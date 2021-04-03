Easy to use Unity 5.6 or newer (also Unity 2017 or newer) WebGL player component for your VueJS application. Embed your Unity application in your application for writing interactive interfaces with two way Unity and VueJS communication.

Install

npm install vue-unity-webgl

Usage

To get stated import the Unity component from vue-unity-webgl . Once imported you can use the Unity component to load in your Unity content. Place the Unity tag along with a src to the json file Unity exported.

<template> < unity src = "static/Build/game.json" width = "1000" height = "600" unityLoader = "static/Build/UnityLoader.js" > </ unity > </ template > < script > import Unity from 'vue-unity-webgl' new Vue({ components : { Unity } }) </ script >

Notice Don't forget to add a script tag to load the UnityLoader.js file if miss unityLoader attribute, exported by Unity in your base html file, index.html in example.

Optional attributes

src - Path to json build

- Path to json build width - width div container

- width div container height - height div container

- height div container unityLoader - path to UnityLoader, with this

Communication

Unity allows you to send Javascript messages to the Unity content. In order to do so using VueJs you have to add a ref to the <unity> tag, and call the message(object, method, param) method through this.$refs .

<template> < unity src = "static/Build/game.json" width = "1000" height = "600" unityLoader = "static/Build/UnityLoader.js" ref = "myInstance" > </ unity > </ template > < script > import Unity from 'vue-unity-webgl' new Vue({ methods : { onClick () { this .$refs.myInstance.message( "object" , "method" , "param" ) } } }) </ script >

styling

The player will be injected in the a component with the class unity-container . To style to player use the following sass styling. To style the loader you can style the component with the class unity-loader . See the example below.

.unity { .unity-container { canvas { } } .unity-loader { .bar { .fill { } } } }

html example