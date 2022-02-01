openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vt

vue-toastification

by Gustavo Maronato
1.7.14 (see all)

Vue notifications made easy!

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

37.8K

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Notification, Vue Toast

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Vue Toastification

NPM Bundle Vue 3

Build Status codecov

vt

Light, easy and beautiful toasts!

Wanna try it out? Check out the live demo!

Attention! These are the docs for Vue Toastification v2, which is only compatible with Vue 3+

If you are using Vue 2, check out Vue Toastification v1

Features

  • Vue 3 compatible!
  • Generic registration allows it to be used inside any app, even React!
  • Fully written in Typescript with full types support
  • RTL support
  • Easy to set up for real, you can make it work in less than 10sec!
  • Customize everything
  • Swipe to close 👌
  • Use your custom components or JSX as the toast body for endless possibilities!
  • Create custom experiences with onClose, onClick, and onMounted hooks
  • Custom toast filtering and enqueueing with lifecycle hooks
  • Remove toasts programmatically
  • Update toasts programmatically
  • Define behavior per toast
  • Pause toast when hovering and when the window loses focus 👁
  • Fancy progress bar to display the remaining time
  • Use your themes and animations easily
  • And much more!

Demo

Need some more convincing? Check out the demo

You can also check some examples.

Installation

$ yarn add vue-toastification@next
$ npm install --save vue-toastification@next

Using Vue 2? You should install Vue Toastification v1 instead.

Usage

Plugin registration

Add it as a plugin to your app:

import { createApp } from "vue";
import Toast from "vue-toastification";
// Import the CSS or use your own!
import "vue-toastification/dist/index.css";

const app = createApp(...);

const options = {
    // You can set your default options here
};

app.use(Toast, options);

Or, if you are using Typescript:

import { createApp } from "vue";
import Toast, { PluginOptions } from "vue-toastification";
// Import the CSS or use your own!
import "vue-toastification/dist/index.css";

const app = createApp(...);

const options: PluginOptions = {
    // You can set your default options here
};

app.use(Toast, options);

Creating toasts

To create toasts, get a toast interface by calling useToast from within a component.

<script>
  import { useToast } from "vue-toastification";

  export default {
    setup() {
      // Get toast interface
      const toast = useToast();

      // Use it!
      toast("I'm a toast!");

      // or with options
      toast.success("My toast content", {
        timeout: 2000
      });
      // These options will override the options defined in the "app.use" plugin registration for this specific toast

      // Make it available inside methods
      return { toast }
    },

    methods: {
      myMethod() {

        // Since you returned `toast` from setup(), you can access it now
        this.toast.info("I'm an info toast!");
      }
    }
  }
</script>

Using with Vuex or outside components

By default, Vue Toastification creates the plugin using a global event bus, so all you need to do to use it outside your components is to call useToast().

// store.js
import { createStore } from 'vuex'
import { useToast } from 'vue-toastification'

const toast = useToast()

const store = createStore({
  state: {
    count: 0
  },
  mutations: {
    increment (state) {
      state.count++
    }
  },
  actions: {
    increment (context) {
      context.commit('increment')
      toast.success("incremented!")
    }
  }
})

Positioning the Toast

By default, the toasts will be displayed at the top right corner of your screen, but you can set it manually using the position option.

You can use the type definitions or one of the allowed values: top-right, top-center, top-left, bottom-right, bottom-center, bottom-left.

import Toast, { POSITION } from "vue-toastification";

app.use(Toast, {
    // Setting the global default position
    position: POSITION.TOP_LEFT
});


// Or set it per toast
toast("I'm a toast", { position: POSITION.BOTTOM_LEFT });

Toast types

Depending on the context, you may want to use toasts of different colors. You can easily do that by setting the type of toast to be displayed.

toast("Default toast");
toast.info("Info toast");
toast.success("Success toast");
toast.error("Error toast");
toast.warning("Warning toast");

// You can also set the type programmatically when calling the default toast
import { TYPE } from "vue-toastification";

toast("Also a success toast", {
    type: TYPE.SUCCESS  // or "success", "error", "default", "info" and "warning"
});

Setting the type only works when using toast, it won't work when registering the plugin with app.use.

