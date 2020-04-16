openbase logo
vue-underscore

by Haluk Keskin
0.1.4 (see all)

simple vue plugin to implement underscore

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

vue-underscore

You know Underscore.js is a utility-belt library for JavaScript that provides support for the usual functional suspects (each, map, reduce, filter...) without extending any core JavaScript objects. I arranged it as a vue plugin to use on your projects.

Version Packagist

Table of Contents

Requirements

Installation

# npm
$ npm install vue-underscore

Usage

After using the plugin on main.js. You can call it simply with 'this.$_.findwhere' (each, map, reduce, filter...)

main.js

import Vue from 'vue';
import underscore from 'vue-underscore';
import App from './App';

Vue.use(underscore);

new Vue({
  ...App
}).$mount('#app');

If you wouldn't like to access from vue prototype, you can add underscore on the component source code directly via below.

import {_} from 'vue-underscore';

let testArr = [{id: 1}, {id:2}];
let foundInfo = _.findWhere(testArr, {id:1});

Examples


<script>
export default {
  methods: {
    test () {
      let testArr = [{id: 1}, {id:2}];
  
      let foundInfo = this.$_.findWhere(testArr, {id:1});
    
    }
  }
}
</script>

License

The MIT License

