Hey everyone, I haven't had the time to put into this project as I did in the past and I'm looking for a maintainer(s) to hand this off to. We've advanced the project substantially in terms of accessibility and some functionality and am looking for the next person to carry this forward. Contact me directly or open an issue if you're interested!
A simple
list-group based typeahead/autocomplete using Bootstrap 4 and Vue 2
Here are some live examples, give them a try here.
Getting started guide is here.
Please note that active development is done on the
main branch. PR's are welcome! Here's the basic steps to get going.
Here's the steps to getting the project to work locally:
git clone git@github.com:mattzollinhofer/vue-typeahead-bootstrap.git
yarn
vuepress dev docs
npm run test:unit
If you were using a version prior to 2.0, you'll need to change all references of
vue-bootstrap-typeahead to
vue-typeahead-bootstrap and of
VueBootstrapTypeahead to
VueTypeaheadBootstrap.
The original project lost it's maintainer and we picked it up to keep it moving. More info here if you're interested.
Clone this repository and run
vuepress dev docs. Then, navigate to http://localhost:8080/vue-typeahead-bootstrap-docs/ to launch the documentation and examples. The source is in
docs/README.md and
docs/.vuepress
I want to specifically acknowledge the original repository by Alex Urquhart for this work: https://github.com/alexurquhart/vue-bootstrap-typeahead. He brought this project into reality, we're simply trying to help keep it moving forward. Thanks, Alex!