Setting the toast timeout

You can set for how long the toast will remain on the screen (in milliseconds) using the timeout option or disable it altogether by setting it to false

// 1 second
toast("Quick toast", { timeout: 1000 });

// Or make the toast permanent until manually closed
toast("Persistent toast", { timeout: false })

// Or set it when registering the plugin
app.use(Toast, { timeout: 2000 });

Using a custom component

Passing strings as the toast content is not enough? You can render anything inside the toast using custom components! Vue Toastification accepts both Vue Components and JSX templates as parameters.

When using custom components, the prop toastId containing the toast ID is always passed by default. Also, an event listener for close-toast is attached, so you can close the toast programmatically by emitting it from inside the component.

See an example with custom components in action:

Edit Vue Template

Render a component

To use a Single File Component as content just pass it to the toast:

import MyComponent from "./MyComponent.vue";


toast(MyComponent);

Close the toast using a custom component

When using custom components it is also possible to close the toast from within.

To do that, just emit the close-toast event

// MyComponent.vue

<template>
    <button @click="$emit('close-toast')">Close Toast</button>
</template>


// OtherFile.vue
import MyComponent from "./MyComponent.vue";


// This toast will be closed when the button inside it is clicked
toast(MyComponent);

Render a JSX component

Sometimes you won't want to create a whole component just for a toast. In those cases, you can pass a JSX template to the Toast for it to render as a component

Note: Read this to learn how to enable JSX inside of Vue

const myJSX = (
    <div>
        <h1>My Title</h1>
        <span>My text</span>
    </div>
);

// Vue Toastification will generate the appropriate render function automatically.
toast(myJSX);

Render a component with props and events

Usually, it is not enough to just render a simple component and you'll need to handle events or pass props. You can do that too!

Just pass the content in the format

{
    component: Component,
    props:  {
        propName: propValue  // Optional
    },
    listeners: {
        eventName: eventHandler  // Optional
    }
}

Props will be passed to the created component and the event listeners will be attached to it as well.

Note: Props passed are not reactive

const content = {
    // Your component or JSX template
    component: MyComponent,

    // Props are just regular props, but these won't be reactive
    props: {
        myProp: "abc",
        otherProp: 123
    },

    // Listeners will listen to and execute on event emission
    listeners: {
        click: () => console.log("Clicked!"),
        myEvent: myEventHandler
    }
};


toast(content);

Access global components and plugins inside toasts

When building custom toast components, it may be useful to access the context of your main app to use stuff that is shared globally inside it. These include things like:

  • global components such as RouterLink, NuxtLink, etc
  • global state and properties
  • custom directives
  • custom mixins
  • data from other plugins

To give Vue Toastification access to your app's context, you can set shareAppContext to true during registration.

app.use(Toast, {
    shareAppContext: true,
});

Dismiss toasts programmatically

When a toast is created, an ID is assigned to it. You can use it later to programmatically dismiss the toast.

You can also choose a custom ID (String or Number) for the toast during its creation.

// Get the toast ID on creation
const toastId = toast("my toast");

// Dismiss it later
toast.dismiss(toastId);

// Pass your custom ID to the toast
toast("my other toast", { id: "my id" });
toast.dismiss("my id");

Update toasts programmatically

You can update toasts contents and props programmatically using its ID.

The method signature is $toast.update(id, { content, options }, create) with content, options and create being optional. Updates override previous values.

create is a boolean, false by default. If true, a toast will be created if no matching toast with the id is found.

// Get the toast ID on creation
const toastId = toast("Loading...");

// Update it later
toast.update(toastId, { content: "Loaded!" });

// Pass your custom ID to the toast
toast("my other toast", { id: "my id", timeout: false });
toast.update("my id", { content: "Finished!", options: { timeout: 5000 } });

Note: The remaining timeout of the toast will be carried on updates. To reset the timeout, simply pass a timeout option during the update. It can be the same as the one set during the toast creation.

Clear all toasts

You can also dismiss all toasts at once using clear.

toast("my toast A");
toast("my toast B");
toast("my toast C");

// Dismiss all toasts
toast.clear();

Styling

There are two ways to style your toast components. You can either add custom classes to the toast or containers and modify them using those or you can override the actual toast's SCSS when importing them.

