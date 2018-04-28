openbase logo
Readme

vue-treeselect

npm

Introduction

A tree plugin for vue2

This Plugin is based on vue-jstree, Some "props" can be used for reference !

DEMO

http://zdy1988.github.io/vue-treeselect

NPM

    npm install vue-treeselect

ES6

    import VTreeselect from 'vue-treeselect'
    
    new Vue({
      components: {
        VTreeselect
      }
    })

Setup

    npm install
    npm run dev

Usage

    <v-tree-select :data="data" value-field-name="id" v-model="selectItem"></v-tree-select>
    
      new Vue({
        el: '#app',
        data: {
          data: [
            {
              "id": 1,
              "text": "Same but with checkboxes",
              "children": [
                {
                  "id": 2,
                  "text": "initially selected",
                },
                {
                  "id": 3,
                  "text": "custom icon",
                },
                {
                  "id": 4,
                  "text": "initially open",
                  "children": [
                    {
                      "id": 5,
                      "text": "Another node"
                    }
                  ]
                },
                {
                  "id": 6,
                  "text": "custom icon",
                },
                {
                  "id": 7,
                  "text": "disabled node",
                  "disabled": true
                }
              ]
            },
            {
              "id": 8,
              "text": "Same but with checkboxes",
              "children": [
                {
                  "id": 9,
                  "text": "initially selected",
                },
                {
                  "id": 10,
                  "text": "custom icon",
                },
                {
                  "id": 11,
                  "text": "initially open",
                  "children": [
                    {
                      "id": 12,
                      "text": "Another node"
                    }
                  ]
                },
                {
                  "id": 13,
                  "text": "custom icon",
                },
                {
                  "id": 14,
                  "text": "disabled node",
                  "disabled": true
                }
              ]
            },
            {
              "id": 15,
              "text": "And wholerow selection"
            }
          ],
          selectItem: null
        }
      })

API

PropsTypeDefaultDescribe
placeholderStringset placeholder
dataArrayset tree data
sizeStringset tree item size , value : 'large' or '' or ''small'
show-checkboxBooleanfalseset it show checkbox
allow-transitionBooleantrueallow use transition animation
whole-rowBooleanfalseuse whole row state
no-dotsBooleanfalseshow or hide dots
multipleBooleanfalseset multiple selected tree item
allow-batchBooleanfalsein multiple choices. allow batch select
text-field-nameString'text'set tree item display field
value-field-nameString'value'set tree item value field
children-field-nameString'children'set tree item children field
asyncFunctionasync load callback function , if node is a leaf ,you can set 'isLeaf: true' in data
loading-textString'Loading'set loading text
klassStringset append tree class

Data Item Optional Properties

NameTypeDefaultDescribe
iconStringcustom icon css class
openedBooleanfalseset leaf opened
selectedBooleanfalseset node selected
disabledBooleanfalseset node disabled
isLeafBooleanfalseif node is a leaf , set true can hide '+'

