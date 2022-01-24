A Vue.js wrapper for Zurb's Tribute library for native @mentions.

🚦 Looking for Vue 3 support? Check out the next branch.

Install

$ yarn add vue-tribute

or

$ npm install vue-tribute

or include the UMD build, hosted by unpkg in a <script> tag.

<script src= "//unpkg.com/vue-tribute" />

Usage

Import and register the component.

import VueTribute from 'vue-tribute' export default { ... components: { VueTribute } }

In your template, wrap an input , textarea or contenteditable element in the vue-tribute component, and pass your Tribute options in.

< div > < vue-tribute :options = "tributeOptions" > < input type = "text" placeholder = "@..." /> </ vue-tribute > </ div >

See the available Tribute options here.

Events

Tribute broadcasts two events — a tribute-replaced event, and a tribute-no-match event (see docs here). Listeners for these events can be attached directly to the child element of the <vue-tribute> component. Eg:

< vue-tribute :options = "options" > < input type = "text" placeholder = "@..." @ tribute-no-match = "noMatchFound" /> </ vue-tribute >

Development

$ npm run example $ npm test $ npm run build

