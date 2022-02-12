You can find React.js version of this library from here
For Vue.js 3 => vue-toastr@3.0.3 (still beta) There is no breaking changes.The api is as same as v2.
Dev branch: https://github.com/s4l1h/vue-toastr/tree/dev-v3
Demo: https://codesandbox.io/s/quizzical-grass-eb62u
For Vue.js 2 => vue-toastr@2.1.2 (stable)
For Vue.js 1 => vue-toastr@1.0.4 (stable)
yarn install
yarn run demo
yarn run build
yarn run lint
yarn run docs
See http://s4l1h.github.io/vue-toastr/.
https://codepen.io/s4l1h/pen/PyaRGQ
You can send your pull requests via the dev branch.