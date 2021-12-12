Directive wrapper for Tippy.js
For tippyJS v1 use v1 branch
For full v4 documentation, visit https://kabbouchi.github.io/vue-tippy/4.0/.
npm install --save vue-tippy
# or
yarn add vue-tippy
import Vue from "vue";
import VueTippy, { TippyComponent } from "vue-tippy";
Vue.use(VueTippy);
Vue.component("tippy", TippyComponent);
// or
Vue.use(VueTippy, {
directive: "tippy", // => v-tippy
flipDuration: 0,
popperOptions: {
modifiers: {
preventOverflow: {
enabled: false
}
}
}
});
Vue.component("tippy", TippyComponent);
// Add additional themes.
import "tippy.js/themes/light.css";
import "tippy.js/themes/light-border.css";
import "tippy.js/themes/google.css";
import "tippy.js/themes/translucent.css";
<!-- From CDN -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-tippy/dist/vue-tippy.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-tippy/dist/vue-tippy.min.js"></script>
<button content="Hi!" v-tippy>My Button!</button>
<button :content="dynamicTitle" v-tippy>My Button!</button>
<button content="Hello" v-tippy="{ placement : 'top', arrow: true }">
My Button!
</button>
<tippy to="myTrigger" arrow>
<div>
<h3>Header</h3>
<p style="color: black">{{ message }} - data binding</p>
<button @click="clicked">Click</button>
</div>
</tippy>
<button name="myTrigger">Tippy Trigger</button>
<tippy arrow>
<template v-slot:trigger>
<button>Tippy Trigger</button>
</template>
<div>
<h3>Header</h3>
<p style="color: black">{{ message }} - data binding</p>
<button @click="clicked">Click</button>
</div>
</tippy>
<tippy :content="`tooltip: ${message}`" arrow>
<template v-slot:trigger>
<button>Tippy Trigger</button>
</template>
</tippy>
For more info on TippyJS view the documentation and demo here: ~https://atomiks.github.io/tippyjs/~ https://kabbouchi.github.io/tippyjs-v4-docs/