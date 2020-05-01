Embed tweets in your vue.js app.
Inspired by https://github.com/capaj/react-tweet-embed
npm install vue-tweet-embed
Currently only Tweet and Moment components are supported form Twitter's widget API.
Components can be imported in one statement:
import { Tweet, Moment, Timeline } from 'vue-tweet-embed'
or individually
import Tweet from 'vue-tweet-embed/tweet'
import Moment from 'vue-tweet-embed/moment'
import Timeline from 'vue-tweet-embed/timeline'
Moment component can be used the same way Tweet component is used (see below).
import { Tweet } from 'vue-tweet-embed'
<Tweet id="692527862369357824"></Tweet>
<Tweet id="14"></Tweet> // test tweet not available or deleted
You don't have to put
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js script in your index.html as this lib will
put it there if
twttr is not found on window.
<Tweet id="783943172057694208" :options="{ cards: 'hidden' }"/>
<Tweet id="771763270273294336" :options="{ theme: 'dark' }"/>
Embedded-Tweet Options Reference: https://dev.twitter.com/web/embedded-tweets/parameters
<Timeline id="twitterdev" sourceType="profile" :options="{ tweetLimit: '3' }"/>
<Timeline id="twitterdev" sourceType="likes" :options="{ theme: 'dark' }"/>
<Timeline id="twitterdev" sourceType="list" />
Only
sourceType:
profile,
likes and
list are integrated. Embedded-Timeline Options Reference:
https://dev.twitter.com/web/embedded-timelines/parameters
To show some content to the user while the tweet is being loaded, just put it inside the Tweet component. Placeholder content will be removed automatically once the tweet has finished loading.
<Tweet id="783943172057694208"><div class="spinner"></div></Tweet>
To add an extra class on the container when the widget is loaded just add the class(es) with the prop:
widget-class
<Timeline id="twitterdev" source-type="profile" widget-class="mt-3 my-custom-class"/></Timeline>
Tweets that could not be loaded can be replaced with custom text. A custom class can be specifier as well.
<Tweet id="14" error-message="This tweet could not be loaded" error-message-class="tweet--not-found"/>
Custom html message:
<tweet error-message="Sorry the tweet is not available. Search on <a href='https://twitter.com'>twitter</a>"></tweet>