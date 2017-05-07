VueTypeahead

See a live demo here.

Install

NPM

Available through npm as vue-typeahead .

npm install --save vue-typeahead

Also, you need to install a HTTP client like axios .

Usage

If you are using vue@1.0.22+ , you could use the new extends property (see below).

Otherwise, the mixins way also works.

< template > < div > < i class = "fa fa-spinner fa-spin" v-if = "loading" > </ i > < template v-else > < i class = "fa fa-search" v-show = "isEmpty" > </ i > < i class = "fa fa-times" v-show = "isDirty" @ click = "reset" > </ i > </ template > < input type = "text" placeholder = "..." autocomplete = "off" v-model = "query" @ keydown.down = "down" @ keydown.up = "up" @ keydown.enter = "hit" @ keydown.esc = "reset" @ blur = "reset" @ input = "update" /> < ul v-show = "hasItems" > < li v-for = "(item, $item) in items" :class = "activeClass($item)" @ mousedown = "hit" @ mousemove = "setActive($item)" > < span v-text = "item.name" > </ span > </ li > </ ul > </ div > </ template > < script > import VueTypeahead from 'vue-typeahead' export default { extends : VueTypeahead, data () { return { src : '...' , data : {}, limit : 5 , minChars : 3 , selectFirst : false , queryParamName : 'search' } }, methods : { onHit (item) { }, prepareResponseData (data) { return data } } } </ script > < style > li .active { } </ style >

Key Actions

Down Arrow: Highlight the previous item.

Up Arrow: Highlight the next item.

Enter: Hit on highlighted item.

Escape: Hide the list.

States

loading: Indicates that awaits the data.

isEmpty: Indicates that the input is empty.

isDirty: Indicates that the input is not empty.

Useful if you want to add icon indicators (see the demo)

License

VueTypeahead is released under the MIT License. See the bundled LICENSE file for details.