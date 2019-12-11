Vue Analytics





Simple implementation of Google Analytics in Vue.js

This plugin will helps you in your common analytics tasks. Dispatching events, register some dimensions, metric and track views from Vue components.

Requirements

Vue.js. >= 2.0.0

>= 2.0.0 Google Analytics account. To send data to

Optionnals dependencies

Vue Router >= 2.x - In order to use auto-tracking of screens

Configuration

npm install vue-ua -S or yarn add vue-ua if you use Yarn package manager

Here is an example of configuration, compose with it on your own :

import VueAnalytics from 'vue-ua' import VueRouter from 'vue-router' const router = new VueRouter({routes, mode, linkActiveClass}) Vue.use(VueAnalytics, { appName : '<app_name>' , appVersion : '<app_version>' , trackingId : '<your_tracking_id>' , debug : true , vueRouter : router, ignoredViews : [ 'homepage' ], trackPage : true | false , createOptions : { siteSpeedSampleRate : 10 , }, globalDimensions : [ { dimension : 1 , value : 'MyDimensionValue' }, { dimension : 2 , value : 'AnotherDimensionValue' } ], globalMetrics : [ { metric : 1 , value : 'MyMetricValue' }, { metric : 2 , value : 'AnotherMetricValue' } ] })

Documentation

Once the configuration is completed, you can access vue analytics instance in your components like that :

export default { name : 'MyComponent' , data () { return { someData : false } }, methods : { onClick : function ( ) { this .$ua.trackEvent( 'Banner' , 'Click' , 'I won money!' ) this .$analytics.trackEvent( 'Banner' , 'Click' , 'I won money!' ) } }, mounted () { this .$ua.trackView( 'MyScreenName' ) } }

You can also access the instance anywhere whenever you imported Vue by using Vue.analytics . It is especially useful when you are in a store module or somewhere else than a component's scope.

Sync analytics with your router

Thanks to vue-router guards, you can automatically dispatch new screen views on router change ! To use this feature, you just need to inject the router instance on plugin initialization.

This feature will generate the view name according to a priority rule :

If you defined a meta field for you route named analytics this will take the value of this field for the view name.

this will take the value of this field for the view name. Otherwise, if the plugin don't have a value for the meta.analytics it will fallback to the internal route name.

Most of time the second case is enough, but sometimes you want to have more control on what is sent, this is where the first rule shine.

Example :

const myRoute = { path : 'myRoute' , name : 'MyRouteName' , component : SomeComponent, meta : { analytics : 'MyCustomValue' } }

This will use MyCustomValue as the view name.

API reference

trackEvent (category, action = null, label = null, value = null)

trackView (screenName, trackPage = false)

trackTiming (timingCategory, timingVar, timingValue, timingLabel = null)

injectGlobalDimension (dimensionNumber, value)

injectGlobalMetric (metricNumber, value)

trackException (description, isFatal = false)

changeSessionLanguage (code)