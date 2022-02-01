Light, easy and beautiful toasts!
Wanna try it out? Check out the live demo!
Attention! These are the docs for Vue Toastification v2, which is only compatible with Vue 3+
If you are using Vue 2, check out Vue Toastification v1
onClose,
onClick, and
onMounted hooks
Need some more convincing? Check out the demo
You can also check some examples.
$ yarn add vue-toastification@next
$ npm install --save vue-toastification@next
Using Vue 2? You should install Vue Toastification v1 instead.
Add it as a plugin to your app:
import { createApp } from "vue";
import Toast from "vue-toastification";
// Import the CSS or use your own!
import "vue-toastification/dist/index.css";
const app = createApp(...);
const options = {
// You can set your default options here
};
app.use(Toast, options);
Or, if you are using Typescript:
import { createApp } from "vue";
import Toast, { PluginOptions } from "vue-toastification";
// Import the CSS or use your own!
import "vue-toastification/dist/index.css";
const app = createApp(...);
const options: PluginOptions = {
// You can set your default options here
};
app.use(Toast, options);
To create toasts, get a toast interface by calling
useToast from within a component.
<script>
import { useToast } from "vue-toastification";
export default {
setup() {
// Get toast interface
const toast = useToast();
// Use it!
toast("I'm a toast!");
// or with options
toast.success("My toast content", {
timeout: 2000
});
// These options will override the options defined in the "app.use" plugin registration for this specific toast
// Make it available inside methods
return { toast }
},
methods: {
myMethod() {
// Since you returned `toast` from setup(), you can access it now
this.toast.info("I'm an info toast!");
}
}
}
</script>
By default, Vue Toastification creates the plugin using a global event bus, so all you need to do to use it outside your components is to call
useToast().
// store.js
import { createStore } from 'vuex'
import { useToast } from 'vue-toastification'
const toast = useToast()
const store = createStore({
state: {
count: 0
},
mutations: {
increment (state) {
state.count++
}
},
actions: {
increment (context) {
context.commit('increment')
toast.success("incremented!")
}
}
})
By default, the toasts will be displayed at the top right corner of your screen, but you can set it manually using the
position option.
You can use the type definitions or one of the allowed values: top-right, top-center, top-left, bottom-right, bottom-center, bottom-left.
import Toast, { POSITION } from "vue-toastification";
app.use(Toast, {
// Setting the global default position
position: POSITION.TOP_LEFT
});
// Or set it per toast
toast("I'm a toast", { position: POSITION.BOTTOM_LEFT });
Depending on the context, you may want to use toasts of different colors. You can easily do that by setting the type of toast to be displayed.
toast("Default toast");
toast.info("Info toast");
toast.success("Success toast");
toast.error("Error toast");
toast.warning("Warning toast");
// You can also set the type programmatically when calling the default toast
import { TYPE } from "vue-toastification";
toast("Also a success toast", {
type: TYPE.SUCCESS // or "success", "error", "default", "info" and "warning"
});
Setting the type only works when using
toast, it won't work when registering the plugin with
app.use.
You can set for how long the toast will remain on the screen (in milliseconds) using the
timeout option or disable it altogether by setting it to
false
// 1 second
toast("Quick toast", { timeout: 1000 });
// Or make the toast permanent until manually closed
toast("Persistent toast", { timeout: false })
// Or set it when registering the plugin
app.use(Toast, { timeout: 2000 });
Passing strings as the toast content is not enough? You can render anything inside the toast using custom components! Vue Toastification accepts both Vue Components and JSX templates as parameters.
When using custom components, the prop
toastId containing the toast ID is always passed by default. Also, an event listener for
close-toast is attached, so you can close the toast programmatically by emitting it from inside the component.
See an example with custom components in action:
To use a Single File Component as content just pass it to the toast:
import MyComponent from "./MyComponent.vue";
toast(MyComponent);
When using custom components it is also possible to close the toast from within.
To do that, just emit the
close-toast event
// MyComponent.vue
<template>
<button @click="$emit('close-toast')">Close Toast</button>
</template>
// OtherFile.vue
import MyComponent from "./MyComponent.vue";
// This toast will be closed when the button inside it is clicked
toast(MyComponent);
Sometimes you won't want to create a whole component just for a toast. In those cases, you can pass a JSX template to the Toast for it to render as a component
Note: Read this to learn how to enable JSX inside of Vue
const myJSX = (
<div>
<h1>My Title</h1>
<span>My text</span>
</div>
);
// Vue Toastification will generate the appropriate render function automatically.
toast(myJSX);
Usually, it is not enough to just render a simple component and you'll need to handle events or pass props. You can do that too!
