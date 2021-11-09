TSX (JSX for TypeScript) support library for Vue

⚠️ BREAKING CHANGES

If your project already uses vue-tsx-support v2, see Migration from V2 section.

Typesafe emit for declared events

@vue/composition-api support

PREREQUISITE

Vue >= 2.6.0, < 3.0.0

TypeScript >= 3.8.0 (3.9.2 or later recommended) vue-tsx-support does not support Vue 3 because Vue 3 has it's own JSX type checker and there are some incompatibilities with Vue 2. If you want to use composition API with vue-tsx-support , you can use @vue/composition-api.

INSTALLATION

Create Vue project with TypeScript and babel support. vue-tsx-support is a type checker for TypeScript, not a transpiler.

You must install babel presets (@vue/babel-preset-app or @vue/babel-preset-jsx) separatedly. Vue CLI may help you. Installation - Vue.js

Vue CLI

vuejs/jsx 💡 If you want use @vue/composition-api, @vue/babel-preset-jsx >= 1.2.1 or babel-preset-vue-vca is needed. Install vue-tsx-support from npm yarn add vue-tsx-support -D In tsconfig.json , set "preserve" to jsx and "VueTsxSupport" to jsxFactory { "compilerOptions" : { "jsx" : "preserve" , "jsxFactory" : "VueTsxSupport" , "..." : "..." }, "include" : [ "..." ] } import vue-tsx-support/enable-check.d.ts somewhere, import "vue-tsx-support/enable-check" or add it to "include" in tsconfig.json { "compilerOptions" : { "..." : "..." }, "include" : [ "node_modules/vue-tsx-support/enable-check.d.ts" , "..." ] }

Migration from V2

In tsconfig.json , set "VueTsxSupport" to jsxFactory Enable allow-props-object option (Optional)

USAGE

Intrinsic elements

Standard HTML elements are defined as intrinsic elements. So, compiler can check attribute names and attribute types of them:

<div id= "title" />; <input type="number" min={ 0 } max={ 100 } />; // OK <a href={ SOME_LINK } />; // NG: because `href` is not a valid attribute of `div` <div href={ SOME_LINK } />; // NG: because `id` must be a string <div id={ 1 } />;

Lower case tags are treated as unknown intrinsic element. TypeScript checks nothing for such tags.

<foo id= "unknown" unknownattr={ 1 } />

Components

Basically, vue-tsx-support checks three types for each component.

Prop types

Determine name, type, and required or optional of each props.

When using existing component as-is, you must specify prop types manually.

When writing component with APIs of vue-tsx-support , prop types are automatically obtained from component definition.

Custom event types (optional)

If the component has custom events, you can specify custom event types additionally,

and vue-tsx-support will check if event names and argument types are correct or not.

Scoped slot types (optional)

If the component has uses scoped slots, you can specify scoped slot types additionally,

and vue-tsx-support will check if scoped slot names and argument types are correct or not.

Make existing components tsx-ready.

By default, vue-tsx-support does not allow unknown props.

For example, below code causes compilation error.

import Vue from "vue" ; import AwesomeButton from "third-party-library/awesome-button" ; export default Vue.extend({ render() { return < AwesomeButton text = "Click Me!" /> ; } });

You can add type information to existing component without modifying component itself, like below:

import AwesomeButtonOrig from "third-party-library/awesome-button" ; import * as tsx from "vue-tsx-support" ; type AwesomeButtonProps = { text: string ; raised?: boolean ; rounded?: boolean ; } export const AwesomeButton = tsx.ofType<AwesomeButtonProps>().convert(AwesomeButtonOrig);

You also can specify custom event types as second type parameter, and scoped slot types as third type parameter.

For example:

import AwesomeListOrig from "third-party-library/awesome-list" ; import * as tsx from "vue-tsx-support" ; type Item = { id: string , text: string }; type AwesomeListProps = { items: ReadonlyArray<Item>; rowHeight: number ; } type AwesomeListEvents = { onRowClicked: { item: Item, index: number }; } type AwesomeListScopedSlots = { row: { item: Item } } export const AwesomeList = tsx.ofType< AwesomeListProps, AwesomeListEvents, AwesomeListScopedSlots >().convert(AwesomeListOrig);

Then you can use AwesomeList like below:

import { VNode } from "vue" ; const App = Vue.extend({ render(): VNode { return ( < AwesomeList items = {this.items} rowHeight = {32} onRowClicked = {p => console.log(`${p.item.text} clicked!`)} scopedSlots={{ row: item => < div > {item.text} </ div > }} /> ); } });

Writing components by object-style API (Like Vue.extend )

If you use Vue.extend() , just replace it by componentFactory.create and your component becomes TSX-ready.

Props type is infered from props definition automatically.

For example, props type will be { text: string, important?: boolean } in below code.

