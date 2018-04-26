Yet another top progress loading bar component for Vue.js.

Requirements

Installation

$ npm install vue-top-progress

Demo

Usage

< template > < vue-topprogress ref = "topProgress" > </ vue-topprogress > </ template > < script > import vueTopprogress from 'vue-top-progress' Vue.use(vueTopprogress) import { vueTopprogress } from 'vue-top-progress' export default { mounted () { this .$refs.topProgress.start() setTimeout( () => { this .$refs.topProgress.done() }, 2000 ) }, components : { vueTopprogress } } </ script >

Props

speed

Transition speed, in ms. Default: 350

easing

Transition function. Default: linear

color

Color of progress bar. Default: #29d

colorShadow

Shadow of progress bar. If omitted, will use progress bar color.

errorColor

Color of progress bar when status is error. Default: #f44336

height

Height of progress bar. Default: 3

trickle

Turn off the automatic incrementing behavior by setting this to false . Default: true

trickleSpeed

How often to trickle, in ms. Default: 250

minimum

Minimum percentage used upon starting. Default: 0.8

maximum

By default behavior, when progress start, it will never get to 100% until done or fail to be called. Setting this to adjust maximum percentage. Default: 97.5

zIndex

The z-index of component. Default: 9999

License

The MIT License