Just pass the content in the format
{
component: Component,
props: {
propName: propValue // Optional
},
listeners: {
eventName: eventHandler // Optional
}
}
Props will be passed to the created component and the event listeners will be attached to it as well.
Note: Props passed are not reactive
const content = {
// Your component or JSX template
component: MyComponent,
// Props are just regular props, but these won't be reactive
props: {
myProp: "abc",
otherProp: 123
},
// Listeners will listen to and execute on event emission
listeners: {
click: () => console.log("Clicked!"),
myEvent: myEventHandler
}
};
toast(content);
When building custom toast components, it may be useful to access the context of your main app to use stuff that is shared globally inside it. These include things like:
RouterLink,
NuxtLink, etc
To give Vue Toastification access to your app's context, you can set
shareAppContext to
true during registration.
app.use(Toast, {
shareAppContext: true,
});
When a toast is created, an ID is assigned to it. You can use it later to programmatically dismiss the toast.
You can also choose a custom ID (String or Number) for the toast during its creation.
// Get the toast ID on creation
const toastId = toast("my toast");
// Dismiss it later
toast.dismiss(toastId);
// Pass your custom ID to the toast
toast("my other toast", { id: "my id" });
toast.dismiss("my id");
You can update toasts contents and props programmatically using its ID.
The method signature is
$toast.update(id, { content, options }, create) with
content,
options and
create being optional. Updates override previous values.
create is a boolean,
false by default. If
true, a toast will be created if no matching toast with the
id is found.
// Get the toast ID on creation
const toastId = toast("Loading...");
// Update it later
toast.update(toastId, { content: "Loaded!" });
// Pass your custom ID to the toast
toast("my other toast", { id: "my id", timeout: false });
toast.update("my id", { content: "Finished!", options: { timeout: 5000 } });
Note: The remaining timeout of the toast will be carried on updates. To reset the timeout, simply pass a
timeoutoption during the update. It can be the same as the one set during the toast creation.
You can also dismiss all toasts at once using
clear.
toast("my toast A");
toast("my toast B");
toast("my toast C");
// Dismiss all toasts
toast.clear();
There are two ways to style your toast components. You can either add custom classes to the toast or containers and modify them using those or you can override the actual toast's SCSS when importing them.
toast("my toast", {
// For the actual toast, including different toast types:
toastClassName: "my-custom-toast-class",
// For the toast body when using strings or a custom component as content
bodyClassName: ["custom-class-1", "custom-class-2"]
});
<style>
/* When setting CSS, remember that priority increases with specificity, so don't forget to select the existing classes as well */
.Vue-Toastification__toast--default.my-custom-toast-class {
background-color: red;
}
/* Applied to the toast body when using regular strings as content */
.Vue-Toastification__toast-body.custom-class-1 {
font-size: 30px;
}
/* Applied to a wrapper div when using a custom component as content */
.Vue-Toastification__toast-component-body.custom-class-2 {
width: 100%;
}
</style>
These can also be defined when registering the vue plugin.
Note:
bodyClassNames applied to toasts that use a custom component are not applied to the custom component itself. Instead, they are applied to a
divthat wraps the custom component.
You can also add custom classes to the toast's containers. Keep in mind that here containers refer to the 6
divs that contain the toasts in the 6 possible toast positions (
top-right,
top-left, etc).
These classes can be defined during plugin initialization.
app.use(Toast, {
// Can be either a string or an array of strings
containerClassName: "my-container-class",
});
<style>
/* When setting CSS, remember that priority increases with specificity, so don't forget to select the existing classes as well */
/* This will only affect the top-right container */
.Vue-Toastification__container.top-right.my-container-class{
top: 10em;
}
/* This will affect all 6 containers */
.Vue-Toastification__container.my-container-class{
position: relative;
}
</style>
There is a set of pre defined variables that you can override to change some basic styling.
