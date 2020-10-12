The document is poorly written and you are welcome to refine your documentation in the process of using it to better help others.
we guess you may also see version 1.0
https://halower.github.io/vue-tree
The latest release has the ability to support the dropdown tree, extending the following with the same basic attributes and events (consistent with the Tree API)
|Parameters
|Description
|Type
|Optional value
|Default value
|searchable
|Search Functionality Required
|Boolean
|Y
|true
|pleasechoosetext
|Dropdown box default prompts this article
|String
|Y
|Please choose ...
|searchtext
|Search box default prompts this article
|String
|Y
|Search ...
|searchfilter
|Custom search pull down tree filter function
|Function
|Y
|node => node.title.indexOf (This.searchworld) > 1
Please read the Tree API documentation before using the selectTree
import { VTree, VSelectTree } from 'vue-tree-halower'
Vue.use (VTree)
Vue.use (VSelectTree)
-------------------
<v-select-tree :data='treeData' v-model="['node-1-2']"/>
|Parameters
|Description
|Type
|Optional values
|Default value
|id
|when this property is empty, the title property will be used as the key
|String
|Y
|-
|title
|node name
|String
|N
|-
|children
|child nodes
|Array[object]
|Y
|-
|async
|whether to load child nodes asynchronously
|Boolean
|Y
|false
|expanded
|node Expansion
|Boolean
|Y
|false
|halfcheck
|whether the node is half optional (subordinate selected)
|Boolean
|Y
|false
|visible
|is the node visible
|Boolean
|Y
|true
|selected
|whether the node is selected
|Boolean
|Y
|false
|checked
|whether the node check box is selected
|Boolean
|Y
|false
|nocheck
|specifies that a node does not render check box when multiple checkboxes are open
|Boolean
|Y
|false
|loading
|open load effect
|Boolean
|Y
|false
|chkDisabled
|disable the function of a check box for a node
|Boolean
|Y
|false
|hasExpanded
|node has expanded
|Boolean
|Y
|false
|parent
|get parent node(when
allowGetParentNode=true,the node will add
parentmethod))
|Function
|-
|undefined
|selDisabled
|disable the select function of a node
|Boolean
|Y
|false
|Parameters
|Description
|Type
|Optional values
|default value
|data
|tree Data Source
|Array[object]
|N
|-
|multiple
|turn on Check mode
|Boolean
|Y
|false
|tpl
|custom templates
|JSX
|Y
|false
|halfcheck
|turn on semi-select mode
|Boolean
|Y
|select all
|scoped
|quarantine node Selected state
|Boolean
|Y
|false
|draggable
|support drag?
|Boolean
|Y
|false
|dragafterexpanded
|ro expand after dragging
|Boolean
|Y
|true
|canDeleteRoot
|can delete the root node
|Boolean
|Y
|false
|maxLevel
|node max level
|Number
|Y
|1024
|topMustExpand
|the top level must can expand
|Boolean
|Y
|true
|allowGetParentNode
|allow get the parent node
|Boolean
|Y
|false
|radio
|the selected node only one
|Boolean
|Y
|false
|selectAlone
|select is alone
|Boolean
|Y
|false
|Method name
|Description
|Parameters
|getSelectedNodes
|returns an array of currently selected nodes,isOriginal:false,
|isOriginal: Boolean, ignoreInvisibleNode: Boolean
|getCheckedNodes
|returns the array of nodes selected by the current check box
|isOriginal: Boolean,ignoreInvisibleNode: Boolean
|getNodes
|the options objects such as {selected:true}, if empty, use {}
|options: Object,data: Array, isOriginal: Boolean, ignoreInvisibleNode: Boolean
|searchNodes
|filter:function/string (if it is a function, it will eventually return a Boolean type)
|node
|nodeSelected
|to select a node
|node: Object
|addNode
|add a node
|parentNode: Object, node: Object
|addNodes
|add some nodes
|parentNode: Object, nodes: Array
|Event name
|Description
|Parameters
|node-click
|click the node to trigger the event
|node: Object
|node-select
|click the select to trigger the event
|node: Object, selected: boolean, position: {level, index}
|node-check
|click the checkbox to trigger the event
|node: Object, checked: boolean, position: {level, index}
|node-mouse-over
|over the node to trigger the event
|node: Object, index: Number, parentNode: node, position: {level, index}
|async-load-nodes
|event used to implement asynchronous loading
|node: Object
|drag-node-end
|drag node end trigger the event
|{dragNode: Object, targetNode: Object}
|del-node
|after delete a node
|{ parentNode: Object
|node-expand
|click the expand to trigger the event
|node: Object, expand: boolean, position: {level, index}
Step1: install plugins (Vue Cli3 not necessary, Demo based on VueCli3)
npm install babel-plugin-syntax-jsx babel-plugin-transform-vue-jsx babel-helper-vue-jsx-merge-props babel-preset-env --save-dev
npm install vue-tree-halower --save
Step2: In your .babelrc (Vue Cli3 not necessary,Demo based on VueCli3)
{
"presets": ["env"],
"plugins": ["transform-vue-jsx"]
}
Step3： In your main.js
import 'vue-tree-halower/dist/halower-tree.min.css' // you can customize the style of the tree
import VTree from 'vue-tree-halower'
Vue.use(VTree)
Html
<div class="tree">
<input class="tree-search-input" type="text" v-model.lazy="searchword" placeholder="search..."/>
<button class=" tree-search-btn" type="button" @click="search">GO</button>
<v-tree ref='tree' :data='treeData' :multiple="true" :tpl='tpl' :halfcheck='true' />
</div>
JS
export default {
name: 'HelloWorld',
data () {
return {
searchword: '',
initSelected: ['node-1'],
treeData1: [{
title: 'node1',
expanded: true,
children: [{
title: 'node 1-1',
expanded: true,
children: [{
title: 'node 1-1-1'
}, {
title: 'node 1-1-2'
}, {
title: 'node 1-1-3'
}]
}, {
title: 'node 1-2',
children: [{
title: "<span style='color: red'>node 1-2-1</span>"
}, {
title: "<span style='color: red'>node 1-2-2</span>"
}]
}]
}],
treeData2: [{
title: 'node1',
expanded: false,
async: true
}],
treeData3: [{
title: 'node1',
expanded: true,
children: [{
title: 'node 1-1',
expanded: true,
children: [{
title: 'node 1-1-1'
}, {
title: 'node 1-1-2'
}, {
title: 'node 1-1-3'
}]
}]
}]
}
},
methods: {
// tpl (node, ctx, parent, index, props) {
tpl (...args) {
let {0: node, 2: parent, 3: index} = args
let titleClass = node.selected ? 'node-title node-selected' : 'node-title'
if (node.searched) titleClass += ' node-searched'
return <span>
<button class="treebtn1" onClick={() => this.$refs.tree.addNode(node, {title: 'sync node'})}>+</button>
<span class={titleClass} domPropsInnerHTML={node.title} onClick={() => {
this.$refs.tree.nodeSelected(node)
}}></span>
<button class="treebtn2" onClick={() => this.asyncLoad(node)}>async</button>
<button class="treebtn3" onClick={() => this.$refs.tree.delNode(node, parent, index)}>delete</button>
</span>
},
async asyncLoad (node) {
this.$set(node, 'loading', true)
let pro = new Promise(resolve => {
setTimeout(resolve, 2000, ['async node1', 'async node2'])
})
this.$refs.tree1.addNodes(node, await pro)
this.$set(node, 'loading', false)
},
search () {
this.$refs.tree.searchNodes(this.searchword)
}
}
}
</script>