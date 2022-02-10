Vue UUID

Add UUID to Vue instance.

Install

Installation is very easy, you just need to install using NPM or Yarn.

npm i vue-uuid

Vue's use method will do the trick adding to Vue.

import { createApp } from "vue" ; import withUUID from "vue-uuid" ; const app = withUUID( createApp({ }), );

Usage

After installation $uuid is available on instance, so you can use inside components template and script, like the example below.