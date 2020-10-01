Vue Toasted is one of the best toast plugins available for VueJS. It's used by VueJS, Laravel, NuxtJS and trusted by many more organizations. It's responsive, touch compatible, easy to use, attractive and feature rich with icons, actions, and more!
Checkout the Interactive Demo here.
# install it via npm
npm install vue-toasted --save
# install it via yarn
yarn add vue-toasted
<!-- Insert the vue core before vue-toasted -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-toasted"></script>
<script>
Vue.use(Toasted)
</script>
vue-toasted for their toast module.
installation guide 👉 @nuxtjs/toast
It's simple. A couple of lines is all you need.
// register the plugin on vue
import Toasted from 'vue-toasted';
// or you can use it with require
var Toasted = require('vue-toasted').default
Vue.use(Toasted)
// you can also pass options, check options reference below
Vue.use(Toasted, Options)
;
// you can call like this in your component
this.$toasted.show('hello billo')
// and also
Vue.toasted.show('hola billo');
All Good Now you have this cool toast in your project..
Material Icons, Fontawesome and Material Design Icons are supported. you will have to import the icon packs into your project. example using icons
{
// pass the icon name as string
icon : 'check'
// or you can pass an object
icon : {
name : 'watch',
after : true // this will append the icon to the end of content
}
}
You can have single or multiple actions in the toast. take a look at the example below
Check below Vue Router section for router integration
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|text*
|String
|-
|name of action
|href
|String
null
|url of action
|icon
|String
null
|name of material for action
|target
|String
null
|target of url
|class
|String/Array
null
|custom css class for the action
|push
|Object
null
|Vue Router push parameters
|onClick
|Function(e,toastObject)
null
|onClick Function of action
{
// you can pass a single action as below
action : {
text : 'Cancel',
onClick : (e, toastObject) => {
toastObject.goAway(0);
}
},
// you can pass a multiple actions as an array of actions
action : [
{
text : 'Cancel',
onClick : (e, toastObject) => {
toastObject.goAway(0);
}
},
{
text : 'Undo',
// router navigation
push : {
name : 'somewhere',
// this will prevent toast from closing
dontClose : true
}
}
]
}
below are the options you can pass to create a toast
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|position
|String
|'top-right'
|Position of the toast container
['top-right', 'top-center', 'top-left', 'bottom-right', 'bottom-center', 'bottom-left']
|duration
|Number
|null
|Display time of the toast in millisecond
|keepOnHover
|Boolean
|false
|When mouse is over a toast's element, the corresponding
duration timer is paused until the cursor leaves the element
|action
|Object, Array
|null
|Add single or multiple actions to toast explained here
|fullWidth
|Boolean
|false
|Enable Full Width
|fitToScreen
|Boolean
|false
|Fits to Screen on Full Width
|className
|String, Array
|null
|Custom css class name of the toast
|containerClass
|String, Array
|null
|Custom css classes for toast container
|iconPack
|String
|'material'
|Icon pack type to be used
['material', 'fontawesome', 'mdi', 'custom-class', 'callback']
|Icon
|String, Object
|null
|Material icon name as string. explained here
|type
|String
|'default'
|Type of the Toast ['success', 'info', 'error']
|theme
|String
|'toasted-primary'
|Theme of the toast you prefer
['toasted-primary', 'outline', 'bubble']
|onComplete
|Function
|null
|Trigger when toast is completed
|closeOnSwipe
|Boolean
|true
|Closes the toast when the user swipes it
|singleton
|Boolean
|false
|Only allows one toast at a time.
Methods available on Toasted...
// you can pass string or html to message
Vue.toasted.show( 'my message', { /* some option */ })
|Method
|Parameters
|Description
|show
|message, options
|show a toast with default style
|success
|message, options
|show a toast with success style
|info
|message, options
|show a toast with info style
|error
|message, options
|show a toast with error style
|register
|name, message, options
|register your own toast with options explained here
|clear
|-
|clear all toasts
Each Toast Returns a Toast Object where you can manipulate the toast.
// html element of the toast
el : HtmlElement
// change text or html of the toast
text : Function(text)
// fadeAway the toast. default delay will be 800ms
goAway : Function(delay = 800)
using the toast object
let myToast = this.$toasted.show("Holla !!");
myToast.text("Changing the text !!!").goAway(1500);
Adding vue-router to vue-toasted where you can use it on toast actions.
// your app router instance
var router = new VueRouter({
mode: 'history',
routes: [{
path: '/foo',
name : 'foo-name'
}],
linkActiveClass: "active"
});
// pass it to vue toasted as below..
Vue.use(Toasted, {
router
});
You can register your own toasts like below and it will be available all over the application.
Toasted.register methods api details...
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|name*
|String
|-
|name of your toast
|message*
|String/Function(payload)
|-
|Toast Body Content
|options
|String/Object
|{}
|Toast Options as Object or either of these strings ['success', 'info', 'error']
Take a look at the below examples
import Toasted from 'vue-toasted';
Vue.use(Toasted);
// Lets Register a Global Error Notification Toast.
Vue.toasted.register('my_app_error', 'Oops.. Something Went Wrong..', {
type : 'error',
icon : 'error_outline'
})
After Registering your toast you can easily access it in the vue component like below
// this will show a toast with message 'Oops.. Something Went Wrong..'
// all the custom toasts will be available under `toasted.global`
this.$toasted.global.my_app_error();
You can also pass message as a function. which will give you more power. Lets think you need to pass a custom message to the error notification we built above.
this.$toasted.global.my_app_error({
message : 'Not Authorized to Access'
});
you can register a toast with payload like below on the example.
import Toasted from 'vue-toasted';
Vue.use(Toasted);
// options to the toast
let options = {
type : 'error',
icon : 'error_outline'
};
// register the toast with the custom message
Vue.toasted.register('my_app_error',
(payload) => {
// if there is no message passed show default message
if(! payload.message) {
return "Oops.. Something Went Wrong.."
}
// if there is a message show it with the message
return "Oops.. " + payload.message;
},
options
)
IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Opera
iOS Safari
Chrome for Android
|IE10, IE11, Edge
|last 7 versions
|last 7 versions
|last 7 versions
|last 7 versions
|last 3 versions
|last 3 versions
Please Report If You have Found any Issues.
On Mobile Toasts will be on full width. according to the position the toast will either be on top or bottom.
Contribute to Vue Toasted using a fully featured online development environment that will automatically: clone the repo, install the dependencies and start the webserver.
Enjoy Toasting !!
