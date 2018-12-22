Touch events plugin for Vue.js. This plugin does not support Vue 2.0 yet.
This is a directive wrapper for Hammer.js 2.0.
This branch is only compatible with Vue 1.0. For the Vue 2.0 compatible rewrite, see the
nextbranch
Available through npm as
vue-touch.
var VueTouch = require('vue-touch')
Vue.use(VueTouch)
<script> tag when you have Vue and Hammer.js already included globally. It will automatically install itself, and will add a global
VueTouch.
v-touch directive
<a v-touch:tap="onTap">Tap me!</a>
<div v-touch:swipeleft="onSwipeLeft">Swipe me!</div>
There are two ways to customize recognizer options such as
direction and
threshold. The first one is setting global options:
// change the threshold for all swipe recognizers
VueTouch.config.swipe = {
threshold: 200
}
Or, you can use the
v-touch-options directive to configure the behavior on a specific element:
<!-- detect only horizontal pans with a threshold of 100 -->
<a
v-touch:pan="onPan"
v-touch-options:pan="{ direction: 'horizontal', threshold: 100 }">
</a>
// example registering a custom doubletap event.
// the `type` indicates the base recognizer to use from Hammer
// all other options are Hammer recognizer options.
VueTouch.registerCustomEvent('doubletap', {
type: 'tap',
taps: 2
})
<a v-touch:doubletap="onDoubleTap"></a>
See Hammer.js documentation for all available events.
See
/example for a multi-event demo. To build it, run
npm install && npm run build.