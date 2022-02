Prop type definitions for Vue.js.

Note: This document is for VueTypes 4. If you are looking for an older versions, refer to the v1~v3 branches.

Introduction

vue-types is a collection of configurable prop type definitions for Vue.js components, inspired by React's prop-types .

Try it now! or learn more at the official documentation site.

Run examples

Install dependencies: npm ci Run script: npm run examples Wait for the server and bundler to start-up

Contributing

Clone this repository Install dependencies: npm ci Make your changes Update or add tests in __tests__/ Verify that everything works: npm run lint && npm test Submit a Pull Request

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2016 - present Marco Solazzi