Type safe Vue.js mixins.
This has the same capability of canonical Vue
mixins, but is type safe in TypeScript.
import Vue from 'vue'
import mixins from 'vue-typed-mixins'
const Foo = Vue.extend({
data() {
return {
foo: 'test'
}
}
})
const Bar = Vue.extend({
data() {
return {
bar: 123
}
}
})
const App = mixins(Foo, Bar).extend({
data() {
return {
value: true
}
},
computed: {
concat(): string {
return `${this.foo} ${this.bar} ${this.value}`
}
}
})
const vm = new App()
assert(vm.foo === 'test')
assert(vm.bar === 123)
assert(vm.value === true)
assert(vm.concat === 'test 123 true')
MIT