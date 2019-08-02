Virtual keyboard component for Vue.js v2.x. Designed to Raspberry Pi Touch Display

Demo

JSFiddle demo Codepen demo

Features

3 built-in layouts, but you can create custom layouts

no external dependencies

full responsive

customizable styles

...etc

Installation

NPM

You can install it via NPM.

npm install vue-touch-keyboard

Manual

Download zip package and unpack and add the vue-touch-keyboard.css and vue-touch-keyboard.js file to your project from dist folder.

https :

Usage

< template > < div > < input type = "text" placeholder = "Text input" @ focus = "show" data-layout = "normal" /> < vue-touch-keyboard :options = "options" v-if = "visible" :layout = "layout" :cancel = "hide" :accept = "accept" :input = "input" /> </ div > </ template > < script > import VueTouchKeyboard from "vue-touch-keyboard" ; import style from "vue-touch-keyboard/dist/vue-touch-keyboard.css" ; Vue.use(VueTouchKeyboard); export default { data : { visible : false , layout : "normal" , input : null , options : { useKbEvents : false , preventClickEvent : false } }, methods : { accept(text) { alert( "Input text: " + text); this .hide(); }, show(e) { this .input = e.target; this .layout = e.target.dataset.layout; if (! this .visible) this .visible = true }, hide() { this .visible = false ; } } } </ script >

Properties

Property Default Accepted values Description input required HTMLInputElement The target input HTML element layout required String or Object Layout of keys. If you are using the built-in layouts, you can set as the name of the layout. If you want to use custom layout, you need to set a layout Object . accept null Function Event handler. Fired when the "Accept/Close" button pressed. cancel null Function Event handler. Fired when the "Cancel" button pressed. change null Function Event handler. Fired when the input value changed. next null Function Event handler. Fired when the "Next" button pressed or the length of the value of the input reached the maxLength of the input options {} Object Functional options. defaultKeySet default String Default key set. You can choose a desired key set of your layout to be used when a keyboard is initialized.

Options

Option Default Accepted values Description useKbEvents false boolean If true, the component will generate a keydown event and trigger it. If it returns with false , it won't insert the new character. preventClickEvent false boolean If true, the component will preventDefault the click event.

Built-in layouts

normal - Normal full layout. Similar as real keyboard layouts

- Normal full layout. Similar as real keyboard layouts numeric - Only for numbers

- Only for numbers compact - Compact layout. Similar as mobile phone keyboard layouts

Development

This command will start a webpack-dev-server with content of dev folder.

npm run dev

Build

This command will build a distributable version in the dist directory.

npm run build

Test

npm test

Contribution

Please send pull requests improving the usage and fixing bugs, improving documentation and providing better examples, or providing some testing, because these things are important.

License

vue-touch-keyboard is available under the MIT license.

Copyright (C) 2016 Icebob