vue-toast-mobile is a mobile toast plugin for vue.js.
First, install
vue-toast-mobile from npm:
$ npm install vue-toast-mobile
Then use it:
// ES6 mudule
import Toast from 'vue-toast-mobile';
// CommonJS
const Toast = require('vue-toast-mobile').default;
Basically you can pass a string to
Toast:
Toast('Upload Completed');
Or invoke
Toast with an object as its configuration:
Toast({
message: 'Upload Completed',
position: 'bottom',
duration: 5000
});
|Option
|Description
|Value
|Default
|message
|content of the toast
|position
|location of the toast relative to viewport
|'top' 'bottom' 'middle'
|'middle'
|duration
|time before the toast vanishes, in millisecond
|3000
|className
|custom class name of the toast
|iconClass
|class name of the optional icon font
MIT