🚨 🚨 A new maintainer needed 🚨 🚨

Hello friends,

I haven't had enough time to maintain this project for a long time for various personal reasons and because I've been focusing on an open-source project that is very close to my heart https://learningequality.org/.

There is still a lot of space for growth, and it would be lovely if the library got the care it deserves. That's why I've decided to find a new maintainer. If you are interested, please reach me at robosovam@gmail.com and I am happy to transfer the library.

Thank you

Michaela

Vue.js 2 tree navigation with vue-router support

For more detailed information see documentation/demo

Features

unlimited number of levels

optional vue-router support (v2.0.0 or higher)

generate navigation items automatically from vue-router routes or define them manually

define a default open level

auto-open a level when a corresponding URL visited

focused on core functionality, only necessary styles included

elements are provided with meaningful classes to make customizations comfortable (for example NavigationItem--active , NavigationLevel--level-1 , NavigationLevel--closed )

Example

1. Navigation items generated from vue-router routes

Let's suppose you use vue-router with the following routes definition

const routes = [ { name : 'Home' , path : '/' , }, { name : 'Running' , path : '/running' , children : [ { name : 'Barefoot' , path : 'barefoot' , }, ], }, { name : 'Yoga' , path : '/yoga' , children : [ { name : 'Mats' , path : 'mats' , }, { name : 'Tops' , path : 'tops' , }, ], }, { name : 'About' , path : '/about' , children : [ { name : 'Career' , path : 'career' , children : [ { name : 'Design' , path : 'design' , }, ], }, ], }, ];

Then simply include vue-tree-navigation

< template > < vue-tree-navigation /> </ template >

and it will generate the following menu:

- Home / / --> / - Running / / --> /running - Barefoot / / --> /running /barefoot - Yoga / / --> /yoga - Mats / / --> /yoga /mats - Tops / / --> /yoga /tops - About / / --> /about - Career / / --> /about /career - Design / / --> /about /career/design

Do not forget to use named routes since vue-tree-navigation uses name field to label navigation items.

2. Menu items defined manually

The following configuration

< template > < vue-tree-navigation :items = "items" /> </ template > < script > export default { data() { return { items : [ { name : 'Products' , children : [ { name : 'Shoes' , path : 'shoes' } ]}, { name : 'About' , path : 'about' , children : [ { name : 'Contact' , path : 'contact' , children : [ { name : 'E-mail' , element : 'email' }, { name : 'Phone' , element : 'phone' } ]}, ]}, { name : 'Github' , external : 'https://github.com' }, ], }; }, }; </ script >

will generate

- Products / / category label - Shoes / / --> /shoes - About / / --> /about - Contact / / --> /about /contact - E-mail / / --> /about /contact#email - Phone / / --> /about /contact#phone - Github / / --> https:/ /github.com

For more examples see documentation/demo

Installation

NPM

npm install vue-tree-navigation

main.js

import VueTreeNavigation from 'vue-tree-navigation' ; Vue.use(VueTreeNavigation);

Include with a script tag

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-tree-navigation@4.0.0/dist/vue-tree-navigation.js" > </ script > < script > Vue.use(VueTreeNavigation) </ script >

Example

< div id = "app" > < vue-tree-navigation :items = "items" :defaultOpenLevel = "1" /> </ div > < script > Vue.use(VueTreeNavigation) const app = new Vue({ el: '#app' , data: { items: [ ... ], } }) </ script >

Requirements

Developers