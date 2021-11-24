openbase logo
1000+ Pixel-perfect svg icons for your next project as Vue components

Readme

logo of vue-unicons repository

1000+ Pixel-perfect svg unicons for your next project as Vue components

Supporting

Vue Unicons is open source project and completely free to use.

If you like the project, you can donate to support the development via the following methods:

Donate via Patreon Donate via PayPal Donate via Bitcoin

Demo

https://antonreshetov.github.io/vue-unicons

Developed with love for developers

A simple way to add the necessary icons and install them.

demo

Install

NPM

Installing with npm is recommended and it works seamlessly with webpack.

npm i vue-unicons

Download

You can download latest version from the Github: Download

Quick start

Global

To use in your project:

  1. Import vue-unicons
  2. Grab the icons you want and add then into Unicon library
  3. Install Unicon into Vue

main.js

Vue 3

import { createApp } from 'vue'
import App from './App.vue'
import Unicon from 'vue-unicons'
import { uniLayerGroupMonochrome, uniCarWash } from 'vue-unicons/dist/icons'

Unicon.add([uniLayerGroupMonochrome, uniCarWash])

createApp(App).use(Unicon).mount('#app')

Vue 2

import Vue from 'vue'
import App from './App.vue'
import Unicon from 'vue-unicons/dist/vue-unicons-vue2.umd'
import { uniLayerGroupMonochrome, uniCarWash } from 'vue-unicons/dist/icons'

Unicon.add([uniLayerGroupMonochrome, uniCarWash])
Vue.use(Unicon)

new Vue({
  render: h => h(App)
}).$mount('#app')

App.vue

Use the name of icon without the uni prefix, icon style and in the kebab-case:
uniCarWash -> car-wash
uniLayerGroupMonochrome -> layer-group

<template>
  <div>
    <unicon name="car-wash" fill="limegreen"></unicon>
    <unicon name="layer-group" fill="royalblue" icon-style="monochrome"></unicon>
  </div>
</template>

Config

You can configure the icons globally. Simply specify the required parameters during installation.

...
createApp(App)
  .use(Unicon, {
    fill: 'deeppink',
    height: 32,
    width: 32
  })
  .mount('#app')

Add custom icons

No icons you need? No problem, you can add custom svg icons.

custom-icons.js

// Always use a prefix to avoid coincidence with existing icons.
export const myCustomIcon = {
  name: 'my-custom-icon',
  style: 'line',
  path: '<path d="M16.327 10.775a.312.312 0 0...</path>' // Copy everything inside the svg tag of the icon you want and past there
}

For correct positioning of svg icon please make sure that the icon to be added has viewBox="0 0 X X"

main.js

import { createApp } from 'vue'
import App from './App.vue'
import Unicon from 'vue-unicons'
import { uniLayerGroupMonochrome, uniCarWash } from 'vue-unicons/dist/icons'
import { myCustomIcon } from './custom-icons'

Unicon.add([uniLayerGroupMonochrome, uniCarWash, myCustomIcon])

createApp(App).use(Unicon).mount('#app')

App.vue

<template>
  <div>
    <unicon name="constructor" fill="royalblue"></unicon>
    <unicon name="car-wash" fill="limegreen"></unicon>
    <unicon name="my-custom-icon" fill="royalblue" />
  </div>
</template>

See example

Nuxt

Installation in Nuxt is almost the same, except that you need to create a separate file in the plugins folder:

plugins/vue-unicons.js

import Vue from 'vue'
import Unicon from 'vue-unicons/dist/vue-unicons-vue2.umd'
import { uniLayerGroupMonochrome, uniCarWash } from 'vue-unicons/dist/icons'

Unicon.add([uniLayerGroupMonochrome, uniCarWash])
Vue.use(Unicon)

Then we add the file path inside the plugins key in nuxt.config.js, and set mode: 'client' to make vue-unicons work only in a browser.

  ...
  plugins: [
    { src: '~/plugins/vue-unicons', mode: 'client' }
  ]
  ...

<template>
  <div>
    <client-only>
      <unicon name="car-wash" fill="limegreen"></unicon>
      <unicon name="layer-group" fill="royalblue" icon-style="monochrome"></unicon>
    </client-only>
  </div>
</template>

Props

NameDescriptionTypeAccepted valuesDefault value
nameIcon namestring--
widthWidth of iconstring--
heightHeight of iconstring--
fillFill color of iconstringHEX or color name-
hover-fillFill color on hoverstringHEX or color name-
icon-styleIcon stylestringline / monochromeline

Events

NameDescriptionPayload
clickTriggered when icon was clicked-

License

Vue Unicons licensed under MIT.

Unicons licensed under Apache 2.0

