VueTippy

Directive wrapper for Tippy.js

Documentation

For full v4 documentation, visit https://kabbouchi.github.io/vue-tippy/4.0/.

Installation

npm install --save vue-tippy yarn add vue-tippy

Usage

Bundler (Webpack, Rollup)

import Vue from "vue" ; import VueTippy, { TippyComponent } from "vue-tippy" ; Vue.use(VueTippy); Vue.component( "tippy" , TippyComponent); Vue.use(VueTippy, { directive : "tippy" , flipDuration : 0 , popperOptions : { modifiers : { preventOverflow : { enabled : false } } } }); Vue.component( "tippy" , TippyComponent); import "tippy.js/themes/light.css" ; import "tippy.js/themes/light-border.css" ; import "tippy.js/themes/google.css" ; import "tippy.js/themes/translucent.css" ;

Browser

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-tippy/dist/vue-tippy.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-tippy/dist/vue-tippy.min.js" > </ script >

Basic Usage

< button content = "Hi!" v-tippy > My Button! </ button > < button :content = "dynamicTitle" v-tippy > My Button! </ button > < button content = "Hello" v-tippy = "{ placement : 'top', arrow: true }" > My Button! </ button >

Using Vue component

< tippy to = "myTrigger" arrow > < div > < h3 > Header </ h3 > < p style = "color: black" > {{ message }} - data binding </ p > < button @ click = "clicked" > Click </ button > </ div > </ tippy > < button name = "myTrigger" > Tippy Trigger </ button >

< tippy arrow > < template v-slot:trigger > < button > Tippy Trigger </ button > </ template > < div > < h3 > Header </ h3 > < p style = "color: black" > {{ message }} - data binding </ p > < button @ click = "clicked" > Click </ button > </ div > </ tippy >

< tippy :content = "`tooltip: ${message}`" arrow > < template v-slot:trigger > < button > Tippy Trigger </ button > </ template > </ tippy >

For full v4 documentation, visit https://kabbouchi.github.io/vue-tippy/4.0/.

For more info on TippyJS view the documentation and demo here: ~https://atomiks.github.io/tippyjs/~ https://kabbouchi.github.io/tippyjs-v4-docs/

License

MIT