If you have an SCSS loader in your project, simply create a file overriding the defaults
// yourMainScssFile.scss
// Override the variables or import a file that overrides them
$vt-color-success: white;
$vt-text-color-success: #000;
// Import the regular Vue Toastification stylesheets (or create your own)
@import "vue-toastification/src/scss/_variables";
@import "vue-toastification/src/scss/_toastContainer";
@import "vue-toastification/src/scss/_toast";
@import "vue-toastification/src/scss/_closeButton";
@import "vue-toastification/src/scss/_progressBar";
@import "vue-toastification/src/scss/_icon";
@import "vue-toastification/src/scss/animations/_bounce";
Then you import it when registering the plugin
import Toast from "vue-toastification";
// The magic is here
import "./yourMainScssFile.scss";
app.use(Toast);
Right to left layouts are also supported. It can be enabled per toast or globally through plugin options:
// Set RTL on individual toasts
toast.success("!detrevnI", { rtl: true });
// Or globally
app.use(Toast, {
rtl: true
});
Vue Toastification comes with built-in transitions, but you can also customize your own.
Default Usage using the built-in bounce transition:
app.use(Toast, {
transition: "Vue-Toastification__bounce",
maxToasts: 20,
newestOnTop: true
});
Some of the currently available built-in transitions are:
When registering the plugin you can use your custom transitions as the toasts' transitions. You can use both named transitions or the transition classes separately.
Vue Toastification uses Vue's built-in transition-group components, so read how they work before creating your own.
Note: You only need to implement the
enter-active,
leave-activeand
movetransition classes.
We'll use the following transition in our examples:
@keyframes fadeIn {
from {
opacity: 0;
}
to {
opacity: 1;
}
}
@keyframes fadeOut {
from {
opacity: 1;
}
to {
opacity: 0;
}
}
.fade-enter-active {
animation-name: fadeIn;
animation-duration: 750ms;
animation-fill-mode: both;
}
.fade-leave-active {
animation-name: fadeOut;
animation-duration: 750ms;
animation-fill-mode: both;
}
.fade-move {
transition-timing-function: ease-in-out;
transition-property: all;
transition-duration: 400ms;
}
To setup named transitions just pass the transition name.
Using the transition defined above, we can use it like so:
app.use(Toast, {
transition: "fade"
});
You can also specify which entering, leaving and moving transitions to use. Please note that if you use custom transition classes you'll need to specify all 3 classes for it to work.
You can, however, use Vue Toastification's default "bounce" transition to fill the gaps. Its classes are
Vue-Toastification__bounce-enter-active,
Vue-Toastification__bounce-leave-active and
Vue-Toastification__bounce-move.
Example using a mix of
fade and
bounce transitions:
app.use(Toast, {
transition: {
enter: "fade-enter-active",
leave: "Vue-Toastification__bounce-leave-active",
move: "fade-move"
}
});
By default, all toasts will come with a little icon to the left representing what the message is about. These are fully customizable as you'll see.
You can entirely disable the icon from the toast by setting
icon: false when either registering the plugin or creating toasts. Without the icon, the toast's content will fill its place and appear closer to the edge.
// Disable every toast's icon by default
app.use(Toast, {
icon: false
});
// Disable icons per toast
toast('No icon!', { icon: false });
You can also use custom icons with the
icon option. To do so, you'll probably need to install these icons in your app with an icon library, such as FontAwesome or Material Icons.
You can also install a Vue icon library with custom components, such as Vue FontAwesome.
Using them varies between icon libraries. You can either override icon classes with
icon: "my-icon-class", pass a custom component / JSX, or you can set up more complex icon systems by passing an object. Let's look at the options with some examples:
// Using Font Awesome icons
toast('Icons are awesome!', { icon: 'fas fa-rocket' });
// Using Material Icons
toast('Material icons!', {
icon: {
iconClass: 'material-icons', // Optional
iconChildren: 'check_circle', // Optional
iconTag: 'span' // Optional
}
});
As you can see, we can either just pass a string or define classes, children, and tags for our icons.
When you just pass a string, for example
fas fa-rocket, the rendered component will look like:
<i class="fas fa-rocket"></i>
If your icon library supports that, then you're good to go!
Other libraries require you to define icons with ligatures. To support that, Vue Toastification allows you to construct your icon component through some options:
iconClass,
iconChildren and
iconTag.
