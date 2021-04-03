openbase logo
vuw

vue-unity-webgl

by votetake
1.2.0 (see all)

Unity 3d Component for VueJS

Popularity

Downloads/wk

334

GitHub Stars

150

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

8

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue WebGL

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-unity-webgl

Easy to use Unity 5.6 or newer (also Unity 2017 or newer) WebGL player component for your VueJS application. Embed your Unity application in your application for writing interactive interfaces with two way Unity and VueJS communication.

Install

npm install vue-unity-webgl

Usage

To get stated import the Unity component from vue-unity-webgl. Once imported you can use the Unity component to load in your Unity content. Place the Unity tag along with a src to the json file Unity exported.

<template>
  <unity src="static/Build/game.json" width="1000" height="600" unityLoader="static/Build/UnityLoader.js"></unity>  
</template>

<script>
  import Unity from 'vue-unity-webgl'
  
  new Vue({
    components: { Unity }
  })
</script>

Notice

Don't forget to add a script tag to load the UnityLoader.js file if miss unityLoader attribute, exported by Unity in your base html file, index.html in example.

Optional attributes

  • src - Path to json build
  • width - width div container
  • height - height div container
  • unityLoader - path to UnityLoader, with this

Communication

Unity allows you to send Javascript messages to the Unity content. In order to do so using VueJs you have to add a ref to the <unity> tag, and call the message(object, method, param) method through this.$refs.

<template>
  <unity src="static/Build/game.json" width="1000" height="600" unityLoader="static/Build/UnityLoader.js" ref="myInstance"></unity>  
</template>

<script>
import Unity from 'vue-unity-webgl'

new Vue({
  methods: {
    onClick () {
      this.$refs.myInstance.message("object", "method", "param")
    }
  }
})
</script>

styling

The player will be injected in the a component with the class unity-container. To style to player use the following sass styling. To style the loader you can style the component with the class unity-loader. See the example below.

.unity {
    .unity-container {
        canvas {
            
        }
    }
    .unity-loader {
        .bar {
            .fill {
                /* the width will be set by the component */
            }
        }
    }
}

html example

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
    <head>
        <title>My Unity Game</title>
    </head>
    <body>
        <div id="app"></div>
    </body>
    <script src="Build/UnityLoader.js"></script>
    <script src="static/compiled/bundle.js"></script>
</html>

