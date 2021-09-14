💿 Installation

npm i vue-trend-chart

🚀 Usage

import Vue from "vue" ; import TrendChart from "vue-trend-chart" ; Vue.use(TrendChart);

Example:

< TrendChart :datasets = "[ { data: [10, 50, 20, 100, 40, 60, 80], smooth: true, fill: true } ]" :grid = "{ verticalLines: true, horizontalLines: true }" :labels = "{ xLabels: [" Mon ", " Tue ", " Wed ", " Thu ", " Fri ", " Sat ", " Sun "], yLabels: 5 }" :min = "0" > </ TrendChart >

🔧 Props

datasets

Required

Type: Array

Array of objects with properties for each dataset.

grid

Type: Object

Grid properties

labels

Type: Object

Labels properties

min

Type: Number

Default: min value from datasets

max

Type: Number

Default: max value from datasets

padding

Type: String

Default: "5"

If you set a large stroke-width on your lines, you may notice that it gets "cropped" towards the edges. It's similar to "padding" CSS property but without specifying units.

Examples:

"5" apply to all four sides

"5 10" vertical | horizontal

"5 15 10" top | horizontal | bottom

"5 10 15 20" top | right | bottom | left

interactive

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Allows to set onmousemove interaction. Set to true to enable.

⚡ Events

Callback function for onmouseover interaction.

Receives an object {index: Number, data: Array} parameter based on current active line.

This function has no effect if interactive isn't set to true .

📈 Dataset Props

Chart line (curve) properties

data

Type: Number|Object

Example: [70, 100, 400, 180, 100] or [{ value: 70 }, { value: 100 }, { value: 400 }, { value: 180 }, { value: 100 }]

For object type you can also add other properties to use them in interactive mode.

className

Type: String

Allows to append custom class to chart line for future styling.

smooth

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Allows the peaks to be 'rounded' out.

stroke

Type: Boolean

Default: true

If false , the line is not drawn for this dataset.

fill

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Allows to fill the area under the line. Set to true to enable.

showPoints

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Allows to show points. Set to true to enable.

#️⃣ Grid Props

verticalLines

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Allows to show vertical gridlines. Set to true to enable.

verticalLinesNumber

Type: Number

Default: number of xLabels

Allows to set custom number of vertical gridlines.

This prop has no effect if verticalLines isn't set to true .

horizontalLines

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Allows to show horizontal gridlines. Set to true to enable.

horizontalLinesNumber

Type: Number

Default: number of yLabels

Allows to set custom number of horizontal gridlines.

This prop has no effect if horizontalLines isn't set to true .

🔤 Labels Props

xLabels

Type: Array

X axis labels.

Example: ["Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu", "Fri", "Sat", "Sun"]

yLabels

Type: Number

Number of Y axis labels. Labels text is based on data values.

yLabelsTextFormatter

Type: Function

Allows to format Y axis labels text.

Example: val => "$" + Math.round(val * 100) / 100 .

This function has no effect if yLabels prop has no value.

🎨 Styling

Just use CSS to style your charts.

Here is an example of a tree structure with available class names:

< svg class = "vtc" > < g class = "grid" > < g class = "vertical" > < line class = "line" > </ line > ... </ g > < g class = "horizontal" > < line class = "line" > </ line > ... </ g > </ g > < g class = "labels" > < g class = "x-labels" > < g class = "label" > < text > </ text > </ g > ... </ g > < g class = "y-labels" > < g class = "label" > < text > </ text > </ g > ... </ g > </ g > < g class = "curve" > < path class = "fill" > </ path > < path class = "stroke" > </ path > < g class = "points" > < circle class = "point" > </ circle > ... </ g > </ g > ... < line class = "active-line" > </ line > </ svg >

🔨 Development

npm install npm run dev

💕 Contributing

Pull requests are welcome!

🔒 License

MIT