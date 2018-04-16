TypeScript declaration file that allows using
import with
*.vue files. The primary use case is a bundler environment like webpack. The file itself consists of 4 lines; this package is just for convenience.
This package requires TypeScript 2 and Vue.js 2, which ships with new type definitions in the Vue.js package itself. Both must be installed separately in your project, which allows choosing a suitable version.
Install
npm install vue-typescript-import-dts --save-dev
Import (one of):
.vue file:
import 'vue-typescript-import-dts'
types field of your
tsconfig.json to globally allow using import with
.vue files in your project:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"types": ["vue-typescript-import-dts"],
...
Then, it is possible to
import a
*.vue file:
import Child from './child.vue'
Note: TypeScript will not type check, parse, or even verify the existence of the
.vue file: this project only instructs the TypeScript compiler to assume the import of 'something' that ends with
.vue succeeds and is a
Vue object.