Custom toast classes

toast("my toast", {
    // For the actual toast, including different toast types:
    toastClassName: "my-custom-toast-class",

    // For the toast body when using strings or a custom component as content
    bodyClassName: ["custom-class-1", "custom-class-2"]
});

<style>
/* When setting CSS, remember that priority increases with specificity, so don't forget to select the existing classes as well */

    .Vue-Toastification__toast--default.my-custom-toast-class {
        background-color: red;
    }

    /* Applied to the toast body when using regular strings as content */
    .Vue-Toastification__toast-body.custom-class-1 {
        font-size: 30px;
    }

    /* Applied to a wrapper div when using a custom component as content */
    .Vue-Toastification__toast-component-body.custom-class-2 {
        width: 100%;
    }
</style>

These can also be defined when registering the vue plugin.

Note: bodyClassNames applied to toasts that use a custom component are not applied to the custom component itself. Instead, they are applied to a div that wraps the custom component.

Custom toast container classes

You can also add custom classes to the toast's containers. Keep in mind that here containers refer to the 6 divs that contain the toasts in the 6 possible toast positions (top-right, top-left, etc).

These classes can be defined during plugin initialization.

app.use(Toast, {
    // Can be either a string or an array of strings
    containerClassName: "my-container-class",
});

<style>
/* When setting CSS, remember that priority increases with specificity, so don't forget to select the existing classes as well */

    /* This will only affect the top-right container */
    .Vue-Toastification__container.top-right.my-container-class{
        top: 10em;
    }

    /* This will affect all 6 containers */
    .Vue-Toastification__container.my-container-class{
        position: relative;
    }
</style>

Override SCSS variables

There is a set of pre defined variables that you can override to change some basic styling.

If you have an SCSS loader in your project, simply create a file overriding the defaults

// yourMainScssFile.scss

// Override the variables or import a file that overrides them
$vt-color-success: white;
$vt-text-color-success: #000;

// Import the regular Vue Toastification stylesheets (or create your own)
@import "vue-toastification/src/scss/_variables";
@import "vue-toastification/src/scss/_toastContainer";
@import "vue-toastification/src/scss/_toast";
@import "vue-toastification/src/scss/_closeButton";
@import "vue-toastification/src/scss/_progressBar";
@import "vue-toastification/src/scss/_icon";
@import "vue-toastification/src/scss/animations/_bounce";

Then you import it when registering the plugin

import Toast from "vue-toastification";

// The magic is here
import "./yourMainScssFile.scss";

app.use(Toast);

Right to left support

Right to left layouts are also supported. It can be enabled per toast or globally through plugin options:

// Set RTL on individual toasts
toast.success("!detrevnI", { rtl: true });

// Or globally
app.use(Toast, {
  rtl: true
});

Transitions

Vue Toastification comes with built-in transitions, but you can also customize your own.

Default Usage using the built-in bounce transition:

app.use(Toast, {
  transition: "Vue-Toastification__bounce",
  maxToasts: 20,
  newestOnTop: true
});

Some of the currently available built-in transitions are:

  • Bounce (default): Set the transition property to "Vue-Toastification__bounce"
  • Fade-In / Out: Set the transition property to "Vue-Toastification__fade"
  • Slide-In / Out (Blurred): Set the transition property to "Vue-Toastification__slideBlurred" However, new ones may be added so be sure to check the live demo page for the updated list.

Custom transitions

When registering the plugin you can use your custom transitions as the toasts' transitions. You can use both named transitions or the transition classes separately.

Vue Toastification uses Vue's built-in transition-group components, so read how they work before creating your own.

Note: You only need to implement the enter-active, leave-active and move transition classes.

We'll use the following transition in our examples:

@keyframes fadeIn {
  from {
    opacity: 0;
  }
  to {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}
@keyframes fadeOut {
  from {
    opacity: 1;
  }
  to {
    opacity: 0;
  }
}
.fade-enter-active {
  animation-name: fadeIn;
  animation-duration: 750ms;
  animation-fill-mode: both;
}
.fade-leave-active {
  animation-name: fadeOut;
  animation-duration: 750ms;
  animation-fill-mode: both;
}
.fade-move {
  transition-timing-function: ease-in-out;
  transition-property: all;
  transition-duration: 400ms;
}

Named transitions

To setup named transitions just pass the transition name.

