Vega-Lite and Vega bridge to Vue.js ecosystem

Intro

vue-vega is a set of components and utilises dedicated to help developer access vega-lite and vega functionality through convenient API for Vue.js ecosystem

It's in development, API isn't stable, only after removing alpha prefix from the version that project would have stable API

Documentation

To check out live examples and docs, visit https://github.com/nesterone/vue-vega

Contributing

Our crafted Contributing Guide

Build

npm run dev npm run build:bundle npm run build:docs npm run build npm run test

For detailed explanation on how things work, checkout the guide and docs for vue-loader.

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2017-present, Igor Nesterenko