You know Underscore.js is a utility-belt library for JavaScript that provides support for the usual functional suspects (each, map, reduce, filter...) without extending any core JavaScript objects. I arranged it as a vue plugin to use on your projects.
2.x
# npm
$ npm install vue-underscore
After using the plugin on main.js. You can call it simply with 'this.$_.findwhere' (each, map, reduce, filter...)
main.js
import Vue from 'vue';
import underscore from 'vue-underscore';
import App from './App';
Vue.use(underscore);
new Vue({
...App
}).$mount('#app');
If you wouldn't like to access from vue prototype, you can add underscore on the component source code directly via below.
import {_} from 'vue-underscore';
let testArr = [{id: 1}, {id:2}];
let foundInfo = _.findWhere(testArr, {id:1});
<script>
export default {
methods: {
test () {
let testArr = [{id: 1}, {id:2}];
let foundInfo = this.$_.findWhere(testArr, {id:1});
}
}
}
</script>