Using the transition defined above, we can use it like so:

app.use(Toast, {
    transition: "fade"
});

Transition classes

You can also specify which entering, leaving and moving transitions to use. Please note that if you use custom transition classes you'll need to specify all 3 classes for it to work. You can, however, use Vue Toastification's default "bounce" transition to fill the gaps. Its classes are Vue-Toastification__bounce-enter-active, Vue-Toastification__bounce-leave-active and Vue-Toastification__bounce-move.

Example using a mix of fade and bounce transitions:

app.use(Toast, {
    transition: {
        enter: "fade-enter-active",
        leave: "Vue-Toastification__bounce-leave-active",
        move: "fade-move"
    }
});

Toast Icons

By default, all toasts will come with a little icon to the left representing what the message is about. These are fully customizable as you'll see.

Disabling icons

You can entirely disable the icon from the toast by setting icon: false when either registering the plugin or creating toasts. Without the icon, the toast's content will fill its place and appear closer to the edge.

// Disable every toast's icon by default
app.use(Toast, {
    icon: false
});

// Disable icons per toast
toast('No icon!', { icon: false });

Using custom icons

You can also use custom icons with the icon option. To do so, you'll probably need to install these icons in your app with an icon library, such as FontAwesome or Material Icons.

You can also install a Vue icon library with custom components, such as Vue FontAwesome.

Using them varies between icon libraries. You can either override icon classes with icon: "my-icon-class", pass a custom component / JSX, or you can set up more complex icon systems by passing an object. Let's look at the options with some examples:

// Using Font Awesome icons
toast('Icons are awesome!', { icon: 'fas fa-rocket' });

// Using Material Icons
toast('Material icons!', {
  icon: {
    iconClass: 'material-icons',  // Optional
    iconChildren: 'check_circle', // Optional
    iconTag: 'span'               // Optional
  }
});

As you can see, we can either just pass a string or define classes, children, and tags for our icons.

When you just pass a string, for example fas fa-rocket, the rendered component will look like:

<i class="fas fa-rocket"></i>

If your icon library supports that, then you're good to go!

Other libraries require you to define icons with ligatures. To support that, Vue Toastification allows you to construct your icon component through some options: iconClass, iconChildren and iconTag.

Taking the Material Icon example from above, the rendered component would look like:

<span class="material-icons">check_circle</span>

Both examples will have an extra class, Vue-Toastification__icon. You can see what it does here or you can override it with your CSS classes.

Close Button

You can modify the toast close buttons in 3 ways:

  • Hide it
  • Use a custom component instead of the standard one
  • Add extra classes to it

Hiding the close button

To hide it, simply set closeButton to false when calling the toast or setting up the plugin

toast('No close button', {
  closeButton: false
});

Only show the close button on hover

You can also hide the close button unless the toast is being hovered. To do so, set showCloseButtonOnHover to true when calling the toast or setting up the plugin

toast('No close button', {
  showCloseButtonOnHover: true
});

Custom close button component

You can also use custom components as close buttons. It accepts Single File Components, JSX and tag names:

toast('With a custom close component', {
  closeButton: MyComponent
});

Custom close button classes

The close button can be customized with custom classes. These can be either a single string or an array of strings

toast('With custom classes', {
  closeButtonClassName: "my-button-class"
});

Presetting default toast options per type

If you want to unify the behavior throughout the application and Don't Repeat Yourself, you could extract the default behavior for each type of toast.

import Toast, { TYPE } from "vue-toastification";

const options = {
    toastDefaults: {
        // ToastOptions object for each type of toast
        [TYPE.ERROR]: {
            timeout: 10000,
            closeButton: false,
        },
        [TYPE.SUCCESS]: {
            timeout: 3000,
            hideProgressBar: true,
        }    
    }
};


app.use(Toast, options);

Updating default options

Some options are only available when registering the plugin, like transition, maxToasts and others. If you need to update those options in runtime, there is a method you can call to update the default options:

const update = {
    transition: "my-transition"
};

toast.updateDefaults(update);

Note: updateDefaults will do a shallow update on your default options.

You can use updateDefaults to update any of the default API options, but be careful as they are updated globally, so all new toasts will share the new defaults.

