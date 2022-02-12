Volar

⚡ Explore high-performance tooling for Vue

Vue Language Features (👈 The Main VSCode Extension)\ Vue language support extension for VSCode

TypeScript Vue Plugin \ VSCode extension to support Vue in TS server

vue-tsc \ Type-check and dts build command line tool

Discord: https://discord.gg/5bnSSSSBbK

IDE Supports by Community

yaegassy/coc-volar ⚡ 🤝 \ Vue language client for coc.nvim

neovim/nvim-lspconfig ⚡ 🤝 \ Vue language server configuration for Neovim \ [Multiple servers set up tutorial]

mattn/vim-lsp-settings ⚡ \ Vue language server auto configuration for vim-lsp

sublimelsp/LSP-volar 🤝 \ Vue language client for Sublime

kabiaa/atom-ide-volar \ Vue language client for Atom

jadestrong/lsp-volar ⚡ 🤝 \ Vue language client for Emacs

* ⚡ support multiple servers \ * 🤝 support take over mode

If you want to support the sustainability of this project, please consider becoming a sponsor, thank you!

This company is sponsoring this project to improve your DX. 💪