1000+ Pixel-perfect svg unicons for your next project as Vue components

Supporting

Vue Unicons is open source project and completely free to use.

If you like the project, you can donate to support the development via the following methods:

Demo

https://antonreshetov.github.io/vue-unicons

Developed with love for developers

A simple way to add the necessary icons and install them.

Install

NPM

Installing with npm is recommended and it works seamlessly with webpack.

npm i vue-unicons

Download

You can download latest version from the Github: Download

Quick start

Global

To use in your project:

Import vue-unicons Grab the icons you want and add then into Unicon library Install Unicon into Vue

main.js

Vue 3

import { createApp } from 'vue' import App from './App.vue' import Unicon from 'vue-unicons' import { uniLayerGroupMonochrome, uniCarWash } from 'vue-unicons/dist/icons' Unicon.add([uniLayerGroupMonochrome, uniCarWash]) createApp(App).use(Unicon).mount( '#app' )

Vue 2

import Vue from 'vue' import App from './App.vue' import Unicon from 'vue-unicons/dist/vue-unicons-vue2.umd' import { uniLayerGroupMonochrome, uniCarWash } from 'vue-unicons/dist/icons' Unicon.add([uniLayerGroupMonochrome, uniCarWash]) Vue.use(Unicon) new Vue({ render : h => h(App) }).$mount( '#app' )

App.vue

Use the name of icon without the uni prefix, icon style and in the kebab-case:

uniCarWash -> car-wash

uniLayerGroupMonochrome -> layer-group

< template > < div > < unicon name = "car-wash" fill = "limegreen" > </ unicon > < unicon name = "layer-group" fill = "royalblue" icon-style = "monochrome" > </ unicon > </ div > </ template >

Config

You can configure the icons globally. Simply specify the required parameters during installation.

... createApp(App) .use(Unicon, { fill : 'deeppink' , height : 32 , width : 32 }) .mount( '#app' )

Add custom icons

No icons you need? No problem, you can add custom svg icons.

custom-icons.js

export const myCustomIcon = { name : 'my-custom-icon' , style : 'line' , path : '<path d="M16.327 10.775a.312.312 0 0...</path>' }

For correct positioning of svg icon please make sure that the icon to be added has viewBox="0 0 X X"

main.js

import { createApp } from 'vue' import App from './App.vue' import Unicon from 'vue-unicons' import { uniLayerGroupMonochrome, uniCarWash } from 'vue-unicons/dist/icons' import { myCustomIcon } from './custom-icons' Unicon.add([uniLayerGroupMonochrome, uniCarWash, myCustomIcon]) createApp(App).use(Unicon).mount( '#app' )

App.vue

< template > < div > < unicon name = "constructor" fill = "royalblue" > </ unicon > < unicon name = "car-wash" fill = "limegreen" > </ unicon > < unicon name = "my-custom-icon" fill = "royalblue" /> </ div > </ template >

See example

Nuxt

Installation in Nuxt is almost the same, except that you need to create a separate file in the plugins folder:

plugins/vue-unicons.js

import Vue from 'vue' import Unicon from 'vue-unicons/dist/vue-unicons-vue2.umd' import { uniLayerGroupMonochrome, uniCarWash } from 'vue-unicons/dist/icons' Unicon.add([uniLayerGroupMonochrome, uniCarWash]) Vue.use(Unicon)

Then we add the file path inside the plugins key in nuxt.config.js , and set mode: 'client' to make vue-unicons work only in a browser.

... plugins: [ { src : '~/plugins/vue-unicons' , mode : 'client' } ] ...

< template > < div > < client-only > < unicon name = "car-wash" fill = "limegreen" > </ unicon > < unicon name = "layer-group" fill = "royalblue" icon-style = "monochrome" > </ unicon > </ client-only > </ div > </ template >

Props

Name Description Type Accepted values Default value name Icon name string - - width Width of icon string - - height Height of icon string - - fill Fill color of icon string HEX or color name - hover-fill Fill color on hover string HEX or color name - icon-style Icon style string line / monochrome line

Events

Name Description Payload click Triggered when icon was clicked -

License

Vue Unicons licensed under MIT.

Unicons licensed under Apache 2.0