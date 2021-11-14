A vue video.js7 plugin, so you can play hls video(m3u8 format) within html5 easily, original forked from : https://github.com/surmon-china/vue-video-player

How to use

1. Install the plugin

yarn add vue-videojs7 npm install vue-videojs7

2. usage

2.1 Method1: Use with mount as global

import Vue from 'vue' import {VideoPlayer} from 'vue-videojs7' Vue.use(VideoPlayer, /* { options: global default videojs options, events: global videojs videojs events } */)

2.2 Method2: Use with mount as component

import {videoPlayer} from 'vue-videojs7' export default { components : { videoPlayer } }

2.3 Method3: Integration with nuxt as plugin

Create a nuxt plugin located in this place: ~/plugins/vue-videojs7.js , put below code:

import Vue from 'vue' import VideoPlayer from 'vue-videojs7' Vue.use(VideoPlayer, /* { options: global default videojs options, events: global videojs videojs events } */)

Register the plugin in your nuxt.config.js file:

plugins: [ {src: '~/plugins/vue-videojs7.js', mode: 'client'} ]

import the component in your vue file:

<video-player ref="videoPlayer" class="vjs-custom-skin" :options="playerOptions" @play="onPlayerPlay($event)" @ready="onPlayerReady($event)"> </video-player>

For detail configuration in nuxt project, check the example nuxt code

Example code

Detail full copied example from Home.vue

< template > < div class = "player" > < h3 > Using Html5 to play m3u8 media file </ h3 > < video-player ref = "videoPlayer" class = "vjs-custom-skin" :options = "playerOptions" @ play = "onPlayerPlay($event)" @ ready = "onPlayerReady($event)" > </ video-player > </ div > </ template > < script > import VideoPlayer from '@/components/VideoPlayer.vue' export default { name : 'home' , components : { VideoPlayer }, data () { return { playerOptions : { autoplay : true , controls : true , controlBar : { timeDivider : false , durationDisplay : false } } } }, computed : { player () { return this .$refs.videoPlayer.player } }, methods : { onPlayerPlay (player) { console .log( 'player play!' , player) }, onPlayerReady (player) { console .log( 'player ready!' , player) this .player.play() }, playVideo : function ( source ) { const video = { withCredentials : false , type : 'application/x-mpegurl' , src : source } this .player.reset() this .player.src(video) this .player.play() } }, mounted () { const src = 'https://bitdash-a.akamaihd.net/content/MI201109210084_1/m3u8s/f08e80da-bf1d-4e3d-8899-f0f6155f6efa.m3u8' this .playVideo(src) } } </ script > < style scoped > .player { position: absolute !important; width: 100%; height: 60%; } .vjs-custom-skin { height: 60% !important; } .vjs-custom-skin /deep/ .video-js { height: 60%; } </ style >

