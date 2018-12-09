Vega-Lite and Vega bridge to Vue.js ecosystem
vue-vega is a set of components and utilises dedicated to help developer access
vega-lite and
vega functionality through convenient API for Vue.js ecosystem
It's in development, API isn't stable, only after removing
alphaprefix from the version that project would have stable API
To check out live examples and docs, visit https://github.com/nesterone/vue-vega
Our crafted Contributing Guide
# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run dev
# distribution build with minification
npm run build:bundle
# build the _docs into docs
npm run build:docs
# build all
npm run build
# run unit tests
npm run test
For detailed explanation on how things work, checkout the guide and docs for vue-loader.
MIT
Copyright (c) 2017-present, Igor Nesterenko