VueTranslate

A VueJS (1.x, 2.0+) plugin for basic translations.

What is this?

Is a plugin to handle basic translations for your components, it adds a mixin and a directive to handle it the most comfortable way.

Like Vue-i18n?

Yes and no, Vue-i18n is a great plugin and is a lot more complete than this. This handle translations too, but is a more basic idea and smaller file (is just one file!).

What to expect?

Just translations, it is that simple.

Example

import Vue from 'vue' ; import VueTranslate from 'vue-translate-plugin' ; Vue.use(VueTranslate); var myComp = Vue.extend({ template : `<div> {{ t('Hello World') }} <span v-translate>How are you?</span> </div>` , mounted() { this .$translate.setLang( 'es_DO' ); }, locales : { es_DO : { 'Hello World' : 'Hola Mundo' , 'How are you?' : 'Como estás?' } } }); var vm = new Vue({ el : '#app' , components : {myComp}, template : `<div> <my-comp></my-comp> </div>` });

Usage

Loading translations

You can do this in three different ways:

A locales option in your component:

Vue.component({ ... locales: { spanish : { 'hello world' : 'hola mundo' } }, ... })

Inside a component's method:

Vue.component({ methods : { loadMysuperTranslation() { this .$translate.setLocales({ spanish : { 'hello world' : 'hola mundo' } }); } } });

Globally when loading the plugin:

Vue.use(VueTranslate); Vue.locales({ spanish : { 'hello world' : 'hola mundo' } });

Changing the language to use

Use the setLang method of the $translate property, like this:

Vue.component({ methods : { showAppInSpanish() { this .$translate.setLang( 'spanish' ); } } });

Events

You can listen to custom events emitted by the $translate property:

this .$translate.$on( 'language:changed' , language => { console .log( 'The user choose ' +language); })

Parameters

You can use the method textWithParams if you would like to insert parameters in your translation strings.

this .$translate.textWithParams( 'translation.string' , { keyA : 'Glenn' , keyB : 'John' }) {{ tWithParams( 'translation.string' , { keyA : 'Glenn' , keyB : 'John' }) }} 'translation.string' : 'My name is %keyA%. My brother is named %keyB%.' 'My name is Glenn. My brother is named John.'

When the first language is set.

When the language to use was changed from the previous value.

Everytime a language is changed, either is the first time or not.

When locales are loaded either by any of the 3 options