A tree plugin for vue2
This Plugin is based on vue-jstree, Some "props" can be used for reference !
http://zdy1988.github.io/vue-treeselect
npm install vue-treeselect
import VTreeselect from 'vue-treeselect'
new Vue({
components: {
VTreeselect
}
})
npm install
npm run dev
<v-tree-select :data="data" value-field-name="id" v-model="selectItem"></v-tree-select>
new Vue({
el: '#app',
data: {
data: [
{
"id": 1,
"text": "Same but with checkboxes",
"children": [
{
"id": 2,
"text": "initially selected",
},
{
"id": 3,
"text": "custom icon",
},
{
"id": 4,
"text": "initially open",
"children": [
{
"id": 5,
"text": "Another node"
}
]
},
{
"id": 6,
"text": "custom icon",
},
{
"id": 7,
"text": "disabled node",
"disabled": true
}
]
},
{
"id": 8,
"text": "Same but with checkboxes",
"children": [
{
"id": 9,
"text": "initially selected",
},
{
"id": 10,
"text": "custom icon",
},
{
"id": 11,
"text": "initially open",
"children": [
{
"id": 12,
"text": "Another node"
}
]
},
{
"id": 13,
"text": "custom icon",
},
{
"id": 14,
"text": "disabled node",
"disabled": true
}
]
},
{
"id": 15,
"text": "And wholerow selection"
}
],
selectItem: null
}
})
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Describe
|placeholder
|String
|set placeholder
|data
|Array
|set tree data
|size
|String
|set tree item size , value : 'large' or '' or ''small'
|show-checkbox
|Boolean
|false
|set it show checkbox
|allow-transition
|Boolean
|true
|allow use transition animation
|whole-row
|Boolean
|false
|use whole row state
|no-dots
|Boolean
|false
|show or hide dots
|multiple
|Boolean
|false
|set multiple selected tree item
|allow-batch
|Boolean
|false
|in multiple choices. allow batch select
|text-field-name
|String
|'text'
|set tree item display field
|value-field-name
|String
|'value'
|set tree item value field
|children-field-name
|String
|'children'
|set tree item children field
|async
|Function
|async load callback function , if node is a leaf ,you can set 'isLeaf: true' in data
|loading-text
|String
|'Loading'
|set loading text
|klass
|String
|set append tree class
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Describe
|icon
|String
|custom icon css class
|opened
|Boolean
|false
|set leaf opened
|selected
|Boolean
|false
|set node selected
|disabled
|Boolean
|false
|set node disabled
|isLeaf
|Boolean
|false
|if node is a leaf , set true can hide '+'