Taking the Material Icon example from above, the rendered component would look like:
<span class="material-icons">check_circle</span>
Both examples will have an extra class,
Vue-Toastification__icon. You can see what it does here or you can override it with your CSS classes.
You can modify the toast close buttons in 3 ways:
To hide it, simply set
closeButton to
false when calling the toast or setting up the plugin
toast('No close button', {
closeButton: false
});
You can also hide the close button unless the toast is being hovered. To do so, set
showCloseButtonOnHover to
true when calling the toast or setting up the plugin
toast('No close button', {
showCloseButtonOnHover: true
});
You can also use custom components as close buttons. It accepts Single File Components, JSX and tag names:
toast('With a custom close component', {
closeButton: MyComponent
});
The close button can be customized with custom classes. These can be either a single string or an array of strings
toast('With custom classes', {
closeButtonClassName: "my-button-class"
});
If you want to unify the behavior throughout the application and Don't Repeat Yourself, you could extract the default behavior for each type of toast.
import Toast, { TYPE } from "vue-toastification";
const options = {
toastDefaults: {
// ToastOptions object for each type of toast
[TYPE.ERROR]: {
timeout: 10000,
closeButton: false,
},
[TYPE.SUCCESS]: {
timeout: 3000,
hideProgressBar: true,
}
}
};
app.use(Toast, options);
Some options are only available when registering the plugin, like
transition,
maxToasts and others. If you need to update those options in runtime, there is a method you can call to update the default options:
const update = {
transition: "my-transition"
};
toast.updateDefaults(update);
Note:
updateDefaultswill do a shallow update on your default options.
You can use
updateDefaults to update any of the default API options, but be careful as they are updated globally, so all new toasts will share the new defaults.
Some applications require custom logic to select which toasts to display and how to display them. To solve this issue, Vue Toastification provides you with two callback functions that give you fine control of your toasts. These are
filterBeforeCreate and
filterToasts.
filterBeforeCreate
Called just before toast creation,
filterBeforeCreate allows you to edit toast props in runtime or discard toasts entirely.
It takes two parameters:
It must return the modified toast props, or
false to discard the toast.
Example implementation of a preventDuplicates feature, which prevents toasts of the same type from appearing simultaneously:
// App.js
// Prevents toasts of the same type from appearing simultaneously, discarding duplicates
const filterBeforeCreate = (toast, toasts) => {
if (toasts.filter(t => t.type === toast.type).length !== 0) {
// Returning false discards the toast
return false;
}
// You can modify the toast if you want
return toast;
}
app.use(Toast, { filterBeforeCreate });
filterToasts
This callback enables you to filter created toasts from being rendered. It differs from
filterBeforeCreate by allowing you to enqueue toasts, as opposed to the former, which allows you to discard them.
It takes the list of created toasts and must return a list of toasts to be rendered. Filtered toasts may be rendered later on.
Another example of
preventDuplicates feature that enqueues toasts instead of discarding them:
// App.js
// Enqueues toasts of the same type, preventing duplicates
const filterToasts = (toasts) => {
// Keep track of existing types
const types = {};
return toasts.reduce((aggToasts, toast) => {
// Check if type was not seen before
if (!types[toast.type]) {
aggToasts.push(toast);
types[toast.type] = true;
}
return aggToasts;
}, []);
}
app.use(Toast, { filterToasts });
By default, all toasts are mounted to a
div that is a direct child of
document.body, but your application may require that toasts be mounted elsewhere for whatever reason. Vue Toastification allows you to do that by accepting a
container plugin option. That option may be either an
HTMLElement or a function that returns or resolves into an
HTMLElement.
To use an existing node, simply pass it as the argument:
// App.js
const myContainer = document.querySelector('#my-container');
app.use(Toast, { container: myContainer });
You may also use a function that returns the node:
// App.js
const getContainer = () => document.querySelector('#my-container');
app.use(Toast, { container: getContainer });
Sometimes your node may not exist by the time the plugin is initialized. This may happen if, for example, it is created by Vue. To dynamically mount your component, pass an async function that resolves into a node instead.
The example below uses the Mutation Observer API to test for a node identifiable by the ID
toast-container:
// App.js
function asyncGetContainer() {
return new Promise(resolve => {
const observer = new MutationObserver(function(mutations, me) {
const myContainer = document.getElementById("toast-container");
if (myContainer) {
me.disconnect();
resolve(myContainer);
}
});
observer.observe(document, {
childList: true,
subtree: true
});
});
}
app.use(Toast, { container: asyncGetContainer });
When setting up a container this way, all calls to
toast will still be executed successfully and the toasts will be displayed all at once when it is mounted.
