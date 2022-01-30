Vue Toast Notification

Yet another Vue.js Toast notification plugin.

Version matrix

Vue.js version Package version Branch 2.x 1.x 1.x 3.x 2.x master

Installation

yarn add vue-toast-notification@^2.0 npm install vue-toast-notification@^2.0

Usage

import {createApp} from 'vue' ; import VueToast from 'vue-toast-notification' ; import 'vue-toast-notification/dist/theme-sugar.css' ; const app = createApp({}); app.use(VueToast); app.mount( '#app' ); let instance = app.$toast.open( 'You did it!' ); instance.dismiss(); app.$toast.clear();

Available options

The API methods accepts these options:

Attribute Type Default Description message String -- Message text/html (required) type String success One of success , info , warning , error , default position String bottom-right One of top , bottom , top-right , bottom-right , top-left , bottom-left duration Number 3000 Visibility duration in milliseconds, set to 0 to keep toast visible dismissible Boolean true Allow user dismiss by clicking onClick Function -- Do something when user clicks onDismiss Function -- Do something after toast gets dismissed queue Boolean false Wait for existing to dismiss before showing new pauseOnHover Boolean true Pause the timer when mouse on over a toast

API methods

This is generic method, you can use this method to make any kind of toast.

app.$toast.open( 'Howdy!' ); app.$toast.open({ message : 'Something went wrong!' , type : 'error' , });

There are some proxy methods to make it more readable.

app.$toast.success( 'Profile saved.' , { })

Global options

You can set options for all the instances during plugin initialization

app.use(VueToast, { position : 'top' })

Further you can override option when creating new instances

app.$toast.success( 'Order placed.' , { position : 'bottom' })

Install in non-module environments (without webpack)

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue@3" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-toast-notification@2" > </ script > < link href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-toast-notification@2/dist/theme-sugar.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < script > const app = Vue.createApp({}); app.use(VueToast); app.mount( '#app' ); </ script >

Run examples on your localhost

Clone this repo

Make sure you have node-js >=14.15 and yarn >=1.22 pre-installed

and yarn pre-installed Install dependencies - yarn install

Run webpack dev server - yarn start

This should open the demo page at http://localhost:9000 in your default web browser

Acknowledgements

Buefy Toast component

License

MIT License