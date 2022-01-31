Vue wrapper for Vimeo Embed Player

Embed a Vimeo player as a Vue 3 component with ease, even with Nuxt.js SSR.

If you want the Vue 2 version, follow the instructions on the master branch.

Installation

Using npm:

npm install vue-vimeo-player@next --save

of load it via CDN

< script src = "//unpkg.com/vue-vimeo-player@next" > </ script >

Getting Started

You can either import it in your whole project

import vueVimeoPlayer from 'vue-vimeo-player' import Vue from 'vue' import App from '@/App.vue' const app = Vue.createApp(App) app.use(vueVimeoPlayer)

or import it locally in a component

import { vueVimeoPlayer } from 'vue-vimeo-player' export default { data : {}, components : { vueVimeoPlayer } }

Usage without module bundler

Just include the script from the CDN and attach it to your app instance

< script src = "//unpkg.com/vue@3" > </ script > < script src = "//unpkg.com/vue-vimeo-player@next" > </ script > < vimeo-player :video-id = 'videoId' > </ vimeo-player > < script > const app = Vue.createApp({...}) app.use(VueVimeoPlayer.default) app.mount(...) </ script >

Usage with Nuxt.js

Warning: Nuxt does not yet support Vue 3. Use the Master branch for now.

Props

Prop Type Default Description Required autoplay Boolean false The video automatically begins to playback as soon as it can do. No player-width String or Number 640 The width of the video's display area No player-height String or Number 320 The height of the video's display area No options Object {} Options to pass to Vimeo.Player. See the Vimeo docs No video-id String Vimeo player unique identifier Yes video-url String undefined Vimeo url to play video (if using private links) No loop Boolean false Upon reaching the end of the video, automatically seek back to the start. No controls Boolean true This parameter if `false` will hide all elements in the player (play bar, sharing buttons, etc) for a chromeless experience. ⚠️Warning: When using this parameter, the play bar and UI will be hidden. To start playback for your viewers, you'll need to either enable autoplay or use our player SDK to start and control playback. **(available to Plus, PRO, or Business members)** No

update(videoID): Recreates the Vimeo player with the provided ID

play()

pause()

mute()

unmute()

Properties

Useful properties to interact with

player - The instance of the Vimeo player

Events

Events emitted from the component.

The ready event only passes the player instance

ready

Every other event has these properties: (event, data, player)

play

playing

pause

ended

timeupdate

progress

seeking

seeked

texttrackchange

chapterchange

cuechange

cuepoint

volumechange

playbackratechange

bufferstart

bufferend

error

loaded

durationchange

fullscreenchange

qualitychange

camerachange

resize

Example

import vueVimeoPlayer from 'vue-vimeo-player' import Vue from 'vue' import App from '@/App' const app = Vue.createApp(App) app.use(vueVimeoPlayer) app.mount( '#app' )