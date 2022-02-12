openbase logo
Popularity

Downloads/wk

59.1K

GitHub Stars

2.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

35

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Volar

⚡ Explore high-performance tooling for Vue

Discord: https://discord.gg/5bnSSSSBbK

IDE Supports by Community

yaegassy/coc-volar ⚡ 🤝 \ Vue language client for coc.nvim

neovim/nvim-lspconfig ⚡ 🤝 \ Vue language server configuration for Neovim \ [Multiple servers set up tutorial]

mattn/vim-lsp-settings ⚡ \ Vue language server auto configuration for vim-lsp

sublimelsp/LSP-volar 🤝 \ Vue language client for Sublime

kabiaa/atom-ide-volar \ Vue language client for Atom

jadestrong/lsp-volar ⚡ 🤝 \ Vue language client for Emacs

* ⚡ support multiple servers \ * 🤝 support take over mode

Sponsors

If you want to support the sustainability of this project, please consider becoming a sponsor, thank you!

This company is sponsoring this project to improve your DX. 💪

Leniolabs_

Scale your Front-end development with our unique approach

https://www.leniolabs.com/@Leniolabs_info@leniolabs.com

