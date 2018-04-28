Introduction

A tree plugin for vue2

This Plugin is based on vue-jstree, Some "props" can be used for reference !

DEMO

http://zdy1988.github.io/vue-treeselect

NPM

npm install vue-treeselect

ES6

import VTreeselect from 'vue-treeselect' new Vue({ components: { VTreeselect } })

Setup

npm install npm run dev

Usage

< v-tree-select :data = "data" value-field-name = "id" v-model = "selectItem" > </ v-tree-select > new Vue({ el: '#app', data: { data: [ { "id": 1, "text": "Same but with checkboxes", "children": [ { "id": 2, "text": "initially selected", }, { "id": 3, "text": "custom icon", }, { "id": 4, "text": "initially open", "children": [ { "id": 5, "text": "Another node" } ] }, { "id": 6, "text": "custom icon", }, { "id": 7, "text": "disabled node", "disabled": true } ] }, { "id": 8, "text": "Same but with checkboxes", "children": [ { "id": 9, "text": "initially selected", }, { "id": 10, "text": "custom icon", }, { "id": 11, "text": "initially open", "children": [ { "id": 12, "text": "Another node" } ] }, { "id": 13, "text": "custom icon", }, { "id": 14, "text": "disabled node", "disabled": true } ] }, { "id": 15, "text": "And wholerow selection" } ], selectItem: null } })

API

Props Type Default Describe placeholder String set placeholder data Array set tree data size String set tree item size , value : 'large' or '' or ''small' show-checkbox Boolean false set it show checkbox allow-transition Boolean true allow use transition animation whole-row Boolean false use whole row state no-dots Boolean false show or hide dots multiple Boolean false set multiple selected tree item allow-batch Boolean false in multiple choices. allow batch select text-field-name String 'text' set tree item display field value-field-name String 'value' set tree item value field children-field-name String 'children' set tree item children field async Function async load callback function , if node is a leaf ,you can set 'isLeaf: true' in data loading-text String 'Loading' set loading text klass String set append tree class

Data Item Optional Properties