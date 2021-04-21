openbase logo
vtc

vue-type-check

by yz-yu
1.1.0 (see all)

a type checker for typescript written Vue components

Readme

vue-type-check

vue-type-check is a type checker for typescript written Vue components.

It provides both a CLI wrapper and a programmatically API which is easy to integrate with your current workflow.

Features

  • type checking template code.
  • type checking script code.

Usage

CLI

Install: npm i -g vue-type-check

Usage: vue-type-check or vtc
Options:
  --workspace        path to your workspace, required
  --srcDir           path to the folder which contains your Vue components, will fallback to the workspace when not passed
  --onlyTemplate     whether to check the script code in a single file component

Example

We are going to check a simple Vue component with two type errors:

<template>
  <div id="app">
    <p>{{ msg }}</p>
  </div>
</template>

<script lang="ts">
import Vue from "vue";

export default Vue.extend({
  name: "app",
  data() {
    return {
      message: "Hello World!"
    };
  },
  methods: {
    printMessage() {
      console.log(this.message.toFixed(1));
    }
  }
});
</script>

example.gif

Programmatical API

const { check } = require("vue-type-check");

(async () => {
  await check({
    workspace: PATH_TO_WORKSPACE,
    srcDir: PATH_TO_SRC_DIR,
    excludeDir: PATH_TO_EXCLUDE_DIR,
    onlyTemplate: TRUE_OR_FALSE,
    onlyTypeScript: TRUE_OR_FALSE
  });
})();

How it works

Currently, the implementation is heavily based on vetur's awesome interpolation feature.

If you are interested in the design decisions and the attempts on other approaches, they can be found in this post.

