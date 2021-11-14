openbase logo
vue-videojs7

by Walter Hu
1.0.2 (see all)

A vue hls video player plugin using video.js 7

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

vue-videojs7

A vue video.js7 plugin, so you can play hls video(m3u8 format) within html5 easily, original forked from : https://github.com/surmon-china/vue-video-player

Demo Page

How to use

1. Install the plugin

yarn add vue-videojs7
npm install vue-videojs7 --save

2. usage

2.1 Method1: Use with mount as global

import Vue from 'vue'
import {VideoPlayer} from 'vue-videojs7'

Vue.use(VideoPlayer, /* {
  options: global default videojs options,
  events: global videojs videojs events
} */)

2.2 Method2: Use with mount as component

import {videoPlayer} from 'vue-videojs7'

export default {
  components: {
    videoPlayer
  }
}

2.3 Method3: Integration with nuxt as plugin

  1. Create a nuxt plugin located in this place: ~/plugins/vue-videojs7.js, put below code:
import Vue from 'vue'
import VideoPlayer from 'vue-videojs7'


Vue.use(VideoPlayer, /* {
  options: global default videojs options,
  events: global videojs videojs events
} */)
  1. Register the plugin in your nuxt.config.js file:
    plugins: [
        {src: '~/plugins/vue-videojs7.js', mode: 'client'}
    ]
  1. import the component in your vue file:
    <video-player ref="videoPlayer"
                  class="vjs-custom-skin"
                  :options="playerOptions"
                  @play="onPlayerPlay($event)"
                  @ready="onPlayerReady($event)">
    </video-player>

For detail configuration in nuxt project, check the example nuxt code

Example code

Detail full copied example from Home.vue

<template>
  <div class="player">
    <h3>Using Html5 to play m3u8 media file</h3>
    <video-player ref="videoPlayer"
                  class="vjs-custom-skin"
                  :options="playerOptions"
                  @play="onPlayerPlay($event)"
                  @ready="onPlayerReady($event)">
    </video-player>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import VideoPlayer from '@/components/VideoPlayer.vue'

export default {
  name: 'home',
  components: {
    VideoPlayer
  },
  data () {
    return {
      playerOptions: {
        autoplay: true,
        controls: true,
        controlBar: {
          timeDivider: false,
          durationDisplay: false
        }
        // poster: 'https://surmon-china.github.io/vue-quill-editor/static/images/surmon-5.jpg'
      }
    }
  },
  computed: {
    player () {
      return this.$refs.videoPlayer.player
    }
  },
  methods: {
    onPlayerPlay (player) {
      console.log('player play!', player)
    },
    onPlayerReady (player) {
      console.log('player ready!', player)
      this.player.play()
    },
    playVideo: function (source) {
      const video = {
        withCredentials: false,
        type: 'application/x-mpegurl',
        src: source
      }
      this.player.reset() // in IE11 (mode IE10) direct usage of src() when <src> is already set, generated errors,
      this.player.src(video)
      // this.player.load()
      this.player.play()
    }
  },
  mounted () {
    const src = 'https://bitdash-a.akamaihd.net/content/MI201109210084_1/m3u8s/f08e80da-bf1d-4e3d-8899-f0f6155f6efa.m3u8'
    this.playVideo(src)
  }
}
</script>

<style scoped>
  .player {
    position: absolute !important;
    width: 100%;
    height: 60%;
  }
  .vjs-custom-skin {
    height: 60% !important;
  }

  .vjs-custom-skin /deep/ .video-js {
    height: 60%;
  }
</style>

vue-videojs7 is an MIT licensed open source project and completely free to use. However, the amount of effort needed to maintain and develop new features for the project is not sustainable without proper financial backing.

One-time Donations

We accept donations through these channels:

Author

vue-videojs7 © alterhu2020, Released under the MIT License. Authored and maintained by alterhu2020 with help from contributors.

