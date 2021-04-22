openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vue-tour

by pulsardev
2.0.0 (see all)

Vue Tour is a lightweight, simple and customizable guided tour plugin for use with Vue.js. It provides a quick and easy way to guide your users through your application.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24.4K

GitHub Stars

1.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Onboarding Tour

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/55
Read All Reviews
Zac10ck
sajinimarychandy

Top Feedback

4Great Documentation
4Performant
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Vue Tour

CircleCI

Vue Tour is a lightweight, simple and customizable tour plugin for use with Vue.js. It provides a quick and easy way to guide your users through your application.

Vue Tour

Table of Contents

Getting Started

You can install vue-tour using npm or by downloading the minified build on GitHub.

npm install vue-tour

Then import the plugin in your application entry point (typically main.js if you used vue-cli to scaffold your project) and tell Vue to use it. Also don't forget to include the styles. You can add the styles provided by default or customize them to your own liking.

import Vue from 'vue'
import App from './App.vue'
import VueTour from 'vue-tour'

require('vue-tour/dist/vue-tour.css')

Vue.use(VueTour)

new Vue({
  render: h => h(App)
}).$mount('#app')

Finally put a v-tour component in your template anywhere in your app (usually in App.vue) and pass it an array of steps. The target property of each step can target a DOM element in any component of your app (as long as it exists in the DOM when the concerned step pops up).

<template>
  <div>
    <div id="v-step-0">A DOM element on your page. The first step will pop on this element because its ID is 'v-step-0'.</div>
    <div class="v-step-1">A DOM element on your page. The second step will pop on this element because its ID is 'v-step-1'.</div>
    <div data-v-step="2">A DOM element on your page. The third and final step will pop on this element because its ID is 'v-step-2'.</div>

    <v-tour name="myTour" :steps="steps"></v-tour>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
  export default {
    name: 'my-tour',
    data () {
      return {
        steps: [
          {
            target: '#v-step-0',  // We're using document.querySelector() under the hood
            header: {
              title: 'Get Started',
            },
            content: `Discover <strong>Vue Tour</strong>!`
          },
          {
            target: '.v-step-1',
            content: 'An awesome plugin made with Vue.js!'
          },
          {
            target: '[data-v-step="2"]',
            content: 'Try it, you\'ll love it!<br>You can put HTML in the steps and completely customize the DOM to suit your needs.',
            params: {
              placement: 'top' // Any valid Popper.js placement. See https://popper.js.org/popper-documentation.html#Popper.placements
            }
          }
        ]
      }
    },
    mounted: function () {
      this.$tours['myTour'].start()
    }
  }
</script>

For all individual elements you want to add a step on, make sure it can be retrieved with document.querySelector(). You can use any selector, an ID, a CSS class, data attributes, etc. Once this is done and your steps correctly target some DOM elements of your application, you can start the tour by calling the following method.

this.$tours['myTour'].start()

For a more detailed documentation, checkout the docs for vue-tour.

before() UI step functions

If you need to do UI setup work before a step, there's a before function you may include in any/each of your steps. This function will get invoked before the start/next/previous step is rendered. The function must return a promise. The function is invoked when start, nextStep, and previousStep are triggered. When the promise is rejected, it will not move to the next or previous step. If the promise is resolved then it will move in the direction specified.

It's used when you need to change what's shown on the screen between steps. For example, you may want to hide one set of menus and open a screen or you want to perform an async operation. This is especially useful in single-page applications.

steps: [
  {
    target: '#v-step-0',  // We're using document.querySelector() under the hood
    content: `Discover <strong>Vue Tour</strong>!`,
    before: type => new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
      // Time-consuming UI/async operation here
      resolve('foo')
    })
  }
]

Something Missing?

If you have a feature request or found a bug, let us know by submitting an issue.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation4
Easy to Use3
Performant4
Highly Customizable3
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Abin AbrahamSaudi Arabia64 Ratings30 Reviews
Never let a computer know you're in a hurry.
4 months ago
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Performant
Easy to Use

I was only recently exposed to the vue tour. I never imagined I'd be that simple. I was previously working with the introJS, however, the Vue tour is more simpler to connect with the existing vue application and provides a significant level of customization that the introJS does not. The amount of customization in every steps is a useful feature if you're talking about large-size apps with complicated menu structures and options. Each slot may be changed in terms of header, content, and actions. While boarding, I had to explain a lot of intricate procedures and workflows for my application, which was centered on the healthcare domain. The vue -tour, on the other hand, handles it with ease. If you're intending to create or working on a large application and need to provide a nice client experience, I definitely suggest vue-tour.

1
mkitkat
Sajini Mary ChandyPune40 Ratings30 Reviews
1 month ago
Highly Customizable
Performant

I used Vue-tour for a relatively large application with multiple structures and this helped in easy customization. Could customize the content and functions in an organized manner which helped a lot in the project. It's quite easy to use and highly recommendable.

1
riginoommen
Mukhammadyorkhon9 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago
Sifat Shishir1 Rating0 Reviews
January 25, 2021
Great Documentation
Denni12 Ratings0 Reviews
October 15, 2020

Alternatives

@salamander.be/vue-tourA VueJs tour component.
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
5
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vue-shepherdA Vue wrapper for the site tour library Shepherd
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
4K
vt
v3-tourVue Tour is a lightweight, simple and customizable guided tour plugin for use with Vue.js. It provides a quick and easy way to guide your users through your application.
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
438
vtc
vue-tour-componentA vuejs and reactjs tour component.
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
12
vue-tour-ice6Vue Tour is a lightweight, simple and customizable guided tour plugin for use with Vue.js. It provides a quick and easy way to guide your users through your application.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
4
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

Guide Users Through Your Vue.js App with vue-tour | DigitalOcean
www.digitalocean.com6 months agoGuide Users Through Your Vue.js App with vue-tour | DigitalOceanWant to show users how to, well, use your Vue.js app? Look no further than our guide to vue-tour. (Unless you want to.)
vue-tour examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.iovue-tour examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use vue-tour by viewing and forking vue-tour example apps on CodeSandbox
Vue Tour is a lightweight, simple and customizable guided tour plugin for use with Vue.js. It provides a quick and easy way to guide your users through your application. - Tours And Guides | ReposHub
reposhub.comVue Tour is a lightweight, simple and customizable guided tour plugin for use with Vue.js. It provides a quick and easy way to guide your users through your application. - Tours And Guides | ReposHubVue Tour Vue Tour is a lightweight, simple and customizable tour plugin for use with Vue.js. It provides a quick and easy way to guide your users through your application. Table of Contents Getting Started,vue-tour
Vue Tour is a lightweight, simple and customizable guided tour plugin for use with Vue.js. It provides a quick and easy way to guide your users through your application. | BestofVue
bestofvue.comVue Tour is a lightweight, simple and customizable guided tour plugin for use with Vue.js. It provides a quick and easy way to guide your users through your application. | BestofVuepulsardev/vue-tour, Vue Tour Vue Tour is a lightweight, simple and customizable tour plugin for use with Vue.js. It provides a quick and easy way to guide your users thro
Crafting product tours in Vue.js - LogRocket Blog
blog.logrocket.com8 months agoCrafting product tours in Vue.js - LogRocket BlogLearn helpful tips for making great product tours, then follow a simple guide to creating and installing them in a Vue.js application.