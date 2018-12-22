openbase logo
vue-touch-easyhi

by vuejs
2.0.0 (see all)

Hammer.js wrapper for Vue.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

18

GitHub Stars

2.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

This plugin is deprecated and not maintained anymore.

vue-touch

Touch events plugin for Vue.js. This plugin does not support Vue 2.0 yet.

This is a directive wrapper for Hammer.js 2.0.

Install

This branch is only compatible with Vue 1.0. For the Vue 2.0 compatible rewrite, see the next branch

CommonJS

  • Available through npm as vue-touch.

    var VueTouch = require('vue-touch')
Vue.use(VueTouch)

Direct include

  • You can also directly include it with a <script> tag when you have Vue and Hammer.js already included globally. It will automatically install itself, and will add a global VueTouch.

Usage

Using the v-touch directive

<a v-touch:tap="onTap">Tap me!</a>

<div v-touch:swipeleft="onSwipeLeft">Swipe me!</div>

Configuring Recognizer Options

There are two ways to customize recognizer options such as direction and threshold. The first one is setting global options:

// change the threshold for all swipe recognizers
VueTouch.config.swipe = {
  threshold: 200
}

Or, you can use the v-touch-options directive to configure the behavior on a specific element:

<!-- detect only horizontal pans with a threshold of 100 -->
<a
  v-touch:pan="onPan"
  v-touch-options:pan="{ direction: 'horizontal', threshold: 100 }">
</a>

Registering Custom Events

// example registering a custom doubletap event.
// the `type` indicates the base recognizer to use from Hammer
// all other options are Hammer recognizer options.
VueTouch.registerCustomEvent('doubletap', {
  type: 'tap',
  taps: 2
})

<a v-touch:doubletap="onDoubleTap"></a>

See Hammer.js documentation for all available events.

See /example for a multi-event demo. To build it, run npm install && npm run build.

License

MIT

