vtp

vue-top-progress

by wangjingchao
0.7.0 (see all)

Yet another top progress loading bar component for Vue.js.

Readme

vue-top-progress npm package

Yet another top progress loading bar component for Vue.js.

Requirements

Installation

$ npm install vue-top-progress

Demo

Demo

Usage

<template>
  <vue-topprogress ref="topProgress"></vue-topprogress>
</template>

<script>
import vueTopprogress from 'vue-top-progress'

Vue.use(vueTopprogress)

// or

import { vueTopprogress } from 'vue-top-progress'

export default {
  mounted () {
    this.$refs.topProgress.start()

    // Use setTimeout for demo
    setTimeout(() => {
      this.$refs.topProgress.done()
    }, 2000)
  },

  components: {
    vueTopprogress
  }
}
</script>

Props

speed

Transition speed, in ms. Default: 350

easing

Transition function. Default: linear

color

Color of progress bar. Default: #29d

colorShadow

Shadow of progress bar. If omitted, will use progress bar color.

errorColor

Color of progress bar when status is error. Default: #f44336

height

Height of progress bar. Default: 3

trickle

Turn off the automatic incrementing behavior by setting this to false. Default: true

trickleSpeed

How often to trickle, in ms. Default: 250

minimum

Minimum percentage used upon starting. Default: 0.8

maximum

By default behavior, when progress start, it will never get to 100% until done or fail to be called. Setting this to adjust maximum percentage. Default: 97.5

zIndex

The z-index of component. Default: 9999

License

The MIT License

