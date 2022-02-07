Tslint loader for Webpack.
⚠️ TSLint will be deprecated some time in 2019. See this issue for more details: Roadmap: TSLint → ESLint.
As such, users are also encouraged to migrate from tslint-loader to eslint-webpack-plugin
npm install tslint tslint-loader --save-dev
The package depends on Tslint 4.0+, no longer works with 3.* versions.
Apply the tslint loader as preLoader in your webpack configuration.
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.ts$/,
enforce: 'pre',
use: [
{
loader: 'tslint-loader',
options: { /* Loader options go here */ }
}
]
}
]
}
}
module.exports = {
module: {
preLoaders: [
{
test: /\.ts$/,
loader: 'tslint-loader'
}
]
},
tslint: { /* Loader options go here */ }
}
{
configuration: {
rules: {
quotemark: [true, 'double']
}
},
// can specify a custom config file relative to current directory or with absolute path
// 'tslint-custom.json'
configFile: false,
// tslint errors are displayed by default as warnings
// set emitErrors to true to display them as errors
emitErrors: false,
// tslint does not interrupt the compilation by default
// if you want any file with tslint errors to fail
// set failOnHint to true
failOnHint: true,
// enables type checked rules like 'for-in-array'
// uses tsconfig.json from current working directory
typeCheck: false,
// automatically fix linting errors
fix: false,
// can specify a custom tsconfig file relative to current directory or with absolute path
// to be used with type checked rules
tsConfigFile: 'tsconfig.json',
// name of your formatter (optional)
formatter: 'yourformatter',
// path to directory containing formatter (optional)
formattersDirectory: 'node_modules/tslint-loader/formatters/',
// These options are useful if you want to save output to files
// for your continuous integration server
fileOutput: {
// The directory where each file's report is saved
dir: './foo/',
// The extension to use for each report's filename. Defaults to 'txt'
ext: 'xml',
// If true, all files are removed from the report directory at the beginning of run
clean: true,
// A string to include at the top of every report file.
// Useful for some report formats.
header: '<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>\n<checkstyle version="5.7">',
// A string to include at the bottom of every report file.
// Useful for some report formats.
footer: '</checkstyle>'
}
}