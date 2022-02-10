openbase logo
vu

vue-uuid

by Vitor L Cavalcanti
2.0.2 (see all)

Add UUID to Vue instance.

npm
GitHub
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25.5K

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Node.js UUID

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

Vue UUID

Build Status

Install

Installation is very easy, you just need to install using NPM or Yarn.

npm i vue-uuid

Vue's use method will do the trick adding to Vue.

import { createApp } from "vue";
import withUUID from "vue-uuid";

const app = withUUID(
  createApp({
    // ...
  }),
);

Usage

After installation $uuid is available on instance, so you can use inside components template and script, like the example below.

<template>
  <div class="uuid-panel">
    <h3 class="uuid">{{ uuid }}</h3>
    <button
      class="button"
      @click="uuid = $uuid.v1()"
    >Generate V1</button>
    <button
      class="button"
      @click="uuid = $uuid.v3()"
    >Generate V3</button>
    <button
      class="button"
      @click="uuid = $uuid.v4()"
    >Generate V4</button>
    <button
      class="button"
      @click="uuid = $uuid.v5("Name 1", NAMESPACE)"
    >Generate V5</button>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
  import { uuid } from 'vue-uuid'; // uuid object is also exported to things
                                   // outside Vue instance.

  const NAMESPACE = "65f9af5d-f23f-4065-ac85-da725569fdcd";

  export default {
    data () {
      return {
        NAMESPACE,
        uuid: uuid.v1(),
        v1: this.$uuid.v1(),
        v3: this.$uuid.v3(),
        v4: this.$uuid.v4(),
        v5: this.$uuid.v5("Name 2", NAMESPACE)
      };
    }
  };
</script>

Kevin Mbuisha1 Rating0 Reviews
July 28, 2020
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use