⚠️ In some environment, as const may be needed to make prop required properly.

import { VNode } from "vue" ; import * as tsx from "vue-tsx-support" ; const MyComponent = tsx.componentFactory.create({ props : { text : { type : String , required : true }, important : Boolean , } as const , computed : { className(): string { return this .important ? "label-important" : "label-normal" ; } }, methods : { onClick(event: Event) { this .$emit( "ok" , event); } }, render(): VNode { return < span class = {this.className} onClick = {this.onClick} > {this.text} </ span > ; } });

💡 You can use component as as shorthand of componentFactory.create .

import * as tsx from "vue-tsx-support" ; const MyComponent = tsx.component({ });

If your component has custom events or scoped slots, use componentFactoryOf instead.

import { VNode } from "vue" ; import * as tsx from "vue-tsx-support" ; type AwesomeListEvents = { onRowClicked: { item: {}, index: number }; } type AwesomeListScopedSlots = { row: { item: {} } } export const AwesomeList = tsx.componentFactoryOf< AwesomeListEvents, AwesomListScopedSlots >().create({ name: "AwesomeList" , props: { items: { type : Array , required: true }, rowHeight: { type : Number , required: true } }, computed: { }, method: { emitRowClicked(item: {}, index: number ): void { tsx.emitOn( this , "onRowClicked" , { item, index }); } }, render(): VNode { return ( <div class ={style.container}> { this .visibleItems.map( ( item, index ) => ( <div style={ this .rowStyle} onClick={ () => this .$emit( "rowClicked" , { item, index })}> { this .$scopedSlots.row({ item }) } <div> ) } < /div> ); } });

Writing component by class-style API ( vue-class-component and/or vue-property-decorator )

If you prefer class-style component by using vue-class-component and/or vue-property-decorator , there are some options to make it tsx-ready.

1. Extends from Component class provided by vue-tsx-support

import { VNode } from "vue" ; import { Component, Prop } from "vue-property-decorator" ; import * as tsx from "vue-tsx-support" ; type MyComponentProps = { text : string; important?: boolean; } @Component export class MyComponent extends tsx . Component < MyComponentProps > { @Prop({ type : String , required : true }) text!: string; @Prop( Boolean ) important?: boolean; get className() { return this .important ? "label-important" : "label-normal" ; } onClick(event: MouseEvent) { this .$emit( "ok" , event); } render(): VNode { return < span class = {this.className} onClick = {this.onClick} > {this.text} </ span > ; } }

⚠️ Unfortunately, vue-tsx-support can't infer prop types automatically in this case, so you must write type manually.

2. Add _tsx field to tell type information to TypeScript.

import { VNode } from "vue" ; import { Component, Prop } from "vue-property-decorator" ; import * as tsx from "vue-tsx-support" ; @Component export class MyComponent extends Vue { _tsx!: { props : Pick<MyComponent, "text" | "important" > }; @Prop({ type : String , required : true }) text!: string; @Prop( Boolean ) important?: boolean; get className() { return this .important ? "label-important" : "label-normal" ; } render(): VNode { return < span class = {this.className} > {this.text} </ span > ; } }

You can use DeclareProps<T> instead of { props: T } .

import { Component, Prop } from "vue-property-decorator" ; import * as tsx from "vue-tsx-support" ; @Component export class MyComponent extends Vue { _tsx!: tsx.DeclareProps<Pick<MyComponent, "text" | "important" >>; }

💡 PickProps is more convenient than Pick here, it removes attributes from Vue from completion candidates. (e.g. $data , $props , and so on)

import { Component, Prop } from "vue-property-decorator" ; import * as tsx from "vue-tsx-support" ; @Component export class MyComponent extends Vue { _tsx!: tsx.DeclareProps<tsx.PickProps<MyComponent, "text" | "important" >>; }

💡 When you can make all data, computed and methods private, you can use AutoProps instead.

AutoProps picks all public members other than members from component options( render , created etc).

import { Component, Prop } from "vue-property-decorator" ; import * as tsx from "vue-tsx-support" ; @Component export class MyComponent extends Vue { _tsx!: tsx.DeclareProps<tsx.AutoProps<MyComponent>> @Prop({ type : String , required : true }) text!: string; @Prop( Boolean ) important?: boolean; private count = 0 ; private get className() { return this .important ? "label-important" : "label-normal" ; } private onClick() { this .count += 1 ; } render(): VNode { return ( < span class = {this.className} onClick = {this.onClick} > {`${this.text}-${this.count}`} </ span > ); } }

💡 If your component has custom events, you can specify events handlers type additionally.

import { Component, Prop } from "vue-property-decorator" ; import * as tsx from "vue-tsx-support" ; @Component export class MyComponent extends Vue { _tsx!: tsx.DeclareProps<PickProps<MyComponent, "text" | "important" >> & tsx.DeclareOnEvents<{ onOk : string }>; }

💡 If your component uses scoped slots, you should add type to $scopedSlots by tsx.InnerScopedSlots .

import { Component, Prop } from "vue-property-decorator" ; import * as tsx from "vue-tsx-support" ; @Component export class MyComponent extends Vue { _tsx!: tsx.DeclareProps<PickProps<MyComponent, "text" | "important" >>; $scopedSlots!: tsx.InnerScopedSlots<{ default ?: string }>; }

Writing component by composition api ( @vue/composition-api )

Vue 3 is not supported. To use composition api with Vue 2, You can use @vue/composition-api .

There are 2 babel presets which support JSX syntax with @vue/composition-api .

@vue/babel-preset-jsx >= 1.2.1 (You must enable composition-api support explicitly by specifying { compositionAPI: true } )

>= 1.2.1 (You must enable composition-api support explicitly by specifying ) babel-preset-vca-jsx

To make TSX-ready component by composition api, use component of vue-tsx-support/lib/vca instead of defineComponent of @vue/composition-api .

import { computed } from "@vue/composition-api" ; import * as vca from "vue-tsx-support/lib/vca" ; const MyComponent = vca.component({ name : "MyComponent" , props : { text : { type : String , required : true }, important : Boolean , }, setup(p) { const className = computed( () => p.important ? "label-important" : "label-normal" ); return () => ( < span class = {className.value} > {p.text} </ span > ; ); } });

If your component has custom event or scoped slots, specify them types in 2nd argument of setup .

import { computed, onMounted } from "@vue/composition-api" ; import * as vca from "vue-tsx-support/lib/vca" ; type AwesomeListEvents = { onRowClicked : { item : {}, index : number }; } type AwesomeListScopedSlots = { row : { item : {} } } export const AwesomeList = vca.component({ name : "AwesomeList" , props : { items : { type : Array , required : true }, rowHeight : { type : Number , required : true } }, setup(p, ctx : vca.SetupContext<AwesomeListEvents, AwesomeListScopedSlots>) { const visibleItems = computed( () => ... ); const emitRowClicked = ( item: {}, index: number ) => { vca.emitOn(ctx, "onRowClicked" , { item, index }); } return () => ( <div class={style.container}> { visibleItems.value.map((item, index) => ( <div onClick={() => emitRowClicked(item, index)}> { // slot name ('row') and argument types are statically checked. ctx.slots.row({ item }) } <div> ) } </div> ); } });

OPTIONS

vue-tsx-support has some options which change behaviour globally. See under the options directory.

To enable each options, import them somewhere

import "vue-tsx-support/options/allow-unknown-props" ;

⚠️ Scope of option is whole project, not a file.

Make enabled to specify unknown attributes to intrinsic elements

<div foo= "foo" />;

Make enabled to specify unknown props to Vue component.

const MyComponent = vuetsx.createComponent<{ foo : string }>({ }); < MyComponent foo = "foo" bar = "bar" /> ;

Make enabled to specify HTML attributes to Vue component.

const MyComponent = vuetsx.createComponent<{ foo : string }>({ }); <MyComponent foo="foo" min={ 0 } max={ 100 } />; // NG: compiler checks type of `min` (`min` must be number) <MyComponent foo="foo" min="a" />;

Make enabled to specify native event listeners to Vue component.

const MyComponent = vuetsx.createComponent<{ foo : string }>({ }); < MyComponent foo = "foo" nativeOnClick = { e => ... } />; // and `e` is infered as MouseEvent

Add definitions of router-link and router-view

Make enabled to pass props as "props".

const MyComponent = vuetsx.createComponent<{ foo : string }>({ }); < MyComponent props = {{ foo: " foo " }} /> ;

APIS

modifiers

Event handler wrappers which work like some event modifiers available in template

import { modifiers as m } from "vue-tsx-support" ; <div onKeydown={m.enter( this .onEnter)} />; <div onKeydown={m.enter.prevent( this .onEnter)} />; <div onKeydown={m.esc.prevent} />; <div onKeydown={m.keys( "enter" , "esc" )( this .onEnterOrEsc)} />; <div onKeydown={m.keys( 65 ).exact( "ctrl" , "alt" )( this .onCtrlAltA)} />;

Available modifiers

esc , tab , enter , space , up , down , del , left , right Execute event handler only when specified key is pressed.

⚠️ del allows not only DELETE, but also BACKSPACE.

⚠️ left and right have another behavior when specified to mouse event

⚠️ combination of key modifiers (e.g. m.enter.esc ) does not work. See keys

left , right , middle Execute event handler only when specified mouse button is pressed.

⚠️ left and right have another behavior when specified to keyboard event

ctrl , shift , alt , meta Execute event handler only when specified system modifier key is pressed.

noctrl , noshift , noalt , nometa Execute event handler only when specified system modifier key is not pressed.

self Execute event handler only when event.target is the element itself (not from children).

prevent , stop Call preventDefault or stopPropagation of event object before executing event handler.

keys(...args) Execute event handler only when one of specified key is pressed.

Known key name("esc", "tab", "enter", ...) or number can be specified. <div onKeydown={m.keys( "enter" , "esc" )(handler)} />; <div onKeydown={m.keys( 65 )(handler)} />;

exact(...args) Execute event handler only when specified system modifier keys are all pressed, and others are not pressed. <div onClick={m.exact( "ctrl" , "shift" )(handler)} />;

LICENSE

MIT