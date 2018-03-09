openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vv

vue-viewports

by Marco 'Gatto' Boffo
3.1.2 (see all)

define your custom viewports and use them in your components

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

69

GitHub Stars

76

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-viewports

define your custom viewports and use them in your components

Features

  • Uses matchMedia
  • Exposes a fully updated viewport name

Installation

npm

npm install vue-viewports --save-dev

Vue's main.js

import VueViewports from 'vue-viewports'

const options = [
  {
    rule: '320px',
    label: 'mobile'
  },
  {
    rule: '768px',
    label: 'tablet'
  },
  {
    rule: '1024px',
    label: 'desktop'
  },
  {
    rule: '1920px',
    label: 'hd-desktop'
  },
  {
    rule: '2560px',
    label: 'qhd-desktop'
  },
  {
    rule: '3840px',
    label: 'uhd-desktop'
  }
]

Vue.use(VueViewports, options)

Arguments

  • options [optional]: object defining a set of { rule: value, label: value } where 'rule' is the number value where the viewport starts (included) and the 'label' is the viewport's name, defaults on previous example

Example

{
  if (this.$currentViewport.label === 'tablet') {
    // from 768px (included) to 1024px (excluded)
  } else {
    // anything else
  }
}

Variables

  • $currentViewport: the current viewport object, defined by rule, label; undefined if no match.

Feel free to contribute and ask questions!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial