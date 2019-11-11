Vue Typed Mixins

Type safe Vue.js mixins.

Example

This has the same capability of canonical Vue mixins , but is type safe in TypeScript.

import Vue from 'vue' import mixins from 'vue-typed-mixins' const Foo = Vue.extend({ data() { return { foo: 'test' } } }) const Bar = Vue.extend({ data() { return { bar: 123 } } }) const App = mixins(Foo, Bar).extend({ data() { return { value: true } }, computed: { concat(): string { return ` ${ this .foo} ${ this .bar} ${ this .value} ` } } }) const vm = new App() assert(vm.foo === 'test' ) assert(vm.bar === 123 ) assert(vm.value === true ) assert(vm.concat === 'test 123 true' )

License

MIT