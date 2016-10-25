openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vue-toast-mobile

by ElemeFE
2.0.0 (see all)

A mobile toast plugin for vue.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

58

GitHub Stars

144

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Toast

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Overview

vue-toast-mobile is a mobile toast plugin for vue.js.

Installation

First, install vue-toast-mobile from npm:

$ npm install vue-toast-mobile

Then use it:

// ES6 mudule
import Toast from 'vue-toast-mobile';

// CommonJS
const Toast = require('vue-toast-mobile').default;

Usage

Basically you can pass a string to Toast:

Toast('Upload Completed');

Or invoke Toast with an object as its configuration:

Toast({
  message: 'Upload Completed',
  position: 'bottom',
  duration: 5000
});

API

OptionDescriptionValueDefault
messagecontent of the toast
positionlocation of the toast relative to viewport'top' 'bottom' 'middle''middle'
durationtime before the toast vanishes, in millisecond3000
classNamecustom class name of the toast
iconClassclass name of the optional icon font

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vt
vue-toastificationVue notifications made easy!
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
38K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vtn
vue-toast-notificationYet another toast notification plugin for Vue.js :tulip:
GitHub Stars
328
Weekly Downloads
14K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vn
vue-notification:icecream: Vue.js 2 library for showing notifications
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
63K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
vs
vue-sweetalert2A convenient wrapper for sweetalert2.
GitHub Stars
532
Weekly Downloads
37K
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Abandoned
mvt
mosha-vue-toastifyA light weight and fun Vue 3 toast or notification or snack bar or however you wanna call it library.
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
3K
vt
@vuesimple/vs-toast🌈 A Simple collection of tiny vue packages. Perfect for all your daily coding scenarios.
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
46
See 60 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial