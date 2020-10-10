A simple Vue 2 Component that's truncate your text and adds a "Read Me/Show Less" clickable.
$ npm install vue-truncate-collapsed --save
Clone or download the component and save in your own project.
import truncate from 'vue-truncate-collapsed';
new Vue({
components: {
truncate
}
})
var truncate = require('vue-truncate-collapsed');
new Vue({
components: {
'truncate': truncate
}
})
<!-- import JavaScript -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-truncate-collapsed"></script>
<truncate clamp="..." :length="90" less="Show Less" text="Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Quam modi consequuntur quis porro explicabo iusto repudiandae odio nobis, assumenda iure totam, eum expedita quae at nostrum excepturi corrupti unde et."></truncate>
<truncate clamp="..." :length="90" less="Show Less" type="html" text="<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit.</p> <p> Quam modi consequuntur quis porro explicabo iusto repudiandae odio nobis, assumenda iure totam, eum expedita quae at nostrum excepturi corrupti unde et.</p>"></truncate>
<truncate action-class="customClass" clamp="Show more" :length="90" less="Show Less" type="html" text="<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit.</p> <p> Quam modi consequuntur quis porro explicabo iusto repudiandae odio nobis, assumenda iure totam, eum expedita quae at nostrum excepturi corrupti unde et.</p>"></truncate>
<truncate collapsed-text-class="collapsed" clamp="Show more" :length="90" less="Show Less" type="html" text="<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit.</p> <p> Quam modi consequuntur quis porro explicabo iusto repudiandae odio nobis, assumenda iure totam, eum expedita quae at nostrum excepturi corrupti unde et.</p>"></truncate>
|Option
|Default
|Type
|Description
|truncated
|false
|boolean
|The initial state of the truncation.
true is collapsed,
false is expanded.
|text
|no default value
|string
|The text that will be truncated.
|length
|100
|number
|Length of text after truncate.
|clamp
|Read More
|string
|Link that will be after the text with a link to expand.
|less
|Show Less
|string
|Link that will be after the text when it's expand, when click text collapses.
|type
|text
|string
|Either
text or
html. To change whether to treat the input from
text attribute as text or raw HTML.
|class
|empty string
|string
|To add a class name to the link that will be after the text is expanded or collapsed.
|collapsedTextClass
|''
|string
|Allows you to add a class to the text when it is collapsed.
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details