Vue Toastification works by creating a separate Vue App whenever you create a fresh instance of it. This means that you can create as many instances of it as you want and then interact with them independently.
To create a new instance, use
createToastInterface:
import { createToastInterface } from "vue-toastification";
const myInterface = createToastInterface();
It accepts all of the regular PluginOptions too:
import { createToastInterface } from "vue-toastification";
const myInterface = createToastInterface({
timeout: 1000
});
When called this way, a new Vue App is created and the Vue Toastification container is attached to it. All calls to the interface methods (
myInterface.success(), etc), will trigger toasts to appear inside the new container.
If you want to reuse a Vue Toastification instance, you can provide its EventBus to
createToastInterface and get an interface to the existing instance, without creating a new one.
import { createToastInterface, EventBus } from "vue-toastification";
// Create a new event bus
const myEventBus = new EventBus();
// Generate the first interface, passing your eventBus as a parameter
const toast = createToastInterface({
timeout: 1000,
eventBus: myEventBus,
});
// Later, generate another interface to the same instance
const otherToast = createToastInterface(myEventBus);
You can also create interfaces to existing instances using
useToast:
import { useToast } from "vue-toastification";
import { myEventBus } from "./otherFile.js";
const toast = useToast(myEventBus);
Sometimes you may need to create a new Vue Toastification instance and make it available only to a subtree of components. You can do that using
provideToast, which takes PluginOptions, creates a new instance and provides an interface to it.
<!-- Parent component -->
<script>
import { provideToast } from "vue-toastification";
export default {
setup() {
provideToast({
timeout: 1000
})
}
}
</script>
<!-- Child components -->
<script>
import { useToast } from "vue-toastification";
export default {
setup() {
const toast = useToast()
}
}
</script>
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|position
|String
top-right
|Position of the toast on the screen. Can be any of top-right, top-center, top-left, bottom-right, bottom-center, bottom-left.
|newestOnTop
|Boolean
true
|Whether or not the newest toasts are placed on the top of the stack.
|maxToasts
|Number
20
|Maximum number of toasts on each stack at a time. Overflows wait until older toasts are dismissed to appear.
|transition
|String or Object
Vue-Toastification__bounce
|Name of the Vue Transition or object with classes to use. Only
enter-active,
leave-active and
move are applied.
|draggable
|Boolean
true
|Whether or not the toast can be dismissed by being dragged to the side.
|draggablePercent
|Positive Number
0.6
|By how much of the toast width in percent (
0 to
1) it must be dragged before being dismissed.
|pauseOnFocusLoss
|Boolean
true
|Whether or not the toast is paused when the window loses focus.
|pauseOnHover
|Boolean
true
|Whether or not the toast is paused when it is hovered by the mouse.
|closeOnClick
|Boolean
true
|Whether or not the toast is closed when clicked.
|timeout
|Positive Integer or false
5000
|How many milliseconds for the toast to be auto dismissed, or false to disable.
|container
|HTMLElement or function that returns/resolves into an HTMLElement
document.body
|Container where the toasts are mounted.
|toastClassName
|String or Array of Strings
[]
|Custom classes applied to the toast.
|bodyClassName
|String or Array of Strings
[]
|Custom classes applied to the body of the toast.
|hideProgressBar
|Boolean
false
|Whether or not the progress bar is hidden.
|icon
|Boolean, String, Object Vue Component or JSX
true
|Custom icon class to be used. When set to
true, the icon is set automatically depending on the toast type and
false disables the icon. Object shape is
{ iconClass: String, iconChildren: String, iconTag: String }
|toastDefaults
|Object
undefined
|Toast's defaults object for configuring default toast options for each toast type.
|filterBeforeCreate
|Function
NOOP
|Callback to filter toasts before their creation. Takes a
toast and
toasts argument and returns a
toast or
false
|filterToasts
|Function
NOOP
|Callback to filter created toasts. Takes a list of
toasts argument and return a filtered list of
toasts
|closeButtonClassName
|String or Array of Strings
[]
|Custom classes applied to the close button of the toast.
