A Vue.js wrapper for Zurb's Tribute library for native @mentions.
🚦 Looking for Vue 3 support? Check out the next branch.
$ yarn add vue-tribute
or
$ npm install vue-tribute --save
or include the UMD build, hosted by unpkg in a
<script> tag.
<script src="//unpkg.com/vue-tribute" />
Import and register the component.
import VueTribute from 'vue-tribute'
export default {
...
components: {
VueTribute
}
}
In your template, wrap an
input,
textarea or
contenteditable element in the
vue-tribute component, and pass your Tribute options in.
<div>
<vue-tribute :options="tributeOptions">
<input type="text" placeholder="@..." />
</vue-tribute>
</div>
See the available Tribute options here.
Tribute broadcasts two events — a
tribute-replaced event, and a
tribute-no-match event (see docs here). Listeners for these events can be attached directly to the child element of the
<vue-tribute> component. Eg:
<vue-tribute :options="options">
<input type="text" placeholder="@..." @tribute-no-match="noMatchFound" />
</vue-tribute>
# To run the example
$ npm run example
# To run the tests
$ npm test
# To publish the dist file
$ npm run build
MIT © Collin Henderson