Yet another Vue.js Toast notification plugin.
|Vue.js version
|Package version
|Branch
|2.x
|1.x
|1.x
|3.x
|2.x
master
# yarn
yarn add vue-toast-notification@^2.0
# npm
npm install vue-toast-notification@^2.0
import {createApp} from 'vue';
import VueToast from 'vue-toast-notification';
// Import one of the available themes
//import 'vue-toast-notification/dist/theme-default.css';
import 'vue-toast-notification/dist/theme-sugar.css';
const app = createApp({});
app.use(VueToast);
app.mount('#app');
//Vue.$toast.open({/* options */});
let instance = app.$toast.open('You did it!');
// Force dismiss specific toast
instance.dismiss();
// Dismiss all opened toast immediately
app.$toast.clear();
The API methods accepts these options:
|Attribute
|Type
|Default
|Description
|message
|String
|--
|Message text/html (required)
|type
|String
success
|One of
success,
info,
warning,
error,
default
|position
|String
bottom-right
|One of
top,
bottom,
top-right,
bottom-right,
top-left,
bottom-left
|duration
|Number
3000
|Visibility duration in milliseconds, set to
0 to keep toast visible
|dismissible
|Boolean
true
|Allow user dismiss by clicking
|onClick
|Function
|--
|Do something when user clicks
|onDismiss
|Function
|--
|Do something after toast gets dismissed
|queue
|Boolean
false
|Wait for existing to dismiss before showing new
|pauseOnHover
|Boolean
true
|Pause the timer when mouse on over a toast
app.$toast.open(options)
This is generic method, you can use this method to make any kind of toast.
// Can accept a message as string and apply rest of options from defaults
app.$toast.open('Howdy!');
// Can accept an Object of options
app.$toast.open({
message: 'Something went wrong!',
type: 'error',
// all of other options may go here
});
app.$toast.success(message,?options)
There are some proxy methods to make it more readable.
app.$toast.success('Profile saved.', {
// optional options Object
})
app.$toast.error(message,?options)
app.$toast.warning(message,?options)
app.$toast.info(message,?options)
app.$toast.default(message,?options)
You can set options for all the instances during plugin initialization
app.use(VueToast, {
// One of the options
position: 'top'
})
Further you can override option when creating new instances
app.$toast.success('Order placed.', {
// override the global option
position: 'bottom'
})
<!-- Vue.js -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue@3"></script>
<!-- Lastly add this package -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-toast-notification@2"></script>
<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-toast-notification@2/dist/theme-sugar.css" rel="stylesheet">
<!-- Init the plugin -->
<script>
const app = Vue.createApp({});
app.use(VueToast);
app.mount('#app');
</script>
>=14.15 and yarn
>=1.22 pre-installed
yarn install
yarn start
http://localhost:9000 in your default web browser
MIT License