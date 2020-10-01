Introduction

Vue Toasted is one of the best toast plugins available for VueJS. It's used by VueJS, Laravel, NuxtJS and trusted by many more organizations. It's responsive, touch compatible, easy to use, attractive and feature rich with icons, actions, and more!

Interactive Demo

Checkout the Interactive Demo here.

Menu

Installation

Install using npm

npm install vue-toasted --save

Install using yarn

yarn add vue-toasted

Direct usage with html

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-toasted" > </ script > < script > Vue.use(Toasted) </ script >

Nuxt 💓 Officially uses vue-toasted for their toast module.

installation guide 👉 @nuxtjs/toast

Usage

It's simple. A couple of lines is all you need.

import Toasted from 'vue-toasted' ; var Toasted = require ( 'vue-toasted' ).default Vue.use(Toasted) Vue.use(Toasted, Options) ;

this .$toasted.show( 'hello billo' ) Vue.toasted.show( 'hola billo' );

All Good Now you have this cool toast in your project..

Icons 🔥

Material Icons, Fontawesome and Material Design Icons are supported. you will have to import the icon packs into your project. example using icons

{ icon : 'check' icon : { name : 'watch' , after : true } }

Actions 🔥

You can have single or multiple actions in the toast. take a look at the example below

Check below Vue Router section for router integration

Parameter Type Default Description text* String - name of action href String null url of action icon String null name of material for action target String null target of url class String/Array null custom css class for the action push Object null Vue Router push parameters onClick Function(e,toastObject) null onClick Function of action

Examples

{ action : { text : 'Cancel' , onClick : ( e, toastObject ) => { toastObject.goAway( 0 ); } }, action : [ { text : 'Cancel' , onClick : ( e, toastObject ) => { toastObject.goAway( 0 ); } }, { text : 'Undo' , push : { name : 'somewhere' , dontClose : true } } ] }

API

Options

below are the options you can pass to create a toast

Option Type Default Description position String 'top-right' Position of the toast container

['top-right', 'top-center', 'top-left', 'bottom-right', 'bottom-center', 'bottom-left'] duration Number null Display time of the toast in millisecond keepOnHover Boolean false When mouse is over a toast's element, the corresponding duration timer is paused until the cursor leaves the element action Object, Array null Add single or multiple actions to toast explained here fullWidth Boolean false Enable Full Width fitToScreen Boolean false Fits to Screen on Full Width className String, Array null Custom css class name of the toast containerClass String, Array null Custom css classes for toast container iconPack String 'material' Icon pack type to be used

['material', 'fontawesome', 'mdi', 'custom-class', 'callback'] Icon String, Object null Material icon name as string. explained here type String 'default' Type of the Toast ['success', 'info', 'error'] theme String 'toasted-primary' Theme of the toast you prefer

['toasted-primary', 'outline', 'bubble'] onComplete Function null Trigger when toast is completed closeOnSwipe Boolean true Closes the toast when the user swipes it singleton Boolean false Only allows one toast at a time.

Methods

Methods available on Toasted...

Vue.toasted.show( 'my message' , { })

Method Parameters Description show message, options show a toast with default style success message, options show a toast with success style info message, options show a toast with info style error message, options show a toast with error style register name, message, options register your own toast with options explained here clear - clear all toasts

Toast Object

Each Toast Returns a Toast Object where you can manipulate the toast.

el : HtmlElement text : Function (text) goAway : Function (delay = 800 )

using the toast object

let myToast = this .$toasted.show( "Holla !!" ); myToast.text( "Changing the text !!!" ).goAway( 1500 );

Vue Router

Adding vue-router to vue-toasted where you can use it on toast actions.

var router = new VueRouter({ mode : 'history' , routes : [{ path : '/foo' , name : 'foo-name' }], linkActiveClass : "active" }); Vue.use(Toasted, { router });

Custom Toast Registration

You can register your own toasts like below and it will be available all over the application.

Toasted.register methods api details...

Parameter Type Default Description name* String - name of your toast message* String/Function(payload) - Toast Body Content options String/Object {} Toast Options as Object or either of these strings ['success', 'info', 'error']

Take a look at the below examples

Simple Example

import Toasted from 'vue-toasted' ; Vue.use(Toasted); Vue.toasted.register( 'my_app_error' , 'Oops.. Something Went Wrong..' , { type : 'error' , icon : 'error_outline' })

After Registering your toast you can easily access it in the vue component like below

this .$toasted.global.my_app_error();

Advanced Example

You can also pass message as a function. which will give you more power. Lets think you need to pass a custom message to the error notification we built above.

this .$toasted.global.my_app_error({ message : 'Not Authorized to Access' });

you can register a toast with payload like below on the example.

import Toasted from 'vue-toasted' ; Vue.use(Toasted); let options = { type : 'error' , icon : 'error_outline' }; Vue.toasted.register( 'my_app_error' , (payload) => { if (! payload.message) { return "Oops.. Something Went Wrong.." } return "Oops.. " + payload.message; }, options )

Browsers support



IE / Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

Opera

iOS Safari

Chrome for Android IE10, IE11, Edge last 7 versions last 7 versions last 7 versions last 7 versions last 3 versions last 3 versions

Please Report If You have Found any Issues.

Mobile Responsiveness

On Mobile Toasts will be on full width. according to the position the toast will either be on top or bottom.

Contribute using the one-click online setup.

Contribute to Vue Toasted using a fully featured online development environment that will automatically: clone the repo, install the dependencies and start the webserver.

Credits

Inspired and developed from materialize-css toast.

Uses hammerjs for touch events

Uses lightweight and fast animejs for animations.

Whoever contributes to this project 😉

Enjoy Toasting !!