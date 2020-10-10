openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vtc

vue-truncate-collapsed

by João Cavalcante
3.0.1 (see all)

A simple component that truncates your text and adds a 'Read More/Show Less' clickable.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4K

GitHub Stars

106

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-truncate-collapsed

A simple Vue 2 Component that's truncate your text and adds a "Read Me/Show Less" clickable.

Getting Started

NPM

$ npm install vue-truncate-collapsed --save

Clone this repo

Clone or download the component and save in your own project.

Installing

ES6

import truncate from 'vue-truncate-collapsed';

new Vue({
  components: {
    truncate
  }
})

CommonJS

var truncate = require('vue-truncate-collapsed');

new Vue({
  components: {
    'truncate': truncate
  }
})

CDN

<!-- import JavaScript -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-truncate-collapsed"></script>

USAGE

Text

<truncate clamp="..." :length="90" less="Show Less" text="Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Quam modi consequuntur quis porro explicabo iusto repudiandae odio nobis, assumenda iure totam, eum expedita quae at nostrum excepturi corrupti unde et."></truncate>

Raw HTML

<truncate clamp="..." :length="90" less="Show Less" type="html" text="<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit.</p> <p> Quam modi consequuntur quis porro explicabo iusto repudiandae odio nobis, assumenda iure totam, eum expedita quae at nostrum excepturi corrupti unde et.</p>"></truncate>

<truncate action-class="customClass" clamp="Show more" :length="90" less="Show Less" type="html" text="<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit.</p> <p> Quam modi consequuntur quis porro explicabo iusto repudiandae odio nobis, assumenda iure totam, eum expedita quae at nostrum excepturi corrupti unde et.</p>"></truncate>

Add class to collapsed text

<truncate collapsed-text-class="collapsed" clamp="Show more" :length="90" less="Show Less" type="html" text="<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit.</p> <p> Quam modi consequuntur quis porro explicabo iusto repudiandae odio nobis, assumenda iure totam, eum expedita quae at nostrum excepturi corrupti unde et.</p>"></truncate>

Attributes

OptionDefaultTypeDescription
truncatedfalsebooleanThe initial state of the truncation. true is collapsed, false is expanded.
textno default valuestringThe text that will be truncated.
length100numberLength of text after truncate.
clampRead MorestringLink that will be after the text with a link to expand.
lessShow LessstringLink that will be after the text when it's expand, when click text collapses.
typetextstringEither text or html. To change whether to treat the input from text attribute as text or raw HTML.
classempty stringstringTo add a class name to the link that will be after the text is expanded or collapsed.
collapsedTextClass''stringAllows you to add a class to the text when it is collapsed.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial