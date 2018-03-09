define your custom viewports and use them in your components
npm install vue-viewports --save-dev
import VueViewports from 'vue-viewports'
const options = [
{
rule: '320px',
label: 'mobile'
},
{
rule: '768px',
label: 'tablet'
},
{
rule: '1024px',
label: 'desktop'
},
{
rule: '1920px',
label: 'hd-desktop'
},
{
rule: '2560px',
label: 'qhd-desktop'
},
{
rule: '3840px',
label: 'uhd-desktop'
}
]
Vue.use(VueViewports, options)
{ rule: value, label: value } where 'rule' is the number value where the viewport starts (included) and the 'label' is the viewport's name, defaults on previous example
{
if (this.$currentViewport.label === 'tablet') {
// from 768px (included) to 1024px (excluded)
} else {
// anything else
}
}
$currentViewport: the current viewport object, defined by
rule,
label;
undefined if no match.
