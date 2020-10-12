The document is poorly written and you are welcome to refine your documentation in the process of using it to better help others.

QQ Group: 255965810

we guess you may also see version 1.0

Online Demo

https://halower.github.io/vue-tree

SelectTree API

The latest release has the ability to support the dropdown tree, extending the following with the same basic attributes and events (consistent with the Tree API)

Parameters Description Type Optional value Default value searchable Search Functionality Required Boolean Y true pleasechoosetext Dropdown box default prompts this article String Y Please choose ... searchtext Search box default prompts this article String Y Search ... searchfilter Custom search pull down tree filter function Function Y node => node.title.indexOf (This.searchworld) > 1

Effect Chart (no demo here, other effects like Onlinedemo)

How to use

Please read the Tree API documentation before using the selectTree

import { VTree, VSelectTree } from 'vue-tree-halower' Vue.use (VTree) Vue.use (VSelectTree) <v- select -tree :data= 'treeData' v-model="['node-1-2']"/>

Tree API Doc

Node Property

Parameters Description Type Optional values Default value id when this property is empty, the title property will be used as the key String Y - title node name String N - children child nodes Array[object] Y - async whether to load child nodes asynchronously Boolean Y false expanded node Expansion Boolean Y false halfcheck whether the node is half optional (subordinate selected) Boolean Y false visible is the node visible Boolean Y true selected whether the node is selected Boolean Y false checked whether the node check box is selected Boolean Y false nocheck specifies that a node does not render check box when multiple checkboxes are open Boolean Y false loading open load effect Boolean Y false chkDisabled disable the function of a check box for a node Boolean Y false hasExpanded node has expanded Boolean Y false parent get parent node(when allowGetParentNode=true ,the node will add parent method)) Function - undefined selDisabled disable the select function of a node Boolean Y false

Tree Property

Parameters Description Type Optional values default value data tree Data Source Array[object] N - multiple turn on Check mode Boolean Y false tpl custom templates JSX Y false halfcheck turn on semi-select mode Boolean Y select all scoped quarantine node Selected state Boolean Y false draggable support drag? Boolean Y false dragafterexpanded ro expand after dragging Boolean Y true canDeleteRoot can delete the root node Boolean Y false maxLevel node max level Number Y 1024 topMustExpand the top level must can expand Boolean Y true allowGetParentNode allow get the parent node Boolean Y false radio the selected node only one Boolean Y false selectAlone select is alone Boolean Y false

method

Method name Description Parameters getSelectedNodes returns an array of currently selected nodes,isOriginal:false, isOriginal: Boolean, ignoreInvisibleNode: Boolean getCheckedNodes returns the array of nodes selected by the current check box isOriginal: Boolean,ignoreInvisibleNode: Boolean getNodes the options objects such as {selected:true}, if empty, use {} options: Object,data: Array, isOriginal: Boolean, ignoreInvisibleNode: Boolean searchNodes filter:function/string (if it is a function, it will eventually return a Boolean type) node nodeSelected to select a node node: Object addNode add a node parentNode: Object, node: Object addNodes add some nodes parentNode: Object, nodes: Array

events

Event name Description Parameters node-click click the node to trigger the event node: Object node-select click the select to trigger the event node: Object, selected: boolean, position: {level, index} node-check click the checkbox to trigger the event node: Object, checked: boolean, position: {level, index} node-mouse-over over the node to trigger the event node: Object, index: Number, parentNode: node, position: {level, index} async-load-nodes event used to implement asynchronous loading node: Object drag-node-end drag node end trigger the event {dragNode: Object, targetNode: Object} del-node after delete a node { parentNode: Object node-expand click the expand to trigger the event node: Object, expand: boolean, position: {level, index}

How to use

Step1: install plugins (Vue Cli3 not necessary, Demo based on VueCli3)

npm install babel-plugin-syntax-jsx babel-plugin- transform -vue-jsx babel-helper-vue-jsx-merge-props babel-preset-env npm install vue-tree-halower

Step2: In your .babelrc (Vue Cli3 not necessary,Demo based on VueCli3)

{ "presets" : [ "env" ], "plugins" : [ "transform-vue-jsx" ] }

Step3： In your main.js

import 'vue-tree-halower/dist/halower-tree.min.css' import VTree from 'vue-tree-halower' Vue.use(VTree)

Demo

Html

<div class = "tree" > < input class = "tree-search-input" type = "text" v-model.lazy = "searchword" placeholder = "search..." /> < button class = " tree-search-btn" type = "button" @ click = "search" > GO </ button > < v-tree ref = 'tree' :data = 'treeData' :multiple = "true" :tpl = 'tpl' :halfcheck = 'true' /> </ div >

JS