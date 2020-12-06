openbase logo
vt

vue-toast

by Alexandr
3.1.0 (see all)

toasts for vuejs

npm
GitHub
CDN

315

GitHub Stars

151

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Toast

Readme

vue-toast

Toasts for Vue 2. (Vue 1)

Usage

Install:

npm i vue-toast

Import:

import 'vue-toast/dist/vue-toast.min.css'
import VueToast from 'vue-toast'

new Vue({
  template: "<div> <vue-toast ref='toast'></vue-toast> </div>",
  components: { VueToast },
  mounted() {
    const toast = this.$refs.toast

    toast.showToast('Show me toast')
    toast.showToast('Show me toast again!')
  }
})

Global

<link rel="stylesheet" href="./path/to/vue-toast.min.css" charset="utf-8">
<script src='./path/to/vue-toast.min.js'></script>
// it available in window.vueToasts.default

API

  • showToast(string, {}) - main function that generates toast with some settings of instance toast and shows him.
  • setOptions({}) - function for changing settings of component.
  • closeAll() - function for close all toasts.

Settings

Function setOptions({}) lets to change settings of component.

  • position {String} position of component | default: 'left bottom' | possible '[left, right][top, bottom]'
  • maxToasts {Number} max toasts number | default: 6

Function showToast(string, {}) lets to change settings of current toast.

  • theme {String} style for toast | default: default | possible: info warning error success
  • timeLife {Number} time of life for current toast
  • closeBtn {Boolean} turn off|on button for close toast and disabled|enabled "timeLife"

Example

Look here.