Custom toast filters

Some applications require custom logic to select which toasts to display and how to display them. To solve this issue, Vue Toastification provides you with two callback functions that give you fine control of your toasts. These are filterBeforeCreate and filterToasts.

filterBeforeCreate

Called just before toast creation, filterBeforeCreate allows you to edit toast props in runtime or discard toasts entirely.

It takes two parameters:

  • The new toast's props
  • A list of existing toasts

It must return the modified toast props, or false to discard the toast.

Example implementation of a preventDuplicates feature, which prevents toasts of the same type from appearing simultaneously:

// App.js

// Prevents toasts of the same type from appearing simultaneously, discarding duplicates
const filterBeforeCreate = (toast, toasts) => {
  if (toasts.filter(t => t.type === toast.type).length !== 0) {
    // Returning false discards the toast
    return false;
  }
  // You can modify the toast if you want
  return toast;
}

app.use(Toast, { filterBeforeCreate });

filterToasts

This callback enables you to filter created toasts from being rendered. It differs from filterBeforeCreate by allowing you to enqueue toasts, as opposed to the former, which allows you to discard them.

It takes the list of created toasts and must return a list of toasts to be rendered. Filtered toasts may be rendered later on.

Another example of preventDuplicates feature that enqueues toasts instead of discarding them:

// App.js

// Enqueues toasts of the same type, preventing duplicates
const filterToasts = (toasts) => {
  // Keep track of existing types
  const types = {};
  return toasts.reduce((aggToasts, toast) => {
    // Check if type was not seen before
    if (!types[toast.type]) {
      aggToasts.push(toast);
      types[toast.type] = true;
    }
    return aggToasts;
  }, []);
}

app.use(Toast, { filterToasts });

Custom toast containers

By default, all toasts are mounted to a div that is a direct child of document.body, but your application may require that toasts be mounted elsewhere for whatever reason. Vue Toastification allows you to do that by accepting a container plugin option. That option may be either an HTMLElement or a function that returns or resolves into an HTMLElement.

Existing nodes as toast containers

To use an existing node, simply pass it as the argument:

// App.js

const myContainer = document.querySelector('#my-container');

app.use(Toast, { container: myContainer });

You may also use a function that returns the node:

// App.js

const getContainer = () => document.querySelector('#my-container');

app.use(Toast, { container: getContainer });

Async nodes as toast containers

Sometimes your node may not exist by the time the plugin is initialized. This may happen if, for example, it is created by Vue. To dynamically mount your component, pass an async function that resolves into a node instead.

The example below uses the Mutation Observer API to test for a node identifiable by the ID toast-container:

// App.js

function asyncGetContainer() {
  return new Promise(resolve => {
    const observer = new MutationObserver(function(mutations, me) {
      const myContainer = document.getElementById("toast-container");
      if (myContainer) {
        me.disconnect();
        resolve(myContainer);
      }
    });
    observer.observe(document, {
      childList: true,
      subtree: true
    });
  });
}

app.use(Toast, { container: asyncGetContainer });

When setting up a container this way, all calls to toast will still be executed successfully and the toasts will be displayed all at once when it is mounted.

Advanced patterns

Vue Toastification works by creating a separate Vue App whenever you create a fresh instance of it. This means that you can create as many instances of it as you want and then interact with them independently.

Creating new instances

To create a new instance, use createToastInterface:

import { createToastInterface } from "vue-toastification";

const myInterface = createToastInterface();

It accepts all of the regular PluginOptions too:

import { createToastInterface } from "vue-toastification";

const myInterface = createToastInterface({
  timeout: 1000
});

When called this way, a new Vue App is created and the Vue Toastification container is attached to it. All calls to the interface methods (myInterface.success(), etc), will trigger toasts to appear inside the new container.

