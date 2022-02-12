openbase logo
vt

vue-toastr

by A.Kadir Mutlu
2.1.2 (see all)

Vuejs Toast : Plugin and Component Capability.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.2K

GitHub Stars

98

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

vue-toastr

You can find React.js version of this library from here

For Vue.js 3 => vue-toastr@3.0.3 (still beta) There is no breaking changes.The api is as same as v2.

Dev branch: https://github.com/s4l1h/vue-toastr/tree/dev-v3 
Demo: https://codesandbox.io/s/quizzical-grass-eb62u


For Vue.js 2 => vue-toastr@2.1.2 (stable)
For Vue.js 1 => vue-toastr@1.0.4 (stable)

Project setup

yarn install

Compiles and hot-reloads for development

yarn run demo

Compiles and minifies for production

yarn run build

Lints and fixes files

yarn run lint

Build and Watch Documentation

yarn run docs

Reference and documentation

See http://s4l1h.github.io/vue-toastr/.

Basic Demo

https://codepen.io/s4l1h/pen/PyaRGQ

Contribute

You can send your pull requests via the dev branch.

