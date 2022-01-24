openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vt

vue-tribute

by Collin Henderson
1.0.7 (see all)

A Vue.js wrapper for Zurb's Tribute library for native @mentions

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.5K

GitHub Stars

138

Maintenance

Last Commit

25d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-tribute

Build Status

A Vue.js wrapper for Zurb's Tribute library for native @mentions.

🚦 Looking for Vue 3 support? Check out the next branch.

Install

$ yarn add vue-tribute

or

$ npm install vue-tribute --save

or include the UMD build, hosted by unpkg in a <script> tag.

<script src="//unpkg.com/vue-tribute" />

Usage

Import and register the component.

import VueTribute from 'vue-tribute'

export default {
  ...
  components: {
    VueTribute
  }
}

In your template, wrap an input, textarea or contenteditable element in the vue-tribute component, and pass your Tribute options in.

<div>
  <vue-tribute :options="tributeOptions">
    <input type="text" placeholder="@..." />
  </vue-tribute>
</div>

See the available Tribute options here.

Events

Tribute broadcasts two events — a tribute-replaced event, and a tribute-no-match event (see docs here). Listeners for these events can be attached directly to the child element of the <vue-tribute> component. Eg:

<vue-tribute :options="options">
  <input type="text" placeholder="@..." @tribute-no-match="noMatchFound" />
</vue-tribute>

Development

# To run the example
$ npm run example

# To run the tests
$ npm test

# To publish the dist file
$ npm run build

License

MIT © Collin Henderson

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial