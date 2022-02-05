openbase logo
vtb

vue-typeahead-bootstrap

by Matt Zollinhofer
2.12.0 (see all)

An autocomplete/typeahead component for Vue 2 and Bootstrap 4

Readme

Looking for Maintainer

Hey everyone, I haven't had the time to put into this project as I did in the past and I'm looking for a maintainer(s) to hand this off to. We've advanced the project substantially in terms of accessibility and some functionality and am looking for the next person to carry this forward. Contact me directly or open an issue if you're interested!

vue-typeahead-bootstrap

A simple list-group based typeahead/autocomplete using Bootstrap 4 and Vue 2

Preview image of the vue-typeahead-bootstrap component

Here are some live examples, give them a try here.

Getting Started

Getting started guide is here.

Documentation

Docs are here.

Contributing

Please note that active development is done on the main branch. PR's are welcome! Here's the basic steps to get going.

Here's the steps to getting the project to work locally:

  1. Clone the repo: git clone git@github.com:mattzollinhofer/vue-typeahead-bootstrap.git
  2. yarn
  3. vuepress dev docs
  4. Open a browser and go to localhost:8080
  • Then to run tests: npm run test:unit

2.0 Release - Migration Necessary

If you were using a version prior to 2.0, you'll need to change all references of vue-bootstrap-typeahead to vue-typeahead-bootstrap and of VueBootstrapTypeahead to VueTypeaheadBootstrap.

The original project lost it's maintainer and we picked it up to keep it moving. More info here if you're interested.

Local Examples/Demo

Clone this repository and run vuepress dev docs. Then, navigate to http://localhost:8080/vue-typeahead-bootstrap-docs/ to launch the documentation and examples. The source is in docs/README.md and docs/.vuepress

Lineage

I want to specifically acknowledge the original repository by Alex Urquhart for this work: https://github.com/alexurquhart/vue-bootstrap-typeahead. He brought this project into reality, we're simply trying to help keep it moving forward. Thanks, Alex!