Creating interfaces to existing instances

If you want to reuse a Vue Toastification instance, you can provide its EventBus to createToastInterface and get an interface to the existing instance, without creating a new one.

import { createToastInterface, EventBus } from "vue-toastification";

// Create a new event bus
const myEventBus = new EventBus();

// Generate the first interface, passing your eventBus as a parameter
const toast = createToastInterface({
  timeout: 1000,
  eventBus: myEventBus,
});

// Later, generate another interface to the same instance
const otherToast = createToastInterface(myEventBus);

You can also create interfaces to existing instances using useToast:

import { useToast } from "vue-toastification";
import { myEventBus } from "./otherFile.js";

const toast = useToast(myEventBus);

Manually providing interfaces

Sometimes you may need to create a new Vue Toastification instance and make it available only to a subtree of components. You can do that using provideToast, which takes PluginOptions, creates a new instance and provides an interface to it.

<!-- Parent component -->
<script>
  import { provideToast } from "vue-toastification";

  export default {
    setup() {
      provideToast({
        timeout: 1000
      })
    }
  }
</script>

<!-- Child components -->
<script>
  import { useToast } from "vue-toastification";

  export default {
    setup() {
      const toast = useToast()
    }
  }
</script>

API

Plugin registration (app.use)

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
positionStringtop-rightPosition of the toast on the screen. Can be any of top-right, top-center, top-left, bottom-right, bottom-center, bottom-left.
newestOnTopBooleantrueWhether or not the newest toasts are placed on the top of the stack.
maxToastsNumber20Maximum number of toasts on each stack at a time. Overflows wait until older toasts are dismissed to appear.
transitionString or ObjectVue-Toastification__bounceName of the Vue Transition or object with classes to use. Only enter-active, leave-active and move are applied.
draggableBooleantrueWhether or not the toast can be dismissed by being dragged to the side.
draggablePercentPositive Number0.6By how much of the toast width in percent (0 to 1) it must be dragged before being dismissed.
pauseOnFocusLossBooleantrueWhether or not the toast is paused when the window loses focus.
pauseOnHoverBooleantrueWhether or not the toast is paused when it is hovered by the mouse.
closeOnClickBooleantrueWhether or not the toast is closed when clicked.
timeoutPositive Integer or false5000How many milliseconds for the toast to be auto dismissed, or false to disable.
containerHTMLElement or function that returns/resolves into an HTMLElementdocument.bodyContainer where the toasts are mounted.
toastClassNameString or Array of Strings[]Custom classes applied to the toast.
bodyClassNameString or Array of Strings[]Custom classes applied to the body of the toast.
hideProgressBarBooleanfalseWhether or not the progress bar is hidden.
iconBoolean, String, Object Vue Component or JSXtrueCustom icon class to be used. When set to true, the icon is set automatically depending on the toast type and false disables the icon. Object shape is { iconClass: String, iconChildren: String, iconTag: String }
toastDefaultsObjectundefinedToast's defaults object for configuring default toast options for each toast type.
filterBeforeCreateFunctionNOOPCallback to filter toasts before their creation. Takes a toast and toasts argument and returns a toast or false
filterToastsFunctionNOOPCallback to filter created toasts. Takes a list of toasts argument and return a filtered list of toasts
closeButtonClassNameString or Array of Strings[]Custom classes applied to the close button of the toast.
closeButtonfalse, Vue Component, JSX or HTML Tag name"button"Custom component that can be used as the close button.
showCloseButtonOnHoverBooleanfalseOnly shows the close button when hovering the toast.
containerClassNameString or Array of Strings[]Extra CSS class or classes added to each of the Toast containers.
onMountedFunction (containerApp, containerComponent) => voidundefinedCallback executed when the Toast container is mounted. Receives the app and container instances as parameters.
accessibility{ toastRole?: string; closeButtonLabel?: string }{ toastRole: "alert", closeButtonLabel: "close" }Accessibility options. Define the role attribute of the toast body and the aria-label attribute of the close button.
rtlBooleanfalseEnables Right to Left layout.
eventBusEventBus instanceauto-generatedEventBus instance used to pass events between the interface and the plugin instance.
shareAppContextBoolean or App instancefalseWhether or not to share your main app's context with Vue Toastification.

Toast (toast)

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
contentString, Vue Component, JSX or ObjectYesToast contents. It can either be a string, a Vue Component, a JSX template or an Object. The shape of the object and its properties are described here
optionsObjectNoToast options. Described here

Toast Content Object

PropTypeRequiredDescription
componentVue Component or JSXYesComponent that will be rendered.
propsObjectNopropName: propValue pairs of props that will be passed to the component. These are not reactive
listenersObjectNoeventName: eventHandler pairs of events that the component can emit.

Toast Options Object

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
idNumber or StringautoID of the toast.
typeStringdefaultType of the toast. Can be any of success, error, default, info and warning
positionStringtop-rightPosition of the toast on the screen. Can be any of top-right, top-center, top-left, bottom-right, bottom-center, bottom-left.
draggableBooleantrueWhether or not the toast can be dismissed by being dragged to the side.
draggablePercentPositive Number0.6By how much of the toast width in percent (0 to 1) it must be dragged before being dismissed.
pauseOnFocusLossBooleantrueWhether or not the toast is paused when the window loses focus.
pauseOnHoverBooleantrueWhether or not the toast is paused when it is hovered by the mouse.
closeOnClickBooleantrueWhether or not the toast is closed when clicked.
onClickFunctionNOOPCallback executed when the toast is clicked. A closeToast callback is passed as an argument to onClick when it is called.
onCloseFunctionNOOPCallback executed when the toast is closed.
timeoutPositive Integer or false5000How many milliseconds for the toast to be auto dismissed, or false to disable.
toastClassNameString or Array of Strings[]Custom classes applied to the toast.
bodyClassNameString or Array of Strings[]Custom classes applied to the body of the toast.
hideProgressBarBooleanfalseWhether or not the progress bar is hidden.
iconBoolean, String, Object Vue Component or JSXtrueCustom icon class to be used. When set to true, the icon is set automatically depending on the toast type and false disables the icon. Object shape is { iconClass: String, iconChildren: String, iconTag: String }
closeButtonClassNameString or Array of Strings[]Custom classes applied to the close button of the toast.
closeButtonfalse, Vue Component, JSX or HTML Tag name"button"Custom component that can be used as the close button.
showCloseButtonOnHoverBooleanfalseOnly shows the close button when hovering the toast.
accessibility{ toastRole?: string; closeButtonLabel?: string }{ toastRole: "alert", closeButtonLabel: "close" }Accessibility options. Define the role attribute of the toast body and the aria-label attribute of the close button.
rtlBooleanfalseEnables Right to Left layout.

⚠️️ Toast options supersede Plugin Registration props ⚠️

Updating from v1.x

Aside from dropping Vue 2 support in favor of Vue 3, not much has changed between v1.x and v2.x.

Creating toasts

this.$toast is not available anymore. Use useToast to get a toast interface. The returning object is identical and has the same methods as this.$toast.

Deprecated options

Due to some changes on Vue's transition system, transitionDuration has been deprecated. To change the duration of a transition, change or override the transition classes.

Acknowledgements

This project was heavily inspired by the beautiful React Toastify project and other great Vue libraries.

License

Copyright (C) 2020 Maronato. Licensed under MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
SilviuIordacheCraiova5 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago
Meir Roth7 Ratings0 Reviews
Photographer & Web Developer
8 months ago

Alternatives

vtn
vue-toast-notificationYet another toast notification plugin for Vue.js :tulip:
GitHub Stars
328
Weekly Downloads
14K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vn
vue-notification:icecream: Vue.js 2 library for showing notifications
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
60K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
mvt
mosha-vue-toastifyA light weight and fun Vue 3 toast or notification or snack bar or however you wanna call it library.
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
3K
vn
@kyvg/vue3-notificationVue 3 notification library 💬
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
4K
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-notificationsSyncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
649
See 42 Alternatives

Tutorials

vue-toastification - Light, easy and beautiful toasts for Vue - Notification | ReposHub
reposhub.comvue-toastification - Light, easy and beautiful toasts for Vue - Notification | ReposHubVue Toastification Light, easy and beautiful toasts! Wanna try it out? Check out the live demo! Vue Toastification Features Demo Installation Usage Pl,vue-toastification
Lightweight Beautiful Toast Notification - Vue Toastification - Vue Script
www.vuescript.com4 months agoLightweight Beautiful Toast Notification - Vue Toastification - Vue ScriptToastification is a lightweight, configurable, pretty nice toast notification library for Vue.js apps.
vue-toastification examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.iovue-toastification examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use vue-toastification by viewing and forking vue-toastification example apps on CodeSandbox