable items however will move out of view when the VirtualCollection is scrolled down.
<VirtualCollection
:cellSizeAndPositionGetter="item => { return { width: item.width, height: item.height, x: item.x, y: item.y }}"
:collection="items.items"
:height="items.boxHeight"
:width="items.boxWidth"
:containerHeightSpacer="50"
v-on:scrolled-to-top="scrollTop"
v-on:scrolled-to-bottom="scrollBottom">
<template v-slot:header>
<div>
This content will sit on top of the scrollable items acting as a header.
</div>
</template>
<div slot="cell" slot-scope="props">
{{props.data}}
</div>
</VirtualCollection>
<div slot="cell" slot-scope="yourOwnScope">{{yourOwnScope.data.text}}</div>
The
data property in items of
collection will be passed into the slot scope.
const collection = [
{ data: { text: "#1" } },
{ data: { text: "#2" } },
{ data: { text: "#3" } },
// ...
]