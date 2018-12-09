openbase logo
vue-vega

by Igor Nesterenko
1.0.0-alpha.13 (see all)

Vega Lite and Vega bridge to Vue.js ecosystem

Readme

vue-vega

Vega-Lite and Vega bridge to Vue.js ecosystem

Intro

vue-vega is a set of components and utilises dedicated to help developer access vega-lite and vega functionality through convenient API for Vue.js ecosystem

It's in development, API isn't stable, only after removing alpha prefix from the version that project would have stable API

Documentation

To check out live examples and docs, visit https://github.com/nesterone/vue-vega

Contributing

Our crafted Contributing Guide

Build

# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run dev

# distribution build with minification
npm run build:bundle

# build the _docs into docs
npm run build:docs

# build all
npm run build

# run unit tests
npm run test

For detailed explanation on how things work, checkout the guide and docs for vue-loader.

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2017-present, Igor Nesterenko

