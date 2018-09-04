openbase logo
vt2

vue-toastr-2

by Varun Kruthiventi
0.0.10 (see all)

Simple toast notifications for Vue.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

vue-toastr-2

npm npm vue2 BuildStatus

Simple toast notifications for Vue.js

Installation

Direct Download / CDN

https://unpkg.com/vue-toastr-2/dist/vue-toastr-2

unpkg.com provides NPM-based CDN links. The above link will always point to the latest release on NPM. You can also use a specific version/tag via URLs like https://unpkg.com/vue-toastr-2@0.0.0/dist/vue-toastr-2.js

Include vue-toastr-2 after Vue and it will install itself automatically:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue/dist/vue.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-toastr-2/dist/vue-toastr-2.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/vue-toastr-2/dist/vue-toastr-2.min.css">

NPM

These dependencies are required to use vue-toastr-2 while using npm

  • jquery
  • toastr
$ npm install jquery
$ npm install toastr
$ npm install vue-toastr-2

Yarn

$ yarn add jquery
$ yarn add toastr
$ yarn add vue-toastr-2

When used with a module system, you must explicitly install the vue-toastr-2 via Vue.use():

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueToastr2 from 'vue-toastr-2'
import 'vue-toastr-2/dist/vue-toastr-2.min.css'

window.toastr = require('toastr')

Vue.use(VueToastr2)

You don't need to do this when using global script tags.

Usage

The notifications can be triggered from the components using this.$toastr property.

For documentation of options, look at toastr

Success

this.$toastr.success('Message', 'Title', options);

Error

this.$toastr.error('Message', 'Title', options);

Warning

this.$toastr.warning('Message', 'Title', options);

info

this.$toastr.info('Message', 'Title', options);

Dev Build

You will have to clone directly from GitHub and build vue-toastr-2 yourself if you want to use the latest dev build.

$ git clone https://github.com/saivarunk/vue-toastr-2.git node_modules/vue-toastr-2
$ cd node_modules/vue-toastr-2
$ npm install
$ npm run build

📜 Changelog

Details changes for each release are documented in the CHANGELOG.md.

❗ Issues

Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue. Issues not conforming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.

💪 Contribution

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

©️ License

MIT

