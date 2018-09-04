Simple toast notifications for Vue.js

Installation

Direct Download / CDN

https://unpkg.com/vue-toastr-2/dist/vue-toastr-2

unpkg.com provides NPM-based CDN links. The above link will always point to the latest release on NPM. You can also use a specific version/tag via URLs like https://unpkg.com/vue-toastr-2@0.0.0/dist/vue-toastr-2.js

Include vue-toastr-2 after Vue and it will install itself automatically:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue/dist/vue.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-toastr-2/dist/vue-toastr-2.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/vue-toastr-2/dist/vue-toastr-2.min.css" >

NPM

These dependencies are required to use vue-toastr-2 while using npm

jquery

toastr

npm install jquery npm install toastr npm install vue-toastr-2

Yarn

$ yarn add jquery $ yarn add toastr $ yarn add vue-toastr -2

When used with a module system, you must explicitly install the vue-toastr-2 via Vue.use() :

import Vue from 'vue' import VueToastr2 from 'vue-toastr-2' import 'vue-toastr-2/dist/vue-toastr-2.min.css' window .toastr = require ( 'toastr' ) Vue.use(VueToastr2)

You don't need to do this when using global script tags.

Usage

The notifications can be triggered from the components using this.$toastr property.

For documentation of options, look at toastr

Success

this .$toastr.success( 'Message' , 'Title' , options);

Error

this .$toastr.error( 'Message' , 'Title' , options);

Warning

this .$toastr.warning( 'Message' , 'Title' , options);

info

this .$toastr.info( 'Message' , 'Title' , options);

Dev Build

You will have to clone directly from GitHub and build vue-toastr-2 yourself if you want to use the latest dev build.

git clone https://github.com/saivarunk/vue-toastr-2.git node_modules/vue-toastr-2 cd node_modules/vue-toastr-2 npm install npm run build

📜 Changelog

Details changes for each release are documented in the CHANGELOG.md.

❗ Issues

Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue. Issues not conforming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.

💪 Contribution

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

©️ License

MIT