|closeButton
false, Vue Component, JSX or HTML Tag name
"button"
|Custom component that can be used as the close button.
|showCloseButtonOnHover
|Boolean
false
|Only shows the close button when hovering the toast.
|containerClassName
|String or Array of Strings
[]
|Extra CSS class or classes added to each of the Toast containers.
|onMounted
|Function
(containerApp, containerComponent) => void
undefined
|Callback executed when the Toast container is mounted. Receives the app and container instances as parameters.
|accessibility
{ toastRole?: string; closeButtonLabel?: string }
{ toastRole: "alert", closeButtonLabel: "close" }
|Accessibility options. Define the
role attribute of the toast body and the
aria-label attribute of the close button.
|rtl
|Boolean
false
|Enables Right to Left layout.
|eventBus
|EventBus instance
|auto-generated
|EventBus instance used to pass events between the interface and the plugin instance.
|shareAppContext
|Boolean or App instance
false
|Whether or not to share your main app's context with Vue Toastification.
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|content
|String, Vue Component, JSX or Object
|Yes
|Toast contents. It can either be a string, a Vue Component, a JSX template or an Object. The shape of the object and its properties are described here
|options
|Object
|No
|Toast options. Described here
|Prop
|Type
|Required
|Description
|component
|Vue Component or JSX
|Yes
|Component that will be rendered.
|props
|Object
|No
propName: propValue pairs of props that will be passed to the component. These are not reactive
|listeners
|Object
|No
eventName: eventHandler pairs of events that the component can emit.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|id
|Number or String
auto
|ID of the toast.
|type
|String
default
|Type of the toast. Can be any of success, error, default, info and warning
|position
|String
top-right
|Position of the toast on the screen. Can be any of top-right, top-center, top-left, bottom-right, bottom-center, bottom-left.
|draggable
|Boolean
true
|Whether or not the toast can be dismissed by being dragged to the side.
|draggablePercent
|Positive Number
0.6
|By how much of the toast width in percent (
0 to
1) it must be dragged before being dismissed.
|pauseOnFocusLoss
|Boolean
true
|Whether or not the toast is paused when the window loses focus.
|pauseOnHover
|Boolean
true
|Whether or not the toast is paused when it is hovered by the mouse.
|closeOnClick
|Boolean
true
|Whether or not the toast is closed when clicked.
|onClick
|Function
NOOP
|Callback executed when the toast is clicked. A
closeToast callback is passed as an argument to
onClick when it is called.
|onClose
|Function
NOOP
|Callback executed when the toast is closed.
|timeout
|Positive Integer or false
5000
|How many milliseconds for the toast to be auto dismissed, or false to disable.
|toastClassName
|String or Array of Strings
[]
|Custom classes applied to the toast.
|bodyClassName
|String or Array of Strings
[]
|Custom classes applied to the body of the toast.
|hideProgressBar
|Boolean
false
|Whether or not the progress bar is hidden.
|icon
|Boolean, String, Object Vue Component or JSX
true
|Custom icon class to be used. When set to
true, the icon is set automatically depending on the toast type and
false disables the icon. Object shape is
{ iconClass: String, iconChildren: String, iconTag: String }
|closeButtonClassName
|String or Array of Strings
[]
|Custom classes applied to the close button of the toast.
|closeButton
false, Vue Component, JSX or HTML Tag name
"button"
|Custom component that can be used as the close button.
|showCloseButtonOnHover
|Boolean
false
|Only shows the close button when hovering the toast.
|accessibility
{ toastRole?: string; closeButtonLabel?: string }
{ toastRole: "alert", closeButtonLabel: "close" }
|Accessibility options. Define the
role attribute of the toast body and the
aria-label attribute of the close button.
|rtl
|Boolean
false
|Enables Right to Left layout.
⚠️️ Toast options supersede Plugin Registration props ⚠️
Aside from dropping Vue 2 support in favor of Vue 3, not much has changed between v1.x and v2.x.
this.$toast is not available anymore. Use
useToast to get a toast interface. The returning object is identical and has the same methods as
this.$toast.
Due to some changes on Vue's transition system,
transitionDuration has been deprecated. To change the duration of a transition, change or override the transition classes.
This project was heavily inspired by the beautiful React Toastify project and other great Vue libraries.
Copyright (C) 2020 Maronato. Licensed under MIT