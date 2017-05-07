See a live demo here.
Available through npm as
vue-typeahead.
npm install --save vue-typeahead
Also, you need to install a HTTP client like
axios.
If you are using
vue@1.0.22+, you could use the new
extends property (see below).
Otherwise, the
mixins way also works.
<template>
<div>
<!-- optional indicators -->
<i class="fa fa-spinner fa-spin" v-if="loading"></i>
<template v-else>
<i class="fa fa-search" v-show="isEmpty"></i>
<i class="fa fa-times" v-show="isDirty" @click="reset"></i>
</template>
<!-- the input field -->
<input type="text"
placeholder="..."
autocomplete="off"
v-model="query"
@keydown.down="down"
@keydown.up="up"
@keydown.enter="hit"
@keydown.esc="reset"
@blur="reset"
@input="update"/>
<!-- the list -->
<ul v-show="hasItems">
<!-- for vue@1.0 use: ($item, item) -->
<li v-for="(item, $item) in items" :class="activeClass($item)" @mousedown="hit" @mousemove="setActive($item)">
<span v-text="item.name"></span>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VueTypeahead from 'vue-typeahead'
export default {
extends: VueTypeahead, // vue@1.0.22+
// mixins: [VueTypeahead], // vue@1.0.21-
data () {
return {
// The source url
// (required)
src: '...',
// The data that would be sent by request
// (optional)
data: {},
// Limit the number of items which is shown at the list
// (optional)
limit: 5,
// The minimum character length needed before triggering
// (optional)
minChars: 3,
// Highlight the first item in the list
// (optional)
selectFirst: false,
// Override the default value (`q`) of query parameter name
// Use a falsy value for RESTful query
// (optional)
queryParamName: 'search'
}
},
methods: {
// The callback function which is triggered when the user hits on an item
// (required)
onHit (item) {
// alert(item)
},
// The callback function which is triggered when the response data are received
// (optional)
prepareResponseData (data) {
// data = ...
return data
}
}
}
</script>
<style>
li.active {
/* ... */
}
</style>
Down Arrow: Highlight the previous item.
Up Arrow: Highlight the next item.
Enter: Hit on highlighted item.
Escape: Hide the list.
loading: Indicates that awaits the data.
isEmpty: Indicates that the input is empty.
isDirty: Indicates that the input is not empty.
Useful if you want to add icon indicators (see the demo)
VueTypeahead is released under the MIT License. See the bundled LICENSE file for details.