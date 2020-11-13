openbase logo
vuw

vue-use-web

by Tarek Touati
1.0.1 (see all)

🕸 Web APIs implemented as Vue.js composition functions

Popularity

Downloads/wk

545

GitHub Stars

696

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

vue-use-web

Github Actions Codacy grade npm npm bundle size npm GitHub license

Web APIs implemented as Vue.js composition functions.

This is a collection of Web APIs exposed as Vue.js composition hooks that's upcoming in Vue 3.0

You can use them with Vue 2.0 using @vue/composition-api until Vue 3.0 gets out.

What and why

Web APIs are ever changing, this library aims to provide to Vue.js developers a stable interface that integrates well into the ecosystem. Also an interface that degrades gracefully when browsers do not support said features.

I initially was choosing to expose this as a Stateful functional components but that isn't very handy and is not future proof. Implementing these APIs in Vue composition API (hooks) makes them ready for Vue 3.0 and beyond. Personally I think this is the perfect example to showcase the power of the Composition API.

Installation

# install with yarn
yarn add @vue/composition-api vue-use-web

# install with npm
npm install @vue/composition-api vue-use-web

Usage

Kindly Check the documentation for examples.

APIs

Each composition function is designed to degrade gracefully so you can safely use them, but you should use these as a progressive enhancements for your apps. Check browsers compatibilities for each API.

Inspiration

This library is inspired by the-platform and standard-hooks for React.js.

License

MIT

