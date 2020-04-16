You know Underscore.js is a utility-belt library for JavaScript that provides support for the usual functional suspects (each, map, reduce, filter...) without extending any core JavaScript objects. I arranged it as a vue plugin to use on your projects.

Table of Contents

Requirements

Installation

$ npm install vue-underscore

Usage

After using the plugin on main.js. You can call it simply with 'this.$_.findwhere' (each, map, reduce, filter...)

main.js

import Vue from 'vue' ; import underscore from 'vue-underscore' ; import App from './App' ; Vue.use(underscore); new Vue({ ...App }).$mount( '#app' );

If you wouldn't like to access from vue prototype, you can add underscore on the component source code directly via below.

import {_} from 'vue-underscore' ; let testArr = [{ id : 1 }, { id : 2 }]; let foundInfo = _.findWhere(testArr, { id : 1 });

Examples

< script > export default { methods : { test () { let testArr = [{ id : 1 }, { id : 2 }]; let foundInfo = this .$_.findWhere(testArr, { id : 1 }); } } } </ script >

License

The MIT License