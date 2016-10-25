Overview

vue-toast-mobile is a mobile toast plugin for vue.js.

Installation

First, install vue-toast-mobile from npm:

$ npm install vue-toast-mobile

Then use it:

import Toast from 'vue-toast-mobile' ; const Toast = require ( 'vue-toast-mobile' ).default;

Usage

Basically you can pass a string to Toast :

Toast( 'Upload Completed' );

Or invoke Toast with an object as its configuration:

Toast({ message : 'Upload Completed' , position : 'bottom' , duration : 5000 });

API

Option Description Value Default message content of the toast position location of the toast relative to viewport 'top' 'bottom' 'middle' 'middle' duration time before the toast vanishes, in millisecond 3000 className custom class name of the toast iconClass class name of the optional icon font

License

MIT