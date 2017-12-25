vue-validator - DEPRECATED

Validator component for Vue.js

⚠️ Please note, this project is deprecated and no longer being maintained

I recommend that you use other validation libraries. Thank you for everything you have done for vue-validator.

⚠️ NOTE: official release for Vue.js 2.0 not yet 🚧

⚠️ NOTICE !!

vue-validator have retiring from vue.js official plugins. in the future, vue-validator is continuing as personal project.

🆗 Compatibility

v2 later Vue.js 1.0.20 +

v3 alpha ( WIP 🚧) Vue.js 2.0.3 later ( 2.2 later, not works)

🚧)

📖 Documentation

v2 later See here

v3 WIP 🚧 here



⭐ Projects

💪 Contributing

Fork it !

Create your top branch from 2.x : git branch my-new-topic origin/dev

: Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some topic'

Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-topic

Submit a pull request to 2.x branch of kazupon/vue-validator repository !

🍃 Branch

dev (developement branch for v3 later)

2.x (maintance branch for v2 later)

🔨 Development Setup

npm install npm run build npm run lint npm run unit npm run e2e npm test

❗ Issues

Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue. Issues not conforming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.

🚀 Contribution

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

📜 Changelog

Details changes for each release are documented in the CHANGELOG.md.

©️ License

MIT