Virtual keyboard component for Vue.js v2.x. Designed to Raspberry Pi Touch Display
You can install it via NPM.
$ npm install vue-touch-keyboard
Download zip package and unpack and add the
vue-touch-keyboard.css and
vue-touch-keyboard.js file to your project from dist folder.
https://github.com/icebob/vue-touch-keyboard/archive/master.zip
<template>
<div>
<input type="text" placeholder="Text input" @focus="show" data-layout="normal" />
<vue-touch-keyboard :options="options" v-if="visible" :layout="layout" :cancel="hide" :accept="accept" :input="input" />
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VueTouchKeyboard from "vue-touch-keyboard";
import style from "vue-touch-keyboard/dist/vue-touch-keyboard.css"; // load default style
Vue.use(VueTouchKeyboard);
export default {
data: {
visible: false,
layout: "normal",
input: null,
options: {
useKbEvents: false,
preventClickEvent: false
}
},
methods: {
accept(text) {
alert("Input text: " + text);
this.hide();
},
show(e) {
this.input = e.target;
this.layout = e.target.dataset.layout;
if (!this.visible)
this.visible = true
},
hide() {
this.visible = false;
}
}
}
</script>
|Property
|Default
|Accepted values
|Description
input
|required
HTMLInputElement
|The target input HTML element
layout
|required
String or
Object
|Layout of keys. If you are using the built-in layouts, you can set as the name of the layout. If you want to use custom layout, you need to set a layout
Object.
accept
null
Function
|Event handler. Fired when the "Accept/Close" button pressed.
cancel
null
Function
|Event handler. Fired when the "Cancel" button pressed.
change
null
Function
|Event handler. Fired when the input value changed.
next
null
Function
|Event handler. Fired when the "Next" button pressed or the length of the value of the input reached the
maxLength of the
input
options
{}
Object
|Functional options.
defaultKeySet
default
String
|Default key set. You can choose a desired key set of your layout to be used when a keyboard is initialized.
|Option
|Default
|Accepted values
|Description
useKbEvents
false
boolean
|If true, the component will generate a
keydown event and trigger it. If it returns with
false, it won't insert the new character.
preventClickEvent
false
boolean
|If true, the component will
preventDefault the click event.
normal - Normal full layout. Similar as real keyboard layouts
numeric - Only for numbers
compact - Compact layout. Similar as mobile phone keyboard layouts
This command will start a
webpack-dev-server with content of
dev folder.
npm run dev
This command will build a distributable version in the
dist directory.
npm run build
npm test
Please send pull requests improving the usage and fixing bugs, improving documentation and providing better examples, or providing some testing, because these things are important.
vue-touch-keyboard is available under the MIT license.
Copyright (C) 2016 Icebob