vt

vue-tippy

by Georges KABBOUCHI
4.13.0 (see all)

VueJS Tooltip powered by Tippy.js

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

34.2K

GitHub Stars

513

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Vue Tooltip

1Performant

Readme

VueTippy

npm vue2 download

Directive wrapper for Tippy.js

For tippyJS v1 use v1 branch
Vue 3 alpha version

Documentation

For full v4 documentation, visit https://kabbouchi.github.io/vue-tippy/4.0/.

Installation

npm install --save vue-tippy
# or
yarn add vue-tippy

Usage

Bundler (Webpack, Rollup)

import Vue from "vue";
import VueTippy, { TippyComponent } from "vue-tippy";

Vue.use(VueTippy);
Vue.component("tippy", TippyComponent);

// or
Vue.use(VueTippy, {
  directive: "tippy", // => v-tippy
  flipDuration: 0,
  popperOptions: {
    modifiers: {
      preventOverflow: {
        enabled: false
      }
    }
  }
});
Vue.component("tippy", TippyComponent);


// Add additional themes.
import "tippy.js/themes/light.css";
import "tippy.js/themes/light-border.css";
import "tippy.js/themes/google.css";
import "tippy.js/themes/translucent.css";

Browser

<!-- From CDN -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-tippy/dist/vue-tippy.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-tippy/dist/vue-tippy.min.js"></script>

Basic Usage

<button content="Hi!" v-tippy>My Button!</button>
<button :content="dynamicTitle" v-tippy>My Button!</button>
<button content="Hello" v-tippy="{ placement : 'top',  arrow: true }">
  My Button!
</button>

Using Vue component

<tippy to="myTrigger" arrow>
  <div>
    <h3>Header</h3>
    <p style="color: black">{{ message }} - data binding</p>
    <button @click="clicked">Click</button>
  </div>
</tippy>

<button name="myTrigger">Tippy Trigger</button>

<tippy arrow>
  <template v-slot:trigger>
    <button>Tippy Trigger</button>
  </template>

  <div>
    <h3>Header</h3>
    <p style="color: black">{{ message }} - data binding</p>
    <button @click="clicked">Click</button>
  </div>
</tippy>

<tippy :content="`tooltip: ${message}`" arrow>
  <template v-slot:trigger>
    <button>Tippy Trigger</button>
  </template>
</tippy>

For full v4 documentation, visit https://kabbouchi.github.io/vue-tippy/4.0/.

For more info on TippyJS view the documentation and demo here: ~https://atomiks.github.io/tippyjs/~ https://kabbouchi.github.io/tippyjs-v4-docs/

License

MIT

lougea1 Rating0 Reviews
October 2, 2020
Performant

