A filter for Vuejs to truncate string

CommonJS

Available through npm as vue-truncate-filter : npm install vue-truncate-filter --save

var VueTruncate = require ( 'vue-truncate-filter' ) Vue.use(VueTruncate)

Direct include

You can also directly include it with a <script> tag when you have Vue already included globally. It will automatically install itself, and will add a global VueTruncate .

Vue 1.x

{{ text | truncate 100 '....' }}

Vue 2.x

{{ text | truncate(100) }}

length (Number): Text will be truncated if it's length is more than this param.

clamp (String) (default: ... ): It will be added to end of text if it's truncated.

License

MIT