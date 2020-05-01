openbase logo
vue-tweet-embed

by Anton Kozlov
2.4.0 (see all)

Embed tweets in your vue.js app

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

CircleCI Greenkeeper badge

vue-tweet-embed

Embed tweets in your vue.js app.
Inspired by https://github.com/capaj/react-tweet-embed

Install

npm install vue-tweet-embed

Supported components

Currently only Tweet and Moment components are supported form Twitter's widget API.
Components can be imported in one statement:

import { Tweet, Moment, Timeline } from 'vue-tweet-embed'

or individually

import Tweet from 'vue-tweet-embed/tweet'
import Moment from 'vue-tweet-embed/moment'
import Timeline from 'vue-tweet-embed/timeline'

Moment component can be used the same way Tweet component is used (see below).

Quickstart

import { Tweet } from 'vue-tweet-embed'

<Tweet id="692527862369357824"></Tweet>
<Tweet id="14"></Tweet> // test tweet not available or deleted

You don't have to put //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js script in your index.html as this lib will put it there if twttr is not found on window.

Using Options

Tweet & Moment

<Tweet id="783943172057694208" :options="{ cards: 'hidden' }"/>
<Tweet id="771763270273294336" :options="{ theme: 'dark' }"/>

Embedded-Tweet Options Reference: https://dev.twitter.com/web/embedded-tweets/parameters

Timeline

<Timeline id="twitterdev" sourceType="profile" :options="{ tweetLimit: '3' }"/>
<Timeline id="twitterdev" sourceType="likes" :options="{ theme: 'dark' }"/>
<Timeline id="twitterdev" sourceType="list" />

Only sourceType: profile, likes and list are integrated. Embedded-Timeline Options Reference: https://dev.twitter.com/web/embedded-timelines/parameters

Showing a placeholder while the tweet is being loaded

To show some content to the user while the tweet is being loaded, just put it inside the Tweet component. Placeholder content will be removed automatically once the tweet has finished loading.

<Tweet id="783943172057694208"><div class="spinner"></div></Tweet>

Adding a custom class on the widget

To add an extra class on the container when the widget is loaded just add the class(es) with the prop: widget-class

<Timeline id="twitterdev" source-type="profile" widget-class="mt-3 my-custom-class"/></Timeline>

Show some text if the tweet is unavailable

Tweets that could not be loaded can be replaced with custom text. A custom class can be specifier as well.

<Tweet id="14" error-message="This tweet could not be loaded" error-message-class="tweet--not-found"/>

Custom html message:

<tweet error-message="Sorry the tweet is not available. Search on <a href='https://twitter.com'>twitter</a>"></tweet>

