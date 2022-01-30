openbase logo
vtn

vue-toast-notification

by Ankur Kumar
2.0.1 (see all)

Yet another toast notification plugin for Vue.js 🌷

Downloads/wk

13.8K

GitHub Stars

328

Maintenance

Last Commit

18d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Notification, Vue Toast

Readme

Vue Toast Notification

Yet another Vue.js Toast notification plugin.

Demo or JSFiddle

Version matrix

Vue.js versionPackage versionBranch
2.x1.x1.x
3.x2.xmaster

Installation

# yarn
yarn add vue-toast-notification@^2.0

# npm
npm install vue-toast-notification@^2.0

Usage

import {createApp} from 'vue';
import VueToast from 'vue-toast-notification';
// Import one of the available themes
//import 'vue-toast-notification/dist/theme-default.css';
import 'vue-toast-notification/dist/theme-sugar.css';

const app = createApp({});
app.use(VueToast);
app.mount('#app');

//Vue.$toast.open({/* options */});
let instance = app.$toast.open('You did it!');

// Force dismiss specific toast
instance.dismiss();
// Dismiss all opened toast immediately
app.$toast.clear();

Available options

The API methods accepts these options:

AttributeTypeDefaultDescription
messageString--Message text/html (required)
typeStringsuccessOne of success, info, warning, error, default
positionStringbottom-rightOne of top, bottom, top-right, bottom-right,top-left, bottom-left
durationNumber3000Visibility duration in milliseconds, set to 0 to keep toast visible
dismissibleBooleantrueAllow user dismiss by clicking
onClickFunction--Do something when user clicks
onDismissFunction--Do something after toast gets dismissed
queueBooleanfalseWait for existing to dismiss before showing new
pauseOnHoverBooleantruePause the timer when mouse on over a toast

API methods

app.$toast.open(options)

This is generic method, you can use this method to make any kind of toast.

// Can accept a message as string and apply rest of options from defaults
app.$toast.open('Howdy!');

// Can accept an Object of options
app.$toast.open({
    message: 'Something went wrong!',
    type: 'error',
    // all of other options may go here
});

app.$toast.success(message,?options)

There are some proxy methods to make it more readable.

app.$toast.success('Profile saved.', {
    // optional options Object
})

app.$toast.error(message,?options)

app.$toast.warning(message,?options)

app.$toast.info(message,?options)

app.$toast.default(message,?options)

Global options

You can set options for all the instances during plugin initialization

app.use(VueToast, {
    // One of the options
    position: 'top'
})

Further you can override option when creating new instances

app.$toast.success('Order placed.', {
    // override the global option
    position: 'bottom'
})

Install in non-module environments (without webpack)

<!-- Vue.js -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue@3"></script>
<!-- Lastly add this package -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-toast-notification@2"></script>
<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-toast-notification@2/dist/theme-sugar.css" rel="stylesheet">
<!-- Init the plugin -->
<script>
    const app = Vue.createApp({});
    app.use(VueToast);
    app.mount('#app');
</script>

Run examples on your localhost

  • Clone this repo
  • Make sure you have node-js >=14.15 and yarn >=1.22 pre-installed
  • Install dependencies - yarn install
  • Run webpack dev server - yarn start
  • This should open the demo page at http://localhost:9000 in your default web browser

Acknowledgements

License

MIT License

