This plugin is deprecated and not maintained anymore.

Touch events plugin for Vue.js. This plugin does not support Vue 2.0 yet.

This is a directive wrapper for Hammer.js 2.0.

Install

This branch is only compatible with Vue 1.0. For the Vue 2.0 compatible rewrite, see the next branch

CommonJS

Available through npm as vue-touch . var VueTouch = require ( 'vue-touch' ) Vue.use(VueTouch)

Direct include

You can also directly include it with a <script> tag when you have Vue and Hammer.js already included globally. It will automatically install itself, and will add a global VueTouch .

Usage

Using the v-touch directive

< a v-touch:tap = "onTap" > Tap me! </ a > < div v-touch:swipeleft = "onSwipeLeft" > Swipe me! </ div >

Configuring Recognizer Options

There are two ways to customize recognizer options such as direction and threshold . The first one is setting global options:

VueTouch.config.swipe = { threshold : 200 }

Or, you can use the v-touch-options directive to configure the behavior on a specific element:

< a v-touch:pan = "onPan" v-touch-options:pan = "{ direction: 'horizontal', threshold: 100 }" > </ a >

Registering Custom Events

VueTouch.registerCustomEvent( 'doubletap' , { type : 'tap' , taps : 2 })

< a v-touch:doubletap = "onDoubleTap" > </ a >

See Hammer.js documentation for all available events.

See /example for a multi-event demo. To build it, run npm install && npm run build .

License

MIT