Easy to use Unity 5.6 or newer (also Unity 2017 or newer) WebGL player component for your VueJS application. Embed your Unity application in your application for writing interactive interfaces with two way Unity and VueJS communication.
npm install vue-unity-webgl
To get stated import the Unity component from
vue-unity-webgl. Once imported you can use the Unity component to load in your Unity content. Place the Unity tag along with a src to the json file Unity exported.
<template>
<unity src="static/Build/game.json" width="1000" height="600" unityLoader="static/Build/UnityLoader.js"></unity>
</template>
<script>
import Unity from 'vue-unity-webgl'
new Vue({
components: { Unity }
})
</script>
Notice
Don't forget to add a script tag to load the
UnityLoader.jsfile if miss unityLoader attribute, exported by Unity in your base html file, index.html in example.
src - Path to json build
width - width div container
height - height div container
unityLoader - path to UnityLoader, with this
Unity allows you to send Javascript messages to the Unity content. In order to do so using VueJs you have to add a ref to the
<unity> tag, and call the
message(object, method, param) method through
this.$refs.
<template>
<unity src="static/Build/game.json" width="1000" height="600" unityLoader="static/Build/UnityLoader.js" ref="myInstance"></unity>
</template>
<script>
import Unity from 'vue-unity-webgl'
new Vue({
methods: {
onClick () {
this.$refs.myInstance.message("object", "method", "param")
}
}
})
</script>
The player will be injected in the a component with the class
unity-container. To style to player use the following sass styling. To style the loader you can style the component with the class
unity-loader. See the example below.
.unity {
.unity-container {
canvas {
}
}
.unity-loader {
.bar {
.fill {
/* the width will be set by the component */
}
}
}
}
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>My Unity Game</title>
</head>
<body>
<div id="app"></div>
</body>
<script src="Build/UnityLoader.js"></script>
<script src="static/compiled/bundle.js"></script>
</html>