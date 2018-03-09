define your custom viewports and use them in your components

Features

Uses matchMedia

Exposes a fully updated viewport name

Installation

npm

npm install vue-viewports --save-dev

import VueViewports from 'vue-viewports' const options = [ { rule : '320px' , label : 'mobile' }, { rule : '768px' , label : 'tablet' }, { rule : '1024px' , label : 'desktop' }, { rule : '1920px' , label : 'hd-desktop' }, { rule : '2560px' , label : 'qhd-desktop' }, { rule : '3840px' , label : 'uhd-desktop' } ] Vue.use(VueViewports, options)

Arguments

options [optional]: object defining a set of { rule: value, label: value } where 'rule' is the number value where the viewport starts (included) and the 'label' is the viewport's name, defaults on previous example

Example

{ if ( this .$currentViewport.label === 'tablet' ) { } else { } }

Variables

$currentViewport : the current viewport object, defined by rule , label ; undefined if no match.