vtm

vue-typed-mixins

by Katashin
0.2.0 (see all)

Type safe Vue.js mixins

Readme

Vue Typed Mixins

Type safe Vue.js mixins.

Example

This has the same capability of canonical Vue mixins, but is type safe in TypeScript.

import Vue from 'vue'
import mixins from 'vue-typed-mixins'

const Foo = Vue.extend({
  data() {
    return {
      foo: 'test'
    }
  }
})

const Bar = Vue.extend({
  data() {
    return {
      bar: 123
    }
  }
})

const App = mixins(Foo, Bar).extend({
  data() {
    return {
      value: true
    }
  },

  computed: {
    concat(): string {
      return `${this.foo} ${this.bar} ${this.value}`
    }
  }
})

const vm = new App()
assert(vm.foo === 'test')
assert(vm.bar === 123)
assert(vm.value === true)
assert(vm.concat === 'test 123 true')

License

MIT

