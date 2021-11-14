A vue video.js7 plugin, so you can play hls video(m3u8 format) within html5 easily, original forked from : https://github.com/surmon-china/vue-video-player
yarn add vue-videojs7
npm install vue-videojs7 --save
import Vue from 'vue'
import {VideoPlayer} from 'vue-videojs7'
Vue.use(VideoPlayer, /* {
options: global default videojs options,
events: global videojs videojs events
} */)
import {videoPlayer} from 'vue-videojs7'
export default {
components: {
videoPlayer
}
}
~/plugins/vue-videojs7.js, put below code:
import Vue from 'vue'
import VideoPlayer from 'vue-videojs7'
Vue.use(VideoPlayer, /* {
options: global default videojs options,
events: global videojs videojs events
} */)
nuxt.config.js file:
plugins: [
{src: '~/plugins/vue-videojs7.js', mode: 'client'}
]
<video-player ref="videoPlayer"
class="vjs-custom-skin"
:options="playerOptions"
@play="onPlayerPlay($event)"
@ready="onPlayerReady($event)">
</video-player>
For detail configuration in nuxt project, check the example nuxt code
Detail full copied example from Home.vue
<template>
<div class="player">
<h3>Using Html5 to play m3u8 media file</h3>
<video-player ref="videoPlayer"
class="vjs-custom-skin"
:options="playerOptions"
@play="onPlayerPlay($event)"
@ready="onPlayerReady($event)">
</video-player>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VideoPlayer from '@/components/VideoPlayer.vue'
export default {
name: 'home',
components: {
VideoPlayer
},
data () {
return {
playerOptions: {
autoplay: true,
controls: true,
controlBar: {
timeDivider: false,
durationDisplay: false
}
// poster: 'https://surmon-china.github.io/vue-quill-editor/static/images/surmon-5.jpg'
}
}
},
computed: {
player () {
return this.$refs.videoPlayer.player
}
},
methods: {
onPlayerPlay (player) {
console.log('player play!', player)
},
onPlayerReady (player) {
console.log('player ready!', player)
this.player.play()
},
playVideo: function (source) {
const video = {
withCredentials: false,
type: 'application/x-mpegurl',
src: source
}
this.player.reset() // in IE11 (mode IE10) direct usage of src() when <src> is already set, generated errors,
this.player.src(video)
// this.player.load()
this.player.play()
}
},
mounted () {
const src = 'https://bitdash-a.akamaihd.net/content/MI201109210084_1/m3u8s/f08e80da-bf1d-4e3d-8899-f0f6155f6efa.m3u8'
this.playVideo(src)
}
}
</script>
<style scoped>
.player {
position: absolute !important;
width: 100%;
height: 60%;
}
.vjs-custom-skin {
height: 60% !important;
}
.vjs-custom-skin /deep/ .video-js {
height: 60%;
}
</style>
vue-videojs7 is an MIT licensed open source project and completely free to use. However, the amount of effort needed to maintain and develop new features for the project is not sustainable without proper financial backing.
We accept donations through these channels:
