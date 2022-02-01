Vue Toastification

Light, easy and beautiful toasts!

Wanna try it out? Check out the live demo!

Attention! These are the docs for Vue Toastification v2, which is only compatible with Vue 3+

If you are using Vue 2, check out Vue Toastification v1

Features

Vue 3 compatible!

compatible! Generic registration allows it to be used inside any app, even React!

Fully written in Typescript with full types support

RTL support

Easy to set up for real, you can make it work in less than 10sec!

Customize everything

Swipe to close 👌

Use your custom components or JSX as the toast body for endless possibilities!

Create custom experiences with onClose , onClick , and onMounted hooks

, , and hooks Custom toast filtering and enqueueing with lifecycle hooks

Remove toasts programmatically

Update toasts programmatically

Define behavior per toast

Pause toast when hovering and when the window loses focus 👁

Fancy progress bar to display the remaining time

Use your themes and animations easily

And much more!

Demo

Need some more convincing? Check out the demo

You can also check some examples.

Installation

$ yarn add vue-toastification $ npm install --save vue-toastification

Using Vue 2? You should install Vue Toastification v1 instead.

Usage

Plugin registration

Add it as a plugin to your app:

import { createApp } from "vue" ; import Toast from "vue-toastification" ; import "vue-toastification/dist/index.css" ; const app = createApp(...); const options = { }; app.use(Toast, options);

Or, if you are using Typescript:

import { createApp } from "vue" ; import Toast, { PluginOptions } from "vue-toastification" ; import "vue-toastification/dist/index.css" ; const app = createApp(...); const options: PluginOptions = { }; app.use(Toast, options);

Creating toasts

To create toasts, get a toast interface by calling useToast from within a component.

< script > import { useToast } from "vue-toastification" ; export default { setup() { const toast = useToast(); toast( "I'm a toast!" ); toast.success( "My toast content" , { timeout : 2000 }); return { toast } }, methods : { myMethod() { this .toast.info( "I'm an info toast!" ); } } } </ script >

Using with Vuex or outside components

By default, Vue Toastification creates the plugin using a global event bus, so all you need to do to use it outside your components is to call useToast() .

import { createStore } from 'vuex' import { useToast } from 'vue-toastification' const toast = useToast() const store = createStore({ state : { count : 0 }, mutations : { increment (state) { state.count++ } }, actions : { increment (context) { context.commit( 'increment' ) toast.success( "incremented!" ) } } })

Positioning the Toast

By default, the toasts will be displayed at the top right corner of your screen, but you can set it manually using the position option.

You can use the type definitions or one of the allowed values: top-right, top-center, top-left, bottom-right, bottom-center, bottom-left.

import Toast, { POSITION } from "vue-toastification" ; app.use(Toast, { position : POSITION.TOP_LEFT }); toast( "I'm a toast" , { position : POSITION.BOTTOM_LEFT });

Toast types

Depending on the context, you may want to use toasts of different colors. You can easily do that by setting the type of toast to be displayed.

toast( "Default toast" ); toast.info( "Info toast" ); toast.success( "Success toast" ); toast.error( "Error toast" ); toast.warning( "Warning toast" ); import { TYPE } from "vue-toastification" ; toast( "Also a success toast" , { type : TYPE.SUCCESS });

Setting the type only works when using toast , it won't work when registering the plugin with app.use .

Setting the toast timeout

You can set for how long the toast will remain on the screen (in milliseconds) using the timeout option or disable it altogether by setting it to false

toast( "Quick toast" , { timeout : 1000 }); toast( "Persistent toast" , { timeout : false }) app.use(Toast, { timeout : 2000 });

Using a custom component

Passing strings as the toast content is not enough? You can render anything inside the toast using custom components! Vue Toastification accepts both Vue Components and JSX templates as parameters.

When using custom components, the prop toastId containing the toast ID is always passed by default. Also, an event listener for close-toast is attached, so you can close the toast programmatically by emitting it from inside the component.

See an example with custom components in action:

Render a component

To use a Single File Component as content just pass it to the toast:

import MyComponent from "./MyComponent.vue" ; toast(MyComponent);

Close the toast using a custom component

When using custom components it is also possible to close the toast from within.

To do that, just emit the close-toast event

<template> < button @ click = "$emit('close-toast')" > Close Toast </ button > </ template > import MyComponent from "./MyComponent.vue" ; toast(MyComponent);

Render a JSX component

Sometimes you won't want to create a whole component just for a toast. In those cases, you can pass a JSX template to the Toast for it to render as a component

Note: Read this to learn how to enable JSX inside of Vue

const myJSX = ( < div > < h1 > My Title </ h1 > < span > My text </ span > </ div > ); toast(myJSX);

Render a component with props and events

Usually, it is not enough to just render a simple component and you'll need to handle events or pass props. You can do that too!

Just pass the content in the format

{ component : Component, props : { propName : propValue }, listeners : { eventName : eventHandler } }

Props will be passed to the created component and the event listeners will be attached to it as well.

Note: Props passed are not reactive

const content = { component : MyComponent, props : { myProp : "abc" , otherProp : 123 }, listeners : { click : () => console .log( "Clicked!" ), myEvent : myEventHandler } }; toast(content);

Access global components and plugins inside toasts

When building custom toast components, it may be useful to access the context of your main app to use stuff that is shared globally inside it. These include things like:

global components such as RouterLink , NuxtLink , etc

, , etc global state and properties

custom directives

custom mixins

data from other plugins

To give Vue Toastification access to your app's context, you can set shareAppContext to true during registration.

app.use(Toast, { shareAppContext: true , });

Dismiss toasts programmatically

When a toast is created, an ID is assigned to it. You can use it later to programmatically dismiss the toast.

You can also choose a custom ID (String or Number) for the toast during its creation.

const toastId = toast( "my toast" ); toast.dismiss(toastId); toast( "my other toast" , { id : "my id" }); toast.dismiss( "my id" );

You can update toasts contents and props programmatically using its ID.

The method signature is $toast.update(id, { content, options }, create) with content , options and create being optional. Updates override previous values.

create is a boolean, false by default. If true , a toast will be created if no matching toast with the id is found.

const toastId = toast( "Loading..." ); toast.update(toastId, { content : "Loaded!" }); toast( "my other toast" , { id : "my id" , timeout : false }); toast.update( "my id" , { content : "Finished!" , options : { timeout : 5000 } });

Note: The remaining timeout of the toast will be carried on updates. To reset the timeout, simply pass a timeout option during the update. It can be the same as the one set during the toast creation.

Clear all toasts

You can also dismiss all toasts at once using clear .

toast( "my toast A" ); toast( "my toast B" ); toast( "my toast C" ); toast.clear();

Styling

There are two ways to style your toast components. You can either add custom classes to the toast or containers and modify them using those or you can override the actual toast's SCSS when importing them.

Custom toast classes

toast( "my toast" , { toastClassName : "my-custom-toast-class" , bodyClassName : [ "custom-class-1" , "custom-class-2" ] });

< style > .Vue-Toastification__toast--default .my-custom-toast-class { background-color : red; } .Vue-Toastification__toast-body .custom-class-1 { font-size : 30px ; } .Vue-Toastification__toast-component-body .custom-class-2 { width : 100% ; } </ style >

These can also be defined when registering the vue plugin.

Note: bodyClassName s applied to toasts that use a custom component are not applied to the custom component itself. Instead, they are applied to a div that wraps the custom component.

Custom toast container classes

You can also add custom classes to the toast's containers. Keep in mind that here containers refer to the 6 div s that contain the toasts in the 6 possible toast positions ( top-right , top-left , etc).

These classes can be defined during plugin initialization.

app.use(Toast, { containerClassName : "my-container-class" , });

< style > .Vue-Toastification__container .top-right .my-container-class { top : 10em ; } .Vue-Toastification__container .my-container-class { position : relative; } </ style >

Override SCSS variables

There is a set of pre defined variables that you can override to change some basic styling.

If you have an SCSS loader in your project, simply create a file overriding the defaults

$vt-color-success : white; $vt-text-color-success : #000 ; @ import "vue-toastification/src/scss/_variables" ; @ import "vue-toastification/src/scss/_toastContainer" ; @ import "vue-toastification/src/scss/_toast" ; @ import "vue-toastification/src/scss/_closeButton" ; @ import "vue-toastification/src/scss/_progressBar" ; @ import "vue-toastification/src/scss/_icon" ; @ import "vue-toastification/src/scss/animations/_bounce" ;

Then you import it when registering the plugin

import Toast from "vue-toastification" ; import "./yourMainScssFile.scss" ; app.use(Toast);

Right to left support

Right to left layouts are also supported. It can be enabled per toast or globally through plugin options:

toast.success( "!detrevnI" , { rtl : true }); app.use(Toast, { rtl : true });

Transitions

Vue Toastification comes with built-in transitions, but you can also customize your own.

Default Usage using the built-in bounce transition:

app.use(Toast, { transition : "Vue-Toastification__bounce" , maxToasts : 20 , newestOnTop : true });

Some of the currently available built-in transitions are:

Bounce (default): Set the transition property to "Vue-Toastification__bounce"

Fade-In / Out: Set the transition property to "Vue-Toastification__fade"

Slide-In / Out (Blurred): Set the transition property to "Vue-Toastification__slideBlurred" However, new ones may be added so be sure to check the live demo page for the updated list.

Custom transitions

When registering the plugin you can use your custom transitions as the toasts' transitions. You can use both named transitions or the transition classes separately.

Vue Toastification uses Vue's built-in transition-group components, so read how they work before creating your own.

Note: You only need to implement the enter-active , leave-active and move transition classes.

We'll use the following transition in our examples:

@ keyframes fadeIn { from { opacity : 0 ; } to { opacity : 1 ; } } @ keyframes fadeOut { from { opacity : 1 ; } to { opacity : 0 ; } } .fade-enter-active { animation-name : fadeIn; animation-duration : 750ms ; animation-fill-mode : both; } .fade-leave-active { animation-name : fadeOut; animation-duration : 750ms ; animation-fill-mode : both; } .fade-move { transition-timing-function : ease-in-out; transition-property : all; transition-duration : 400ms ; }

Named transitions

To setup named transitions just pass the transition name.

Using the transition defined above, we can use it like so:

app.use(Toast, { transition : "fade" });

Transition classes

You can also specify which entering, leaving and moving transitions to use. Please note that if you use custom transition classes you'll need to specify all 3 classes for it to work. You can, however, use Vue Toastification's default "bounce" transition to fill the gaps. Its classes are Vue-Toastification__bounce-enter-active , Vue-Toastification__bounce-leave-active and Vue-Toastification__bounce-move .

Example using a mix of fade and bounce transitions:

app.use(Toast, { transition : { enter : "fade-enter-active" , leave : "Vue-Toastification__bounce-leave-active" , move : "fade-move" } });

Toast Icons

By default, all toasts will come with a little icon to the left representing what the message is about. These are fully customizable as you'll see.

Disabling icons

You can entirely disable the icon from the toast by setting icon: false when either registering the plugin or creating toasts. Without the icon, the toast's content will fill its place and appear closer to the edge.

app.use(Toast, { icon : false }); toast( 'No icon!' , { icon : false });

Using custom icons

You can also use custom icons with the icon option. To do so, you'll probably need to install these icons in your app with an icon library, such as FontAwesome or Material Icons.

You can also install a Vue icon library with custom components, such as Vue FontAwesome.

Using them varies between icon libraries. You can either override icon classes with icon: "my-icon-class" , pass a custom component / JSX, or you can set up more complex icon systems by passing an object. Let's look at the options with some examples:

toast( 'Icons are awesome!' , { icon : 'fas fa-rocket' }); toast( 'Material icons!' , { icon : { iconClass : 'material-icons' , iconChildren : 'check_circle' , iconTag : 'span' } });

As you can see, we can either just pass a string or define classes, children, and tags for our icons.

When you just pass a string, for example fas fa-rocket , the rendered component will look like:

< i class = "fas fa-rocket" > </ i >

If your icon library supports that, then you're good to go!

Other libraries require you to define icons with ligatures. To support that, Vue Toastification allows you to construct your icon component through some options: iconClass , iconChildren and iconTag .

Taking the Material Icon example from above, the rendered component would look like:

< span class = "material-icons" > check_circle </ span >

Both examples will have an extra class, Vue-Toastification__icon . You can see what it does here or you can override it with your CSS classes.

Close Button

You can modify the toast close buttons in 3 ways:

Hide it

Use a custom component instead of the standard one

Add extra classes to it

Hiding the close button

To hide it, simply set closeButton to false when calling the toast or setting up the plugin

toast( 'No close button' , { closeButton : false });

Only show the close button on hover

You can also hide the close button unless the toast is being hovered. To do so, set showCloseButtonOnHover to true when calling the toast or setting up the plugin

toast( 'No close button' , { showCloseButtonOnHover : true });

Custom close button component

You can also use custom components as close buttons. It accepts Single File Components, JSX and tag names:

toast( 'With a custom close component' , { closeButton : MyComponent });

Custom close button classes

The close button can be customized with custom classes. These can be either a single string or an array of strings

toast( 'With custom classes' , { closeButtonClassName : "my-button-class" });

Presetting default toast options per type

If you want to unify the behavior throughout the application and Don't Repeat Yourself, you could extract the default behavior for each type of toast.

import Toast, { TYPE } from "vue-toastification" ; const options = { toastDefaults : { [TYPE.ERROR]: { timeout : 10000 , closeButton : false , }, [TYPE.SUCCESS]: { timeout : 3000 , hideProgressBar : true , } } }; app.use(Toast, options);

Updating default options

Some options are only available when registering the plugin, like transition , maxToasts and others. If you need to update those options in runtime, there is a method you can call to update the default options:

const update = { transition : "my-transition" }; toast.updateDefaults(update);

Note: updateDefaults will do a shallow update on your default options.

You can use updateDefaults to update any of the default API options, but be careful as they are updated globally, so all new toasts will share the new defaults.

Custom toast filters

Some applications require custom logic to select which toasts to display and how to display them. To solve this issue, Vue Toastification provides you with two callback functions that give you fine control of your toasts. These are filterBeforeCreate and filterToasts .

filterBeforeCreate

Called just before toast creation, filterBeforeCreate allows you to edit toast props in runtime or discard toasts entirely.

It takes two parameters:

The new toast's props

A list of existing toasts

It must return the modified toast props, or false to discard the toast.

Example implementation of a preventDuplicates feature, which prevents toasts of the same type from appearing simultaneously:

const filterBeforeCreate = ( toast, toasts ) => { if (toasts.filter( t => t.type === toast.type).length !== 0 ) { return false ; } return toast; } app.use(Toast, { filterBeforeCreate });

filterToasts

This callback enables you to filter created toasts from being rendered. It differs from filterBeforeCreate by allowing you to enqueue toasts, as opposed to the former, which allows you to discard them.

It takes the list of created toasts and must return a list of toasts to be rendered. Filtered toasts may be rendered later on.

Another example of preventDuplicates feature that enqueues toasts instead of discarding them:

const filterToasts = ( toasts ) => { const types = {}; return toasts.reduce( ( aggToasts, toast ) => { if (!types[toast.type]) { aggToasts.push(toast); types[toast.type] = true ; } return aggToasts; }, []); } app.use(Toast, { filterToasts });

Custom toast containers

By default, all toasts are mounted to a div that is a direct child of document.body , but your application may require that toasts be mounted elsewhere for whatever reason. Vue Toastification allows you to do that by accepting a container plugin option. That option may be either an HTMLElement or a function that returns or resolves into an HTMLElement .

Existing nodes as toast containers

To use an existing node, simply pass it as the argument:

const myContainer = document .querySelector( '#my-container' ); app.use(Toast, { container : myContainer });

You may also use a function that returns the node:

const getContainer = () => document .querySelector( '#my-container' ); app.use(Toast, { container : getContainer });

Async nodes as toast containers

Sometimes your node may not exist by the time the plugin is initialized. This may happen if, for example, it is created by Vue. To dynamically mount your component, pass an async function that resolves into a node instead.

The example below uses the Mutation Observer API to test for a node identifiable by the ID toast-container :

function asyncGetContainer ( ) { return new Promise ( resolve => { const observer = new MutationObserver( function ( mutations, me ) { const myContainer = document .getElementById( "toast-container" ); if (myContainer) { me.disconnect(); resolve(myContainer); } }); observer.observe( document , { childList : true , subtree : true }); }); } app.use(Toast, { container : asyncGetContainer });

When setting up a container this way, all calls to toast will still be executed successfully and the toasts will be displayed all at once when it is mounted.

Advanced patterns

Vue Toastification works by creating a separate Vue App whenever you create a fresh instance of it. This means that you can create as many instances of it as you want and then interact with them independently.

Creating new instances

To create a new instance, use createToastInterface :

import { createToastInterface } from "vue-toastification" ; const myInterface = createToastInterface();

It accepts all of the regular PluginOptions too:

import { createToastInterface } from "vue-toastification" ; const myInterface = createToastInterface({ timeout : 1000 });

When called this way, a new Vue App is created and the Vue Toastification container is attached to it. All calls to the interface methods ( myInterface.success() , etc), will trigger toasts to appear inside the new container.

Creating interfaces to existing instances

If you want to reuse a Vue Toastification instance, you can provide its EventBus to createToastInterface and get an interface to the existing instance, without creating a new one.

import { createToastInterface, EventBus } from "vue-toastification" ; const myEventBus = new EventBus(); const toast = createToastInterface({ timeout : 1000 , eventBus : myEventBus, }); const otherToast = createToastInterface(myEventBus);

You can also create interfaces to existing instances using useToast :

import { useToast } from "vue-toastification" ; import { myEventBus } from "./otherFile.js" ; const toast = useToast(myEventBus);

Manually providing interfaces

Sometimes you may need to create a new Vue Toastification instance and make it available only to a subtree of components. You can do that using provideToast , which takes PluginOptions, creates a new instance and provides an interface to it.

< script > import { provideToast } from "vue-toastification" ; export default { setup() { provideToast({ timeout : 1000 }) } } </ script > < script > import { useToast } from "vue-toastification" ; export default { setup() { const toast = useToast() } } </ script >

API

Plugin registration (app.use)

Option Type Default Description position String top-right Position of the toast on the screen. Can be any of top-right, top-center, top-left, bottom-right, bottom-center, bottom-left. newestOnTop Boolean true Whether or not the newest toasts are placed on the top of the stack. maxToasts Number 20 Maximum number of toasts on each stack at a time. Overflows wait until older toasts are dismissed to appear. transition String or Object Vue-Toastification__bounce Name of the Vue Transition or object with classes to use. Only enter-active , leave-active and move are applied. draggable Boolean true Whether or not the toast can be dismissed by being dragged to the side. draggablePercent Positive Number 0.6 By how much of the toast width in percent ( 0 to 1 ) it must be dragged before being dismissed. pauseOnFocusLoss Boolean true Whether or not the toast is paused when the window loses focus. pauseOnHover Boolean true Whether or not the toast is paused when it is hovered by the mouse. closeOnClick Boolean true Whether or not the toast is closed when clicked. timeout Positive Integer or false 5000 How many milliseconds for the toast to be auto dismissed, or false to disable. container HTMLElement or function that returns/resolves into an HTMLElement document.body Container where the toasts are mounted. toastClassName String or Array of Strings [] Custom classes applied to the toast. bodyClassName String or Array of Strings [] Custom classes applied to the body of the toast. hideProgressBar Boolean false Whether or not the progress bar is hidden. icon Boolean, String, Object Vue Component or JSX true Custom icon class to be used. When set to true , the icon is set automatically depending on the toast type and false disables the icon. Object shape is { iconClass: String, iconChildren: String, iconTag: String } toastDefaults Object undefined Toast's defaults object for configuring default toast options for each toast type. filterBeforeCreate Function NOOP Callback to filter toasts before their creation. Takes a toast and toasts argument and returns a toast or false filterToasts Function NOOP Callback to filter created toasts. Takes a list of toasts argument and return a filtered list of toasts closeButtonClassName String or Array of Strings [] Custom classes applied to the close button of the toast. closeButton false , Vue Component, JSX or HTML Tag name "button" Custom component that can be used as the close button. showCloseButtonOnHover Boolean false Only shows the close button when hovering the toast. containerClassName String or Array of Strings [] Extra CSS class or classes added to each of the Toast containers. onMounted Function (containerApp, containerComponent) => void undefined Callback executed when the Toast container is mounted. Receives the app and container instances as parameters. accessibility { toastRole?: string; closeButtonLabel?: string } { toastRole: "alert", closeButtonLabel: "close" } Accessibility options. Define the role attribute of the toast body and the aria-label attribute of the close button. rtl Boolean false Enables Right to Left layout. eventBus EventBus instance auto-generated EventBus instance used to pass events between the interface and the plugin instance. shareAppContext Boolean or App instance false Whether or not to share your main app's context with Vue Toastification.

Toast (toast)

Parameter Type Required Description content String, Vue Component, JSX or Object Yes Toast contents. It can either be a string, a Vue Component, a JSX template or an Object. The shape of the object and its properties are described here options Object No Toast options. Described here

Toast Content Object

Prop Type Required Description component Vue Component or JSX Yes Component that will be rendered. props Object No propName: propValue pairs of props that will be passed to the component. These are not reactive listeners Object No eventName: eventHandler pairs of events that the component can emit.

Toast Options Object

Option Type Default Description id Number or String auto ID of the toast. type String default Type of the toast. Can be any of success, error, default, info and warning position String top-right Position of the toast on the screen. Can be any of top-right, top-center, top-left, bottom-right, bottom-center, bottom-left. draggable Boolean true Whether or not the toast can be dismissed by being dragged to the side. draggablePercent Positive Number 0.6 By how much of the toast width in percent ( 0 to 1 ) it must be dragged before being dismissed. pauseOnFocusLoss Boolean true Whether or not the toast is paused when the window loses focus. pauseOnHover Boolean true Whether or not the toast is paused when it is hovered by the mouse. closeOnClick Boolean true Whether or not the toast is closed when clicked. onClick Function NOOP Callback executed when the toast is clicked. A closeToast callback is passed as an argument to onClick when it is called. onClose Function NOOP Callback executed when the toast is closed. timeout Positive Integer or false 5000 How many milliseconds for the toast to be auto dismissed, or false to disable. toastClassName String or Array of Strings [] Custom classes applied to the toast. bodyClassName String or Array of Strings [] Custom classes applied to the body of the toast. hideProgressBar Boolean false Whether or not the progress bar is hidden. icon Boolean, String, Object Vue Component or JSX true Custom icon class to be used. When set to true , the icon is set automatically depending on the toast type and false disables the icon. Object shape is { iconClass: String, iconChildren: String, iconTag: String } closeButtonClassName String or Array of Strings [] Custom classes applied to the close button of the toast. closeButton false , Vue Component, JSX or HTML Tag name "button" Custom component that can be used as the close button. showCloseButtonOnHover Boolean false Only shows the close button when hovering the toast. accessibility { toastRole?: string; closeButtonLabel?: string } { toastRole: "alert", closeButtonLabel: "close" } Accessibility options. Define the role attribute of the toast body and the aria-label attribute of the close button. rtl Boolean false Enables Right to Left layout.

⚠️️ Toast options supersede Plugin Registration props ⚠️

Updating from v1.x

Aside from dropping Vue 2 support in favor of Vue 3, not much has changed between v1.x and v2.x.

Creating toasts

this.$toast is not available anymore. Use useToast to get a toast interface. The returning object is identical and has the same methods as this.$toast .

Deprecated options

Due to some changes on Vue's transition system, transitionDuration has been deprecated. To change the duration of a transition, change or override the transition classes.

Acknowledgements

This project was heavily inspired by the beautiful React Toastify project and other great Vue libraries.

License

Copyright (C) 2020 Maronato. Licensed under MIT