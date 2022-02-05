Looking for Maintainer

Hey everyone, I haven't had the time to put into this project as I did in the past and I'm looking for a maintainer(s) to hand this off to. We've advanced the project substantially in terms of accessibility and some functionality and am looking for the next person to carry this forward. Contact me directly or open an issue if you're interested!

A simple list-group based typeahead/autocomplete using Bootstrap 4 and Vue 2

Here are some live examples, give them a try here.

Getting Started

Getting started guide is here.

Documentation

Docs are here.

Contributing

Please note that active development is done on the main branch. PR's are welcome! Here's the basic steps to get going.

Here's the steps to getting the project to work locally:

Clone the repo: git clone git@github.com:mattzollinhofer/vue-typeahead-bootstrap.git yarn vuepress dev docs Open a browser and go to localhost:8080

Then to run tests: npm run test:unit

2.0 Release - Migration Necessary

If you were using a version prior to 2.0, you'll need to change all references of vue-bootstrap-typeahead to vue-typeahead-bootstrap and of VueBootstrapTypeahead to VueTypeaheadBootstrap .

The original project lost it's maintainer and we picked it up to keep it moving. More info here if you're interested.

Local Examples/Demo

Clone this repository and run vuepress dev docs . Then, navigate to http://localhost:8080/vue-typeahead-bootstrap-docs/ to launch the documentation and examples. The source is in docs/README.md and docs/.vuepress

Lineage

I want to specifically acknowledge the original repository by Alex Urquhart for this work: https://github.com/alexurquhart/vue-bootstrap-typeahead. He brought this project into reality, we're simply trying to help keep it moving forward. Thanks, Alex!