TypeScript declaration file that allows using import with *.vue files. The primary use case is a bundler environment like webpack. The file itself consists of 4 lines; this package is just for convenience.

Usage

This package requires TypeScript 2 and Vue.js 2, which ships with new type definitions in the Vue.js package itself. Both must be installed separately in your project, which allows choosing a suitable version.

Install npm install vue-typescript-import-dts --save-dev Import (one of): Import this module before the import of a .vue file: import 'vue-typescript-import-dts'

file: ... or include it in the types field of your tsconfig.json to globally allow using import with .vue files in your project:

{ "compilerOptions" : { "types" : [ "vue-typescript-import-dts" ], ...

Then, it is possible to import a *.vue file:

import Child from './child.vue'

Note: TypeScript will not type check, parse, or even verify the existence of the .vue file: this project only instructs the TypeScript compiler to assume the import of 'something' that ends with .vue succeeds and is a Vue object.

Shameless Plug

If you are using TypeScript 2 together with Vue.js 2, you might also be interested in

vue-typescript-jest to test Vue.js components and TypeScript sources using Jest

vue-jest-utils to simplify snapshot testing of Vue.js components using Jest and html2jade

License

MIT