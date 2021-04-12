vue-turbolinks is a package to allow you to easily add Vue.js components to your Turbolinks & Hotwire powered apps. We handle the events to properly setup and teardown your Vue components on the page.

Supported Libraries

⚠️ If you're using vue-router or another Javascript routing library, you don't need to use Turbolinks or this adapter. Turbolinks is meant to level up the traditional request-render cycle by loading the new page in the background and this adapter makes it possible to use Vue components on pages rendered in this manner. If you've decided to use a single-page app, you already have everything you need. :metal:

To use this in a Rails project with webpacker support:

$ ./bin/yarn add vue-turbolinks

To use the mixin, include it where you setup your component. For example, if you used rails new myapp --webpack=vue to create your project using webpacker, you'll include it in your hello_vue.js file:

Mixin Option 1: Global

import TurbolinksAdapter from 'vue-turbolinks' ; Vue.use(TurbolinksAdapter); document .addEventListener( 'turbo:load' , () => { const vueapp = new Vue({ el : "#hello" , template : '<App/>' , components : { App } }); });

Mixin Option 2: Single Component

import { turbolinksAdapterMixin } from 'vue-turbolinks' ; document .addEventListener( 'turbo:load' , () => { const vueapp = new Vue({ el : "#hello" , template : '<App/>' , mixins : [turbolinksAdapterMixin], components : { App } }); });

Running Vue only on specific pages

If you want your Vue component to run only on certain pages, you can conditionally initialize it:

import TurbolinksAdapter from 'vue-turbolinks' ; Vue.use(TurbolinksAdapter); document .addEventListener( 'turbo:load' , () => { const element = document .getElementById( "hello" ); if (element != null ) { const vueapp = new Vue({ el : element, template : '<App/>' , components : { App } }); } });

Or you can use a library like Punchbox whose JS is available for the asset pipeline or on NPM.

Options

You can pass in destroyEvent if you would like to customize which event Vue is torn down on. By default, this uses turbo:before-cache or turbolinks:before-cache .

Vue.use(TurbolinksAdapter, { destroyEvent: 'turbo:before-cache' });

A note on transitions

If a $root component's root node is a Vue <transition> then calling the $destroy method may fail, throwing NoModificationAllowedError: Failed to set the 'outerHTML' property on 'Element' errors on the next turbo:visit event. To prevent this, wrap the transition in a DOM element:

Instead of:

< template > < transition name = "my-transition" > < div v-if = "ui_state.show" class = "modal" > ...

do: