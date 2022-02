Configurable image uploader with preview

drag and drop with input backup

image previews

simple resizing

events

minimal

configurable

Installation & Usage

Vue.prototype.$http must be define, for automatic uploads to work. info

install the package

npm install vue-upload-image --save

import & register the component

import UploadImage from 'vue-upload-image' ; Vue.component( 'upload-image' , UploadImage) new Vue({ ..., components : { UploadImage } })

add component to page

// html template < upload-image is = "upload-image" :url = "forms.create.url" :max_files = "5" name = "files[]" :resize_enabled = "true" :resize_max_width = "640" :button_html = "forms.create.confirm" :button_class = "'button is-primary'" v-on:upload-image-attemp = "uploadImageAttempt" v-on:upload-image-success = "uploadImageSuccess" v-on:upload-image-failure = "uploadImageFailure" v-on:upload-image-loaded = "uploadImageLoaded" v-on:upload-image-submit = "uploadImageSubmit" v-on:upload-image-clicked = "uploadImageClicked" v-on:upload-image-removed = "uploadImageRemoved" > </ upload-image > // or set Vue instance template property { name: 'component or root Vue instance', template: ' < upload-image :max_files = "5" .... > </ upload-image > ', props: ..., data: ... components: { UploadImage } }

Configuration

input_id: { type : String , required : false , default : "default" }, url : { type : String , required : true , default : null }, name : { type : String , required : false , default : 'images[]' }, disable_upload : { type : Boolean , required : false , default : false }, max_batch : { type : Number , required : false , default : 0 }, max_files : { type : Number , required : false , default : 10 }, max_filesize : { type : Number , required : false , default : 8000 }, resize_enabled : { type : Boolean , required : false , default : false }, resize_max_width : { type : Number , required : false , default : 800 }, resize_max_height : { type : Number , required : false , default : 600 }, button_html : { type : String , required : false , default : 'Upload Images' }, button_class : { type : String , required : false , default : 'btn btn-primary' }

UI/UX Adjustments

Basic look & feel can be adjusted via html/css classes

.vue_component__upload--image .upload_image_form__thumbnails .upload_image_form__thumbnail [&.bad-size, &.uploaded] .img [&.show, &:hover] span

Events

Event listeners can be added as such

< upload-image v-on:upload-image-attemp = "uploadImageAttempt" v-on:upload-image-success = "uploadImageSuccess" v-on:upload-image-failure = "uploadImageFailure" v-on:upload-image-loaded = "uploadImageLoaded" v-on:upload-image-submit = "uploadImageSubmit" v-on:upload-image-clicked = "uploadImageClicked" v-on:upload-image-removed = "uploadImageRemoved" // or... @ upload-image-submit = "uploadImageSubmit" > </ upload-image >

{ methods : { uploadImageSuccess : function ( result ) { result[ 0 ] result[ 1 ] }, uploadImageLoaded : function ( image ) { image.name || image.file }, uploadImageClicked : function ( image ) { image.name || image.file }, uploadImageRemoved : function ( image ) { image.name || image.file }, uploadImageSubmit : function ( images ) { } } }

upload-image-loaded - [image] event is called after an image has been fully loaded & rendered in preview area emits an object containing the file name & blob of the image

[image] upload-image-clicked - [image] event is called when an image in preview has been clicked emits an object containing the file name & blob of the image

[image] upload-image-removed - [image] event is called after an image has been removed from preview emits an object containing the file name & blob of the image

[image] upload-image-submit - [images] event is called immediately after the end user triggers the "submit" action (button_html property) emits a FormData object composed of images being uploaded batched submissions will emit this event per batch can be utilized with disable_upload property for manual uploads

[images] upload-image-attempt - [FormData] event is called prior to an automatic upload to the designated url emits a FormData object composed of images being uploaded batched submissions will emit this event per batch

[FormData] upload-image-success - [FormData, Response] event is called after s successful automatic upload to the designated url emits a FormData object composed of images being uploaded along with the success response object from the server

[FormData, Response] upload-image-failure - [FormData, Response] event is called after s failed automatic upload to the designated url emits a FormData object composed of images being uploaded along with the error response object from the server

[FormData, Response]

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

Contributing Guidelines