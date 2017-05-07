openbase logo
vt

vue-typeahead

by Pantelis Peslis
2.3.2

🔍 Typeahead component for Vue.js

Readme

VueTypeahead

See a live demo here.

Install

NPM

Available through npm as vue-typeahead.

npm install --save vue-typeahead

Also, you need to install a HTTP client like axios.

Usage

If you are using vue@1.0.22+, you could use the new extends property (see below).

Otherwise, the mixins way also works.

<template>
  <div>
    <!-- optional indicators -->
    <i class="fa fa-spinner fa-spin" v-if="loading"></i>
    <template v-else>
      <i class="fa fa-search" v-show="isEmpty"></i>
      <i class="fa fa-times" v-show="isDirty" @click="reset"></i>
    </template>

    <!-- the input field -->
    <input type="text"
           placeholder="..."
           autocomplete="off"
           v-model="query"
           @keydown.down="down"
           @keydown.up="up"
           @keydown.enter="hit"
           @keydown.esc="reset"
           @blur="reset"
           @input="update"/>

    <!-- the list -->
    <ul v-show="hasItems">
      <!-- for vue@1.0 use: ($item, item) -->
      <li v-for="(item, $item) in items" :class="activeClass($item)" @mousedown="hit" @mousemove="setActive($item)">
        <span v-text="item.name"></span>
      </li>
    </ul>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import VueTypeahead from 'vue-typeahead'

export default {
  extends: VueTypeahead, // vue@1.0.22+
  // mixins: [VueTypeahead], // vue@1.0.21-

  data () {
    return {
      // The source url
      // (required)
      src: '...',

      // The data that would be sent by request
      // (optional)
      data: {},

      // Limit the number of items which is shown at the list
      // (optional)
      limit: 5,

      // The minimum character length needed before triggering
      // (optional)
      minChars: 3,

      // Highlight the first item in the list
      // (optional)
      selectFirst: false,

      // Override the default value (`q`) of query parameter name
      // Use a falsy value for RESTful query
      // (optional)
      queryParamName: 'search'
    }
  },

  methods: {
    // The callback function which is triggered when the user hits on an item
    // (required)
    onHit (item) {
      // alert(item)
    },

    // The callback function which is triggered when the response data are received
    // (optional)
    prepareResponseData (data) {
      // data = ...
      return data
    }
  }
}
</script>

<style>
  li.active {
    /* ... */
  }
</style>

Key Actions

Down Arrow: Highlight the previous item.

Up Arrow: Highlight the next item.

Enter: Hit on highlighted item.

Escape: Hide the list.

States

loading: Indicates that awaits the data.

isEmpty: Indicates that the input is empty.

isDirty: Indicates that the input is not empty.

Useful if you want to add icon indicators (see the demo)

License

VueTypeahead is released under the MIT License. See the bundled LICENSE file for details.

